« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 187 188 189 190 191 [192]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 628906 times)

Online WanderlustRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 98
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7640 on: October 24, 2022, 02:15:07 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on October 24, 2022, 09:49:23 am
I think Klopp should tell our midfielders to shoot from distance. Their GK was the worst one in the league at stopping long shots yet our midfielders don't seem to shoot from distance for some reason.

The reason is because long shots don't often go in. The expected value of them is such that you're better off getting a better shot. Problem is then we don't get that either.

But shots from outside the box you are practically giving the ball away.
Logged

Offline Adeemo

  • surreally arsed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,603
  • A.W.E.S.O.M.-O
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7641 on: October 24, 2022, 03:44:15 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on October 24, 2022, 02:15:07 pm
The reason is because long shots don't often go in. The expected value of them is such that you're better off getting a better shot. Problem is then we don't get that either.

But shots from outside the box you are practically giving the ball away.

Yeah, Im aware of the stats around shots from distance but its also important to mix things up, especially against a low block. If you ensure that you are taking the shot from the best location possible and that you hitting the target, the likely hood of it resulting in a goal will increase. Obviously need to take the quality of the keeper into account as well.
Logged
"I love the Pope, I love seeing him in his Pope-Mobile, his three feet of bullet proof plexi-glass. That's faith in action folks! You know he's got God on his side"

Online WanderlustRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 98
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7642 on: October 24, 2022, 04:03:54 pm »
Quote from: Adeemo on October 24, 2022, 03:44:15 pm
Yeah, Im aware of the stats around shots from distance but its also important to mix things up, especially against a low block. If you ensure that you are taking the shot from the best location possible and that you hitting the target, the likely hood of it resulting in a goal will increase. Obviously need to take the quality of the keeper into account as well.

Point taken, though I don't think a 25 yard shot would have caused Forest to come out of their low block. Kind of seems like what you want to force if you're in that posture.

But obviously, we know that lightning can strike. Effing Kompany...

It's a good point that there are better and less good places and times for taking long shots. And Van Dijk definitely has the leg for it.
Logged

Offline plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7643 on: October 24, 2022, 06:16:05 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on October 24, 2022, 04:03:54 pm
Point taken, though I don't think a 25 yard shot would have caused Forest to come out of their low block. Kind of seems like what you want to force if you're in that posture.

But obviously, we know that lightning can strike. Effing Kompany...

It's a good point that there are better and less good places and times for taking long shots. And Van Dijk definitely has the leg for it.

There are imo sometimes for a team like Liverpool more benefits to taking the shot. First to score of course, directly or from the rebound. Or to break up the defence, it breaks up the lines that could open up for new plays when the game becomes too static, you mix up the play so that the opponent change their defensive patterns a bit and potentially free up the wings more for example.

Statistically we are of course scoring more often from crosses into the box by other fullbacks or a dribble and shot in the box from Salah or Diaz. But you have to agree we can often become predictable, slow and ineffective late at matches passing the ball around those low block defences. Instead of passing the ball back again to VVD/Gomez we could shot more.
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,910
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7644 on: October 24, 2022, 07:58:57 pm »
The most important thing he can do imo is review the fitness plan going into the season, the sessions now, the people in charge of them as both in terms of injury incidence and intensity on the pitch we have looked off this season. Doesn't matter who we sign or tactics if we don't sort this out.

Should be the kind of topic where journos connected to the club could shed more light, but other than one article highlighting Kornmayer (in the Athletic iirc), haven't seen much else, hard to know more, so you have to be a little careful in analysing it.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7645 on: October 24, 2022, 08:17:27 pm »
Quote from: Adeemo on October 24, 2022, 12:04:00 pm
I mentioned this in Virgils thread, we should be working to get him into space 30 yards out, once or twice a game. He always strikes it unbelievably cleanly and usually hits the target. Have the forwards looking for any rebounds.

Then it just becomes obvious to everyone whats coming, initially maybe an effective play then Van Dijk, normally on or just beyond the halfway line suddenly pops up 30 yards out everyone knows the plan, simply leaves us more exposed in transition as we have one of our CBs forward with our fullbacks and a quick forward has huge space to run into and as long as the balls played long before he leaves his half doesnt even have to time his run incredibly well. We would be better off giving the CMs more license to shoot from distance which seems a rarity for us
Logged

Offline Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 769
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7646 on: October 24, 2022, 08:44:02 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on October 24, 2022, 08:17:27 pm
Then it just becomes obvious to everyone whats coming, initially maybe an effective play then Van Dijk, normally on or just beyond the halfway line suddenly pops up 30 yards out everyone knows the plan, simply leaves us more exposed in transition as we have one of our CBs forward with our fullbacks and a quick forward has huge space to run into and as long as the balls played long before he leaves his half doesnt even have to time his run incredibly well. We would be better off giving the CMs more license to shoot from distance which seems a rarity for us

The point is the variation will open gaps. A defender HAS to step out. The shot doesn't always have to happen. Teams just have to think it might happen, and that it is a risk that can't be ignored.



Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,687
  • JFT 97
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7647 on: October 24, 2022, 08:44:39 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on October 24, 2022, 07:58:57 pm
The most important thing he can do imo is review the fitness plan going into the season, the sessions now, the people in charge of them as both in terms of injury incidence and intensity on the pitch we have looked off this season. Doesn't matter who we sign or tactics if we don't sort this out.

Should be the kind of topic where journos connected to the club could shed more light, but other than one article highlighting Kornmayer (in the Athletic iirc), haven't seen much else, hard to know more, so you have to be a little careful in analysing it.

With players there is a sweet spot in terms of strength and speed. You get young players who have loads of speed but get muscled off the ball. You get older players who have loads of strength but begin to slow down. In the modern game I would say the perfect age is probably around the 25-26 mark. With players generally having a purple patch around the 23-27 age mark.

If you extrapolate that to our squad then you have the likes of Trent, Tsimikas, Konate, Gomez, Keita, Diaz, Jota and Darwin. Apart from Trent and Keita then those are the players that have shown the intensity required to play in a Klopp side.

For me we lack intensity when we are relying on the kids who lack strength like Elliot, Carvalho and Jones and the older players like Robbo, Milner, VVD, Matip, Hendo, Thiago, Fabinho, Firmino and Salah who are slowing down.

I think the secret is to recruit more players in the 23-27 age group if we want to play with intensity.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,717
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7648 on: October 24, 2022, 09:54:12 pm »
Some vidication.

Quote
tariq panja
@tariqpanja
If details in Le Parisien about Mbappe's 630m PSG contract are correct - no reason why they wouldn't be - it's a classic example of what Klopp, Tebas and others say about state-owned teams. Creates absurd inflationary pressure, and once again raises questions for UEFA and FFP.
1:22 am · 25 Oct 2022
Twitter Web App

https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1584550835119194112

https://www.getfootballnewsfrance.com/2022/kylian-mbappe-to-earn-e630m-gross-salary-at-psg-over-three-years/
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Red7

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7649 on: October 24, 2022, 10:54:56 pm »
Id like to see us take a shot from anywhere now as long as it hits the target
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7650 on: October 24, 2022, 11:48:24 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on October 24, 2022, 08:44:02 pm
The point is the variation will open gaps. A defender HAS to step out. The shot doesn't always have to happen. Teams just have to think it might happen, and that it is a risk that can't be ignored.





But they dont. How often do you see opposition defenders stepping out to stop Matip? He goes on loads of runs, its rarely a defender who steps out to stop it, it's the midfielders because it's too far from goal for a defender to be closing down and yes this in some way contributes to moving the opposition around and being unpredictable initially, but Van Dijk being so far up and shooting still doesn't really bring enough reward to justify having him do it over our CMs who are fully capable of shooting from distance. Van Dijks got wonderful technique but the guy doesn't even come up to take freekicks when the risk of getting hit on the break following it, let alone do it in open play as a strategy.

I agree 100% with the idea we should be shooting more from distance, but the midfielders doing it should be way about Van Dijk doing it in the list
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,136
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7651 on: October 25, 2022, 12:50:04 am »
Glad this thread has calmed down. Jurgen deserves better than some of the shite posted here.

Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7652 on: October 25, 2022, 09:46:14 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 25, 2022, 12:50:04 am
Glad this thread has calmed down. Jurgen deserves better than some of the shite posted here.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7653 on: October 25, 2022, 10:47:38 am »
Klopps an outrageously talented manager and to be honest is still underappreciated in wider football circles, too many people still get whipped up in this dumb archaic banter mindset involving ignoring actual fucking logic and chiming in with the rest of the sheep condemning anything that doesnt glorify your own club.

He speaks so fucking well on so many issue in and out of football, hes an exceptional leader and must be so great to play for. Ive been unsure on some of his choices this season but thats just part of supporting a football team to be honest, I feel for him as despite many putting full stock in every word of his conferences and interviews, I do believe he would do things a bit differently given more freedom and finances.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,141
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7654 on: October 25, 2022, 10:57:00 am »
unfortunately these days every word is over analysed that he says

speak out against anything when not winning and its just put down as a deflection tactic and he is a crybaby making excuses
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7655 on: October 25, 2022, 05:44:52 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on October 25, 2022, 10:57:00 am
unfortunately these days every word is over analysed that he says

speak out against anything when not winning and its just put down as a deflection tactic and he is a crybaby making excuses
That's exactly it mate. I do love football but at the same time it's pretty shameful what football culture is, sexism, racism, homophobia etc are way too prevalent so it's no wonder people can see below the surface level when it comes to real world issues, there are so many things more important than football but some would have you believe that isn't the case with the way they bury their heads in the sand, generally about anything that doesn't directly affect them
Logged

Offline PaulD

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 169
  • Some things are more important .......
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7656 on: Yesterday at 09:31:56 am »
Miguel Delaney in the Independent

     The recent reports that figures at Manchester City believe Jurgen Klopps comments could be construed as bordering on xenophobic and racist is not the first time that this bogus argument has been broached.

It was first raised by club chair Khaldoon al Mubarak at the end of the 2018-19 season. He at the very least made the comments publicly, when responding to Liga president Javier Tebass comments on state-owned clubs, although they were no less wrong.

Theres something deeply wrong in bringing ethnicity into the conversation, Khaldoon said. This is just ugly. The way he is combining teams because of ethnicity, I find that very disturbing to be honest.


Tebas had not of course brought in ethnicity. He had merely mentioned state-run clubs and petrol money and gas money.

While the vast majority of people can see past this line of defence, and refused to even give it credence on Sunday evening, it is worth addressing why it is wrong  especially since it threatens to grow.



There is a very specific reason that Klopp mentioned three clubs in world football who can do what they want financially. It certainly isnt anything to do with ethnicity.

It is that there are currently only three states that own clubs. They are Abu Dhabi through Manchester City, Qatar through Paris Saint-Germain and now Saudi Arabia through Newcastle United.

No other state owns a club, no other ownership group is on that scale. These clubs cannot go bust because they have oil economies behind them. This is what Klopp was getting at.





And there are even more specific reasons why it is so far only these states that own clubs. It is all related to the politics of the Gulf blockade and a longer-term rivalry, where Qatar have been on the opposite side to Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates they form part of, and Saudi Arabia.


It is essentially an arms race with soft weapons, where they can see the benefits of such strategies. Abu Dhabi was the first to realise the immense benefits of owning a western European football club in 2008, through the purchase of City, which led Qatar to immediately seek to respond. The Qatari royal family tried to buy Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Roma, before eventually winning this hugely controversial 2022 World Cup in 2010, and then settling on PSG. Saudi Arabia finally followed with Newcastle, using Abu Dhabis playbook.


No other state has yet pursued that route because it is something so particular to a regional political rivalry. An irony is that Klopp was not getting at anything more than financial disparity, but the claims also warrant rebuttal for more serious reasons.

The long-held view of all human rights groups and academics on the area is that these states own these clubs as sportswashing projects. That is in part because they can continue business and economic pursuits despite hugely criticised human rights records.

Most of those human rights issues, as goes without saying, concern their own citizens. According to Amnesty, the UAE  of which Abu Dhabi forms the most influential emirate  continues to arbitrarily detain Emirati and foreign nationals.

Theyve moved from limited basic rights to basically full-on no civil or political rights whatsoever, mass arrests of political opposition, Adam Coogle of Human Rights Watch told The Independent in 2020. Some really insidious practices have started coming to the fore: forced disappearances, arbitrary detentions, torture

They do not have a free press, something that makes these attempts at media spin all the more relevant.

The UAEs approach to criticism of its various human rights abuses and ruinous foreign interventions is to deny or ignore, and to smear and discredit its critics, FairSquares Nick McGeehan said.


Such facts make the accusations of xenophobia or racism all the more absurd, but also all the more serious. It looks little more than a disgraceful attempt to suppress discussion on one of the most serious issues in football, which has a wider moral dimension.

The implication of some of Sundays reports is all the more troublesome: if you even deign to comment on this - especially ahead of a fixture where it is never more relevant - you run the risk of abuse, and references to tragedies?



It is actually why it is all the more important that Klopp raised these issues. For all the limited discussion of sportswashing in the media, most of football has danced around one of the most serious issues of the game. Without proper discussion, ludicrous defences like claims of xenophobia can take hold.

They must be immediately seen for what they are: attempts at suppressing the most badly required criticism. This is what is really ugly here.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:40:08 am by PaulD »
Logged

Offline Redbonnie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7657 on: Today at 02:19:25 am »
Quote from: PaulD on Yesterday at 09:31:56 am
Miguel Delaney in the Independent

     The recent reports that figures at Manchester City believe Jurgen Klopps comments could be construed as bordering on xenophobic and racist is not the first time that this bogus argument has been broached.

It was first raised by club chair Khaldoon al Mubarak at the end of the 2018-19 season. He at the very least made the comments publicly, when responding to Liga president Javier Tebass comments on state-owned clubs, although they were no less wrong.

Theres something deeply wrong in bringing ethnicity into the conversation, Khaldoon said. This is just ugly. The way he is combining teams because of ethnicity, I find that very disturbing to be honest.


Tebas had not of course brought in ethnicity. He had merely mentioned state-run clubs and petrol money and gas money.

While the vast majority of people can see past this line of defence, and refused to even give it credence on Sunday evening, it is worth addressing why it is wrong  especially since it threatens to grow.



There is a very specific reason that Klopp mentioned three clubs in world football who can do what they want financially. It certainly isnt anything to do with ethnicity.

It is that there are currently only three states that own clubs. They are Abu Dhabi through Manchester City, Qatar through Paris Saint-Germain and now Saudi Arabia through Newcastle United.

No other state owns a club, no other ownership group is on that scale. These clubs cannot go bust because they have oil economies behind them. This is what Klopp was getting at.





And there are even more specific reasons why it is so far only these states that own clubs. It is all related to the politics of the Gulf blockade and a longer-term rivalry, where Qatar have been on the opposite side to Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates they form part of, and Saudi Arabia.


It is essentially an arms race with soft weapons, where they can see the benefits of such strategies. Abu Dhabi was the first to realise the immense benefits of owning a western European football club in 2008, through the purchase of City, which led Qatar to immediately seek to respond. The Qatari royal family tried to buy Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Roma, before eventually winning this hugely controversial 2022 World Cup in 2010, and then settling on PSG. Saudi Arabia finally followed with Newcastle, using Abu Dhabis playbook.


No other state has yet pursued that route because it is something so particular to a regional political rivalry. An irony is that Klopp was not getting at anything more than financial disparity, but the claims also warrant rebuttal for more serious reasons.

The long-held view of all human rights groups and academics on the area is that these states own these clubs as sportswashing projects. That is in part because they can continue business and economic pursuits despite hugely criticised human rights records.

Most of those human rights issues, as goes without saying, concern their own citizens. According to Amnesty, the UAE  of which Abu Dhabi forms the most influential emirate  continues to arbitrarily detain Emirati and foreign nationals.

Theyve moved from limited basic rights to basically full-on no civil or political rights whatsoever, mass arrests of political opposition, Adam Coogle of Human Rights Watch told The Independent in 2020. Some really insidious practices have started coming to the fore: forced disappearances, arbitrary detentions, torture

They do not have a free press, something that makes these attempts at media spin all the more relevant.

The UAEs approach to criticism of its various human rights abuses and ruinous foreign interventions is to deny or ignore, and to smear and discredit its critics, FairSquares Nick McGeehan said.


Such facts make the accusations of xenophobia or racism all the more absurd, but also all the more serious. It looks little more than a disgraceful attempt to suppress discussion on one of the most serious issues in football, which has a wider moral dimension.

The implication of some of Sundays reports is all the more troublesome: if you even deign to comment on this - especially ahead of a fixture where it is never more relevant - you run the risk of abuse, and references to tragedies?



It is actually why it is all the more important that Klopp raised these issues. For all the limited discussion of sportswashing in the media, most of football has danced around one of the most serious issues of the game. Without proper discussion, ludicrous defences like claims of xenophobia can take hold.

They must be immediately seen for what they are: attempts at suppressing the most badly required criticism. This is what is really ugly here.

Brilliant article puts into words how underhand city have been. Thanks for posting.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,687
  • JFT 97
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7658 on: Today at 02:36:33 am »
I hate to sound like a broken record but why is Tebas calling out the Nation states, why is Klopp calling out the Nation states but FSG are being completely silent.

Klopp brought up 3 clubs that have unlimited spending. Surely that was the time for FSG to peak out.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline Van Halen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7659 on: Today at 03:27:28 am »
Whatever the status of things, be they challenged as now or on the mountain top, I'm so glad Klopp is the manager. 
He and his position (as long as he's both in it and in good health!) are among the last things in life to worry or debate about.

Bless him eternally. No other concern.
Logged

Offline Ski

  • Wouldn't recognise an idea, if it rang his doorbell and got invited in for dinner. He will survive.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,671
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7660 on: Today at 01:56:38 pm »
Any news on the boss red card? Did we appeal it or did they suddenly realise that if theyd booked the rat at the time and given us a free kick none of the rest would have happened?

I wont hold my breath. More like theyll want to make an example of him for their respect campaign that they only seem to remember about when LFC is involved.
Logged
Has Steven Gerrard scored a goal even more important than the one he got against Olympiakos - Is this the start of something BIG?

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,377
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7661 on: Today at 02:30:17 pm »
Quote from: Ski on Today at 01:56:38 pm
Any news on the boss red card? Did we appeal it or did they suddenly realise that if theyd booked the rat at the time and given us a free kick none of the rest would have happened?

I wont hold my breath. More like theyll want to make an example of him for their respect campaign that they only seem to remember about when LFC is involved.

He accepted the 'improper conduct charge, but for some reason it seems to take them ages to then give out the punishment  ::)

So either a ban or a fine (or both) will come his way at some point.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,779
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7662 on: Today at 02:45:23 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:30:17 pm
He accepted the 'improper conduct charge, but for some reason it seems to take them ages to then give out the punishment  ::)

So either a ban or a fine (or both) will come his way at some point.

he'll be happy with a ban - he can pop down to the aldi when we next lose to forest
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,910
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7663 on: Today at 02:48:46 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on October 24, 2022, 08:44:39 pm
With players there is a sweet spot in terms of strength and speed. You get young players who have loads of speed but get muscled off the ball. You get older players who have loads of strength but begin to slow down. In the modern game I would say the perfect age is probably around the 25-26 mark. With players generally having a purple patch around the 23-27 age mark.

If you extrapolate that to our squad then you have the likes of Trent, Tsimikas, Konate, Gomez, Keita, Diaz, Jota and Darwin. Apart from Trent and Keita then those are the players that have shown the intensity required to play in a Klopp side.

For me we lack intensity when we are relying on the kids who lack strength like Elliot, Carvalho and Jones and the older players like Robbo, Milner, VVD, Matip, Hendo, Thiago, Fabinho, Firmino and Salah who are slowing down.

I think the secret is to recruit more players in the 23-27 age group if we want to play with intensity.

yeah the age profile of the squad is an issue, not helped by significant injuries to the likes of VVD, who in his position would've been able to maintain his prime longer otherwise.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,141
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7664 on: Today at 03:04:34 pm »
Quote from: Ski on Today at 01:56:38 pm
Any news on the boss red card? Did we appeal it or did they suddenly realise that if theyd booked the rat at the time and given us a free kick none of the rest would have happened?

I wont hold my breath. More like theyll want to make an example of him for their respect campaign that they only seem to remember about when LFC is involved.

30k red card fine

no ban
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,906
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7665 on: Today at 03:12:19 pm »
30K fine and no suspension from the FA is an admission their ref was shite.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 187 188 189 190 191 [192]   Go Up
« previous next »
 