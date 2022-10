I think Klopp should tell our midfielders to shoot from distance. Their GK was the worst one in the league at stopping long shots yet our midfielders don't seem to shoot from distance for some reason.



The reason is because long shots don't often go in. The expected value of them is such that you're better off getting a better shot. Problem is then we don't get that either.But shots from outside the box you are practically giving the ball away.