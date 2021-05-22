Dortmund, Inter and Brighton signed Bellingham, Barella and Caicedo for a combined £75m.



We were interested in all three but failed to pull the trigger on any of them. We were in for Mane and Salah for a combined £21m but ended up paying four times that for them. Yet the Boston mafia would have you believe we are the masters of the transfer market.



Ok, Al, I agree with a lot of comments on FSG, but you don't help yourself here. Bellingham was like 17 when he went to BVB. He wants playing time. What's your reaction when we spend 25 million on a 17-year old to be first-choice? Caicedo was purchased directly from an Ecuadorian club and loaned out last year. Ending up paying 4 times for Mane and Salah is a crazy comment. Would you rather sign Basel Salah (the one who was totally out of his depth at Chelsea and took years to develop) for 12 million or the polished Roma one for 34 million? You want us to develop every young player?How are these not master transfers? Literally the entire footballing world agrees that the Liverpool purchase of Salah was a steal, and Roma were literally trying to put a massive fee on Ali because they felt we got one on them (they had to sell Salah because of FFP also). There's literally no one saying: "Gee, if only Liverpool signed Mane from Salzburg, that would've been so smart."How dumb are City then? They could've signed De Bruyne for 7 million from Genk but signed him from Wolfsburg for 55 million. What idiots. If only their owners had a smart transfer policy.Real Madrid are dumb as shit. Tchouameni went for 5 million from Bordeaux to Monaco. Imagine paying 16x for him.We will have to take more risks and be more creative in the market (I was in another thread discussing our hesitance on signing young, unproven players if need be) unless FSG spend. That is true. But "Yet the Boston mafia would have you believe we are the masters of the transfer market" is nonsense when it's not the "Boston Mafia" but the entire footballing world that praises Liverpool for being good in the market.I agree with a lot of your posts Al, but I just couldn't let this one go.