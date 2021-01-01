« previous next »
Call me skeptical, but theres a surprising number of posters who registered this season criticizing the gaffer.

This season?

More this month.
This thread since yesterday



With a bit of this too.

Next to Shankly.


We gladly endured a few seasons of rebuilding after his great sixties side faded because we had confidence in the man not our league position,  never crossed our mind he wasnt the one to get it right. Good job wedid because all this the trophies, the tradition, the history, our success, the international fan base all comes back to one visionary. When you have someone like that in charge you saviour every moment because the good times are framed by the struggles you go through.


Those questioning Klopp no nothing about football and less about Liverpool Football Club.
Brilliantly put. Savour these times, they don't last that long
Or he can just express his opinion without you replying with that nonsense.

If he wouldnt mind to see the club in league two because of one man, he shouldnt call him a LFC supporter. Hes a Klopp supporter. That mentality is just as bad the people calling for Klopp out, sorry but not sorry.
You've attributed an awful lot of things to be there that I didn't say.

That's exactly why I won't be baited into this.

When you make statements like:

No one is untouchable. Has anyone else ever been untouchable after finishing outside the European places (other than Shankly, obviously)? And the 3rd tier European league doesn't count. Champions League and Europa League (not that that counts much, you can at least get into Champions League by winning it). Right now we're 7th and we're closer to 18th than 2nd. Anything lower than top 4 represents a significant regression. Staying 7th should not be tolerable no matter who it is.

I wasn't thinking coming into the season that we should accept 7th and I'm not now.

You deserve to be questioned by the way, dont drop stuff like that then play the baiting card because you dont want to answer.

You are right though, no one is untouchable, but some are worthy of patience and trust and worthy of not having some random spoilt brat of a fan who seems to have little feel for the culture of the club say stuff like that - and not just you obviously, a million more on the cesspit that is Twitter I am sure. (And one or two more here).

IF worst comes to the worst Jürgen Klopp will leave, he wont dig his feet in for a giant pay out, hell work out a way to leave the legend he is. 
Football is the most important thing of the less important things. Obviously, it doesn't rank up there with existential planetary threats.

And nope, sure didn't. I'm pretty sure I'm not obligated to answer every question someone asks. If I did, then that answer gets a response that takes the thread off topic and onto my opinions of other managers, and then when it derails I get blamed for that when all I did was answer a question.

So no, I didn't answer and I won't.
seems a bit of a cop out answer but you do you.


If we were sitting across from one another having a pint and a post match chat i'd be telling you to take your daft opinion somewhere else 😀 - but really friendly like, no offence intended. I'd be mounting an argument for how the sky isn't actually falling, and what they're are good valid reasons for why we were so shite yesterday but that were in 7th after 11 games and 5 points off 5th. You'd be insisting that's not good enough and I'll point out that we've won 1 league in 7 seasons playing football I've not seen consistently in the last 4 decades.


We're all entitled to our daft opinions.


As long as there's no malice and people don't start talking shit about the best LFC manager since Bill Shankly, then it's all good.


Barring a massive slip up from City, the League's gone for us as a serious target - dark horse outsider yes, serious contender, no - and No, that's not throwing in the towel, it's a tactical adjustment to where we find ourselves.


Bit silly not to adjust to the facts in front of you nose.
Learn about the club Studgotelli. You obviously haven't got a clue about who we are
« Reply #7567 on: Today at 01:56:21 pm »
We are 5 points behind 4th. Just saying.
Jürgen performed miracles at Dortmund while regularly losing his better players, and hes performed miracles here while being outspent by most clubs. He was somehow convinced to extend his contract instead of taking another sabbatical, and I worry that hell feel burnt out and resign much more than I worry that we could be stuck with him as he declines as a manager. Our current problems are not of his making, pretty clearly.
Learn about the club Studgotelli. You obviously haven't got a clue about who we are

Man listen I get what youre trying to say with supporting Klopp but there needs to be a balance here and your statement is hyperbolic as fuck. youre entitled to your opinion, but with statements like that your support for Klopp exceeds the club. LFC in League 2 would be a catastrophe. Plain and simple.
Man listen I get what youre trying to say with supporting Klopp but there needs to be a balance here and your statement is hyperbolic as fuck. youre entitled to your opinion, but with statements like that your support for Klopp exceeds the club. LFC in League 2 would be a catastrophe. Plain and simple.

Balance, an interesting word. If only everyone would remember that when they are having a go at him.
Football is the most important thing of the less important things. Obviously, it doesn't rank up there with existential planetary threats.

And nope, sure didn't. I'm pretty sure I'm not obligated to answer every question someone asks. If I did, then that answer gets a response that takes the thread off topic and onto my opinions of other managers, and then when it derails I get blamed for that when all I did was answer a question.

So no, I didn't answer and I won't.

The fact you survived 55 posts I'm questioning the RAWK Mods now. Perhaps they need to be replaced. I should open a new thread.
Man listen I get what you’re trying to say with supporting Klopp but there needs to be a balance here and your statement is hyperbolic as fuck. you’re entitled to your opinion, but with statements like that your support for Klopp exceeds the club. LFC in League 2 would be a catastrophe. Plain and simple.
well, it would be emotionally devastating, but why do you say it would be catastrophe?


Besides the fact that you've interpretated the OPs hyperbole as a statement of fact of course.
Balance, an interesting word. If only everyone would remember that when they are having a go at him.

And also people are beying hyperbolic because they want to stick up for a man they admire and respect, so who can blame them when 2 or 3 on this thread come in so heavyhanded, speaking about him like hes just any other manaager. Of course a lot of us will stick up for him.

All you need to do is look at that photo of him on BBC.com and the as low as possible quote headline and any decent supporter would be running to his defence.

Its fine to question and query maturely, but some here (well, 3 in parrticular from what I have read) seem so detached from what supporting this club means, that they have gone the other way.  Scouse Neaoplitan is right with the 'learn about the club comment.
Balance, an interesting word. If only everyone would remember that when they are having a go at him.

Yeah I think there needs to be balance in everything we assess. FSG, Klopp, the players, the club.

When the club is doing well, its all on Klopp. When the club is doing shit, its all on FSG. The reality is somewhere between these two extremes and a lot of people on here struggle to understand that concept. Some of the people that call out the Klopp out camp are just as bad on the other extreme.

What we are seeing is a culmination of issues, Klopp, FSG, players, coaching staff. Its okay to call out criticisms of Klopp as long as youre not being disrespectful. Hes human, hes not God. Everyone makes mistakes.

Saying youd be happy to keep him if we dropped to league two then resorting to you dont understand the club is just as hyperbolic as wanting him out after 11 games into the season.
You've attributed an awful lot of things to be there that I didn't say.

That's exactly why I won't be baited into this.

Ok fair enough, I'll take that. So what I believe you said is that Klopp shouldn't be given any Freebies, and finishing outside of Europe isn't acceptable. Am I right on that?

You also said you think maybe the 7 year cycle thing has some truth, and that Klopp has issues dealing with an aging squad. Again am I right on that?

So if we finish outside of Europe, do you think Klopp should leave, given that it's not acceptable to finish outside of Europe and Klopp shouldn't be given any freebies?
And also people are beying hyperbolic because they want to stick up for a man they admire and respect, so who can blame them when 2 or 3 on this thread come in so heavyhanded, speaking about him like hes just any other manaager. Of course a lot of us will stick up for him.

All you need to do is look at that photo of him on BBC.com and the as low as possible quote headline and any decent supporter would be running to his defence.

Its fine to question and query maturely, but some here (well, 3 in parrticular from what I have read) seem so detached from what supporting this club means, that they have gone the other way.  Scouse Neaoplitan is right with the 'learn about the club comment.

My whole point is you can show support for him without saying some stupid shit like that. Of course hes not just any other manager, hes the best manager Ive had and its the best team I will probably ever see. That doesnt mean he doesnt get stuff wrong. It also doesnt mean everything that goes wrong is FSGs fault. Theyve also done some good in their time here.

As long as theres an understanding of allowing criticism of him within reason and not just piling it on FSG then its all good.

I havent read the opinions that have got people in uproar but as I say balance is important. The best type of fans are fans that can have some sense of objective imo.
seems a bit of a cop out answer but you do you.


If we were sitting across from one another having a pint and a post match chat i'd be telling you to take your daft opinion somewhere else 😀 - but really friendly like, no offence intended. I'd be mounting an argument for how the sky isn't actually falling, and what they're are good valid reasons for why we were so shite yesterday but that were in 7th after 11 games and 5 points off 5th. You'd be insisting that's not good enough and I'll point out that we've won 1 league in 7 seasons playing football I've not seen consistently in the last 4 decades.


Wow. You've had an entire conversation with me in your own head.
well, it would be emotionally devastating, but why do you say it would be catastrophe?


Besides the fact that you've interpretated the OPs hyperbole as a statement of fact of course.

You trying to argue that if Klopp took a club that nearly won a quadruple to league 2 that wouldnt be a catastrophic loss of form, quality and standing as a club? I think one thing that isnt taken into account with some of the older fans is this is not the 60s and 70s. In today terms that would be a catastrophe for the club. Plain and simple.
Saying youd be happy to keep him if we dropped to league two then resorting to you dont understand the club is just as hyperbolic as wanting him out after 11 games into the season.


It is not as hyperbolic.


The man has earned deep loyalty not because he's architected our successes over the past 7 seasons but because of who he is, what he is, the moral character he is, the way he has integrated the very fibre of this club, it's zeitgeist, it's soul, and, having channeled all of that, led us to successes only dreamed of in the past 30 years.


I say this as kindly as possible, if you don't see that, I don't think you'get' LFC.


Perhaps the time for a club like ours is busy passing before our very eyes and, when this generation is gone in the next 15 years that soul will be lost and we'll be an ersatz plaything like every other PL club.....


In the meantime, I'll hang in to that soul with everything I have.
Wow. You've had an entire conversation with me in your own head.


:lmao


THAT'S what's you got out of it?


You're a wum


Cheers and have a great Sunday.


:lmao
You trying to argue that if Klopp took a club that nearly won a quadruple to league 2 that wouldnt be a catastrophic loss of form, quality and standing as a club? I think one thing that isnt taken into account with some of the older fans is this is not the 60s and 70s. In today terms that would be a catastrophe for the club. Plain and simple.
the only thing that drops us to League 2 is that JH walks into the FA and takes a dump on the Chair's meeting papers while lighting 1000 dollar bills and gluing a newly signed Super League Contract to his face.


In those circumstances, yes, I'm very happy Klopp is still around and it wouldn't be a catastrophe.


It's hyperbole - how the devil do you kids take this shit so seriously (only using 'kids' 'cos you referred to me as as a 'older' fan 😀 - turnabout being fair play)
It is not as hyperbolic.


The man has earned deep loyalty not because he's architected our successes over the past 7 seasons but because of who he is, what he is, the moral character he is, the way he has integrated the very fibre of this club, it's zeitgeist, it's soul, and, having channeled all of that, led us to successes only dreamed of in the past 30 years.


I say this as kindly as possible, if you don't see that, I don't think you'get' LFC.


Perhaps the time for a club like ours is busy passing before our very eyes and, when this generation is gone in the next 15 years that soul will be lost and we'll be an ersatz plaything like every other PL club.....


In the meantime, I'll hang in to that soul with everything I have.

I agree with you re your 1st paragraph, however I cant for the life of me understand if we dropped to League Two how youd still think hes the right man for the job. You cant say I dont understand the club because of that. Im sure there are proper LFC fans who have supported the club longer than you guys who would agree with me.

In any line of work that would be a disastrous drop off in performance that would lose the confidence of everyone around them regardless of their previous performance.

Maybe Ive taken what he says too literally. One thing I will say on your 2nd last point is the club SHOULD be adapting in reason with the times. The mentality of not is how we got stuck in the 90s. The world changes. Theres absolutely nothing wrong with evolving with the times whilst maintaining tradition. This is why I say balance. The reality of the situation lies somewhere between the two extreme views.

But if you dont think that then fair enough.
the only thing that drops us to League 2 is that JH walks into the FA and takes a dump on the Chair's meeting papers while lighting 1000 dollar bills and gluing a newly signed Super League Contract to his face.


In those circumstances, yes, I'm very happy Klopp is still around and it wouldn't be a catastrophe.


It's hyperbole - how the devil do you kids take this shit so seriously (only using 'kids' 'cos you referred to me as as a 'older' fan 😀 - turnabout being fair play)

Haha now were playing hypotheticals. My whole argument was if Klopp was the reason we dropped to League Two. The original post came off like hes still supporting Klopp in that case.

And no offence taken on the kids comment ha. Ive probably taken his comment too literally but he doubled down on it so I think he was being deadly serious.
:lmao


THAT'S what's you got out of it?


You're a wum


Cheers and have a great Sunday.


:lmao

You call me daft and invent a conversation with me, someone that presumably you've never met, and yet I'm the wum.

Right.

Again, this is why I'm not going down this rabbit hole.

I've said what I had to say. I hope Klopp turns it around and it's all ice cream and rainbows the rest of the season. I've been a supporter since the early 90s; never have I wanted anything but success for the club -- no matter who the manager is.
You call me daft and invent a conversation with me, someone that presumably you've never met, and yet I'm the wum.

Right.

Again, this is why I'm not going down this rabbit hole.

I've said what I had to say. I hope Klopp turns it around and it's all ice cream and rainbows the rest of the season. I've been a supporter since the early 90s; never have I wanted anything but success for the club -- no matter who the manager is.

You joined the forum just over a week ago and you're talking about Klopp's exit in the wake of a bad start to the season. It's not exactly unreasonable for people to think you may be on a wind-up. I don't necessarily disagree with you. Klopp isn't above criticism and he needs to deliver results - but that's what he's been doing for the last seven years. If you have been supporting Liverpool since the early 90s then he is the best Liverpool manager in your lifetime, and there's every chance you will never see a better one. So a bad run of form really doesn't justify an "It won't be long" comment.
You joined the forum just over a week ago and you're talking about Klopp's exit in the wake of a bad start to the season. It's not exactly unreasonable for people to think you may be on a wind-up. I don't necessarily disagree with you. Klopp isn't above criticism and he needs to deliver results - but that's what he's been doing for the last seven years. If you have been supporting Liverpool since the early 90s then he is the best Liverpool manager in your lifetime, and there's every chance you will never see a better one. So a bad run of form really doesn't justify an "It won't be long" comment.

I'm really quite shocked that "Klopp needs to turn this around, we can't just write off the season" has mushroomed into this.

Yeah, I'd say it's fair to say he is at least as good as the best in my "Liverpool" lifetime (I wasn't a Liverpool fan at birth). I think Rafa was really good too and if anyone could fairly complain about being backed poorly, it's him. The scouting and recruitment teams now are miles above the ones he worked with.

But when Liverpool finished 7th under Rafa, it was the sack for him despite having run Man U close the year before.
he is at least as good as the best . Good grief.
We all love Rafa too by the way, but Jürgen Klopp is second only to Bob and Shanks.

And youd know the fallout from Rafa getting the boot by the real supporters too.
