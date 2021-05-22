« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 635033 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,955
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7760 on: Today at 12:00:20 am »
FSG won't survive being our owners if they sack Klopp. They haven't got the balls to anyway.
Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,540
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7761 on: Today at 12:01:54 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:00:20 am
FSG won't survive being our owners if they sack Klopp. They haven't got the balls to anyway.
They are eunuch?

;D
Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,943
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7762 on: Today at 12:02:09 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:57:02 pm
If he doesn't make it to the end of the season and it isn't Klopps decision, then FSG won't make it to the end of the season either

That is not how it goes, unfortunately. Something is very wrong, and usually it's the manager who's getting sacked for it. It's not what I'd do or want, but he wouldn't be the first who gets hung for a bad season.
Online RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7763 on: Today at 12:02:44 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 11:54:53 pm
At this rate, starting to worry he might not make it to the end of the season.

They wont sack him, they cant because they know the backlash theyd receive. Id like to think they arent that out of touch to know what the fan reaction would be? Unless they are completely tone deaf to it but I doubt it.
Online Saus76

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 94
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7764 on: Today at 12:06:49 am »
Those blaming Klopp need a good slap. Our manager is untouchable! Unfortunately he's playing the cards that FSG have dealt him.
Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,067
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7765 on: Today at 12:07:19 am »
Klopp is the man if they sacked him id want them gone straight away.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7766 on: Today at 12:11:54 am »
If Klopp gets sacked I would accept nothing less that protests every game until FSG are gone, no matter who they bring in and how much they spend for them.
Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,691
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7767 on: Today at 12:13:43 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:11:54 am
If Klopp gets sacked I would accept nothing less that protests every game until FSG are gone, no matter who they bring in and how much they spend for them.


They'd be gone in a few weeks if they sacked him.

There's fucking no chance of that happening, thankfully.
Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,177
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7768 on: Today at 12:15:59 am »
I dont think theres much chance of him being sacked until at least this time next season - but there is a much bigger chance of him walking in the summer if we dont turn it round
Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,064
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7769 on: Today at 12:17:06 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 12:13:43 am
They'd be gone in a few weeks if they sacked him.

There's fucking no chance of that happening, thankfully.


Sacking isnt the biggest worry its if he decides he cant reinvent this team with the budget he has, lets be honest it needs between £250-£300mil to put this right, if he knows this isnt going to happen he is just as likely to walk away to protect his legacy at the club. It put up fuck off time for
The owners because if klopp goes we are fucked.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7770 on: Today at 12:18:58 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:15:59 am
I dont think theres much chance of him being sacked until at least this time next season - but there is a much bigger chance of him walking in the summer if we dont turn it round

He needs to be given big money in January. If that happens, no matter what I think he'll not walk. But he needs lots of money in January - minimum £100 million I think
Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,064
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7771 on: Today at 12:25:12 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:18:58 am
He needs to be given big money in January. If that happens, no matter what I think he'll not walk. But he needs lots of money in January - minimum £100 million I think

£100mil isnt enough we need an entire new midfield hes going to need north of £200mil to fix this and probably nearer £250mil, yet in the last 4 years weve spent £92mil net its just not going to happen, I actually fear for us and where we are going.
Online RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7772 on: Today at 12:27:05 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 12:25:12 am
£100mil isnt enough we need an entire new midfield hes going to need north of £200mil to fix this and probably nearer £250mil, yet in the last 4 years weve spent £92mil net its just not going to happen, I actually fear for us and where we are going.

I know people say Bellingham isnt the answer and we shouldnt throw money about. But they should give klopp the money for Bellingham in January, give them the price they want, and offer an amount of money they cant refuse. Then it would be down to the player whether hed want to move.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,375
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7773 on: Today at 12:30:07 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 12:27:05 am
I know people say Bellingham isnt the answer and we shouldnt throw money about. But they should give klopp the money for Bellingham in January, give them the price they want, and offer an amount of money they cant refuse. Then it would be down to the player whether hed want to move.

Bellingham would be fucking madness. We need several players not just one.
Online RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7774 on: Today at 12:31:57 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:30:07 am
Bellingham would be fucking madness. We need several players not just one.

Yeah I know. We need to start somewhere though. Hes box to box, energy, can score assist, make a tackle. All of which our current midfield are lacking, badly. The midfield at the moment is the problem area.
Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,064
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7775 on: Today at 12:33:05 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 12:27:05 am
I know people say Bellingham isnt the answer and we shouldnt throw money about. But they should give klopp the money for Bellingham in January, give them the price they want, and offer an amount of money they cant refuse. Then it would be down to the player whether hed want to move.


Bellingham, barella, caicedo midfield done for the next 10 years but its never going to happen those 3 will probably cost around £220mil that sort of thing should have happened over the last 3-4 years but nope we spend fuck and look where we are. We have zero chance of FSG doing this, this is the crux of there ownership for me, give klopp who for me is the worlds best manager £300mil and reinvent the team or the more likely give him peanuts as we wont be in the champions league next year and hope for miracles.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7776 on: Today at 12:34:19 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 12:25:12 am
£100mil isnt enough we need an entire new midfield hes going to need north of £200mil to fix this and probably nearer £250mil, yet in the last 4 years weve spent £92mil net its just not going to happen, I actually fear for us and where we are going.

I am not saying £100 million to save the midfield, I am saying a minimum of that in January alone. Can maybe get 2 midfielders for around that. Or a Midfielder and a forward or defender.
Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,944
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7777 on: Today at 12:35:19 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 12:31:57 am
Yeah I know. We need to start somewhere though. Hes box to box, energy, can score assist, make a tackle. All of which our current midfield are lacking, badly. The midfield at the moment is the problem area.

If you start there - you probably end there too because that's probably the total amount he would get. At best.
Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,441
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7778 on: Today at 12:35:32 am »
Sad as it is, if they are not committed to a near full rebuild, you almost have to get a new manager.

They absolutely should stick with Klopp though, but will they recognize that the current group have had their day & needs refreshing and fast or will they tip their toes and just don't look at the mirror is the bigger concern for me.
Online RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7779 on: Today at 12:36:01 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 12:33:05 am

Bellingham, barella, caicedo midfield done for the next 10 years but its never going to happen those 3 will probably cost around £220mil that sort of thing should have happened over the last 3-4 years but nope we spend fuck and look where we are. We have zero chance of FSG doing this, this is the crux of there ownership for me, give klopp who for me is the worlds best manager £300mil and reinvent the team or the more likely give him peanuts as we wont be in the champions league next year and hope for miracles.

Yep. Agree with you there tbf. The ambition of the owners doesnt match the ambition of Klopp and us it seems. Ive watched Bellingham a lot playing for Dortmund, hes class, only 19! They need to be bold in January. They signed Nunez which it was clear Klopp wanted him, but why give him a bright young striker if they arent going to do anything with his midfield. 😫
Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,064
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7780 on: Today at 12:36:39 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:34:19 am
I am not saying £100 million to save the midfield, I am saying a minimum of that in January alone. Can maybe get 2 midfielders for around that. Or a Midfielder and a forward or defender.

I just cant see how we can come out of this well, come the end of the season as-well as already needing 3 midfielders ox, keita, firmino, Milner can leave for free, this is a fucking mess all created by the owners.
Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,794
  • Legacy fan
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7781 on: Today at 12:39:01 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 12:36:39 am
I just cant see how we can come out of this well, come the end of the season as-well as already needing 3 midfielders ox, keita, firmino, Milner can leave for free, this is a fucking mess all created by the owners.
With the way Fabinho is playing, it wouldnt surprise me if Thiago, Hendo and Elliott are the only current midfielders still on the books next season.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7782 on: Today at 12:41:00 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 12:36:39 am
I just cant see how we can come out of this well, come the end of the season as-well as already needing 3 midfielders ox, keita, firmino, Milner can leave for free, this is a fucking mess all created by the owners.

They have to find money somehow. And if players get sold they have to replace them to.

No excuses frankly. And if they don't deliver that money then I believe Klopp walks, and if that happens their time will be up: either value starts to plummet if the fans don't make them want to go
Online andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,361
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7783 on: Today at 12:42:50 am »
Something more than lack of investment at play here. Agree we need investment, but for a team to go from a near quadruple to abject mediocrity in six months suggests something else is wrong. Lets not blame injuries disabling as they are, we have had a stronger starting eleven than all our league opponents except City and we did the business against them. 
Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,267
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7784 on: Today at 12:44:13 am »
Hes being let down by some players that he trusted. Either they start turning it around or he has to stop trusting them. I doubt he would ever answer honestly but his stuff after the game about injured players or half fit players completely glosses over that the performance levels of the ones that doesnt describe are all varying levels of lower from expected. Theres never been a World Cup in season like this so maybe this unknown has been the issue. Also just read we dont have a team doctor currently? I dont know, just feel like Im grasping at straws to explain this as Im sure Jurgen is as well.
Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,738
  • JFT 97
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7785 on: Today at 12:49:38 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:30:07 am
Bellingham would be fucking madness. We need several players not just one.

Dortmund, Inter and Brighton signed Bellingham, Barella and Caicedo for a combined £75m.

We were interested in all three but failed to pull the trigger on any of them. We were in for Mane and Salah for a combined £21m but ended up paying four times that for them. Yet the Boston mafia would have you believe we are the masters of the transfer market.
Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,054
  • RedOrDead
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7786 on: Today at 12:49:43 am »
Quote from: Believe on Yesterday at 10:36:05 pm
We've barely played 10 league games!

We're properly blooding Elliott and Carvalho this season, have brought in Nunez, are moving away from our 4-3-3 of the last five years and also likely have more signings planned for January. How is this not transition?

We're also missing Jota and Diaz which is making things more difficult. I appreciate the last two results haven't been ideal but so many people seem so locked into short term thinking.

Thats a load of shite about moving away from the 433. We didnt want to move away from the 433. Klopp persisted with it for ages at the start of the season which suggested we werent moving away from it. We just dont have the personnel to play it just like we dont have the personnel to play this diamond that were trying to play which is pretty much just a narrow version of the 433.
Online RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7787 on: Today at 12:50:04 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:44:13 am
Hes being let down by some players that he trusted. Either they start turning it around or he has to stop trusting them. I doubt he would ever answer honestly but his stuff after the game about injured players or half fit players completely glosses over that the performance levels of the ones that doesnt describe are all varying levels of lower from expected. Theres never been a World Cup in season like this so maybe this unknown has been the issue. Also just read we dont have a team doctor currently? I dont know, just feel like Im grasping at straws to explain this as Im sure Jurgen is as well.

I think injuries of our players comes into it obviously but I just think theres underlying issues with the likes of Trent/Fabinho they are both world class but it seems like they are in some sort of confidence crisis, cant turn into bad players in the space of few months. I know theres others who are under performing but them two in particular have gone off a cliff. Whether the lads who have won everything with us have become complacent and have the well weve won it all attitude I dont know. The intensity is not there, with the exception of Darwin/Robbo. Its mad and driving me mad trying to think of a reason. They arent bad players and were not a bad team.
Online WanderlustRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7788 on: Today at 12:51:36 am »
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Yesterday at 10:07:00 pm
For the first time since 2016, he looks unsure of himself.

I feel for him. He's been let down by the owners and the players. Not saying he's blameless though.

Definitely not. Wild to say the team hasn't spent enough to be better than Leeds and Nottingham Forest. They did beat City and they're through in Champions League group. Hope they enjoy it though bc it may be the last one for a while...
Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,910
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7789 on: Today at 12:57:21 am »
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 12:42:50 am
Something more than lack of investment at play here. Agree we need investment, but for a team to go from a near quadruple to abject mediocrity in six months suggests something else is wrong. Lets not blame injuries disabling as they are, we have had a stronger starting eleven than all our league opponents except City and we did the business against them.
I still think theres a mental hangover from coming so close to an unprecedented season.

I think the mindset of some players would be better if wed still won the domestic cups, but lost the league by 10 points and got knocked out in the CL semis.
Online WanderlustRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7790 on: Today at 12:58:02 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:49:38 am
Dortmund, Inter and Brighton signed Bellingham, Barella and Caicedo for a combined £75m.

We were interested in all three but failed to pull the trigger on any of them. We were in for Mane and Salah for a combined £21m but ended up paying four times that for them. Yet the Boston mafia would have you believe we are the masters of the transfer market.

They had a more clear path to playing time where they went.

When you're one of the best teams in the world, not exactly easy to convince a teenager to join when they have options to join other solid clubs where they can play 3000 minutes if they can handle it. And it's never easy to convince an Italian to sign in England.
Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,205
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7791 on: Today at 12:59:10 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:49:38 am
Dortmund, Inter and Brighton signed Bellingham, Barella and Caicedo for a combined £75m.

We were interested in all three but failed to pull the trigger on any of them. We were in for Mane and Salah for a combined £21m but ended up paying four times that for them. Yet the Boston mafia would have you believe we are the masters of the transfer market.

Ok, Al, I agree with a lot of comments on FSG, but you don't help yourself here.  Bellingham was like 17 when he went to BVB.  He wants playing time.  What's your reaction when we spend 25 million on a 17-year old to be first-choice?  Caicedo was purchased directly from an Ecuadorian club and loaned out last year.  Ending up paying 4 times for Mane and Salah is a crazy comment.  Would you rather sign Basel Salah (the one who was totally out of his depth at Chelsea and took years to develop) for 12 million or the polished Roma one for 34 million?  You want us to develop every young player?

How are these not master transfers?  Literally the entire footballing world agrees that the Liverpool purchase of Salah was a steal, and Roma were literally trying to put a massive fee on Ali because they felt we got one on them (they had to sell Salah because of FFP also).  There's literally no one saying:  "Gee, if only Liverpool signed Mane from Salzburg, that would've been so smart."

How dumb are City then?  They could've signed De Bruyne for 7 million from Genk but signed him from Wolfsburg for 55 million.  What idiots.  If only their owners had a smart transfer policy.

Real Madrid are dumb as shit.  Tchouameni went for 5 million from Bordeaux to Monaco.  Imagine paying 16x for him.

We will have to take more risks and be more creative in the market (I was in another thread discussing our hesitance on signing young, unproven players if need be) unless FSG spend.  That is true.  But "Yet the Boston mafia would have you believe we are the masters of the transfer market" is nonsense when it's not the "Boston Mafia" but the entire footballing world that praises Liverpool for being good in the market.

I agree with a lot of your posts Al, but I just couldn't let this one go.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,955
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7792 on: Today at 12:59:18 am »
My suggestion the other day of replacing Pep with a new head assistant coach might not be such a bade idea. Kloppo's been hearing the same noise from the same man for the past 4 years and before that at Mainz and Dortmund with Buvac.

Say to Kloppo "bring in whoever you want  big man".
Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,910
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7793 on: Today at 01:01:25 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:59:18 am
My suggestion the other day of replacing Pep with a new head assistant coach might not be such a bade idea. Kloppo's been hearing the same noise from the same man for the past 4 years and before that at Mainz and Dortmund with Buvac.

Say to Kloppo "bring in whoever you want  big man".
Didnt Ferguson do exactly this with his assistants?
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,955
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7794 on: Today at 01:02:36 am »
Quote from: S on Today at 01:01:25 am
Didnt Ferguson do exactly this with his assistants?

Yes! That's the example I gave last time.  Sometimes you need to hear a diffrent POV and adapt your coaching, it doesn't make Pep a bad coach or anything.
Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,738
  • JFT 97
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7795 on: Today at 01:04:00 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:00:20 am
FSG won't survive being our owners if they sack Klopp. They haven't got the balls to anyway.

They managed to sack Kenny Dalglish and Terry Francona at the Red Sox.

Sacking Jurgen would be a piece of piss by comparison. In the case of Francona a Newspaper owned by Henry leaked that Tito was addicted to prescription pain killers and that he was allowing the players to get pissed during games.
