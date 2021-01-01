« previous next »
I'd give him the job for life and even if he took us down to League 2 he'd have my unswerving support.

Getting a bit silly now.
When Brendan Rodgers was here, to me we just didnt feel like Liverpool. He did not share the clubs values and in my eyes he was an up his own arse slum landlord.  Klopp is everything this club stands for and that buys him a lot of time in my eyes.

Up his own arse slum landlord just wow.

Youll never walk alone apparently is time limited now.
Wrong tubby lad
Up his own arse slum landlord just wow.

Youll never walk alone apparently is time limited now.

Best not go into the player threads then. Or the post match thread. In fact just avoid any thread on the main forum.
Best not go into the player threads then. Or the post match thread. In fact just avoid any thread on the main forum.

The non-football threads are okay though.  :D
The Wenger's Arsenal analogy is interesting. What you are saying is Wenger had for a time an unique edge in the transfer market. He also added nutrition as well. And then once everybody caught up, Arsenal were not able to dominate again.

Is this true of Liverpool?

Yes and no. It is possible Liverpool still have a similar edge in identifying players to buy. Konate, Jota and (although still early on) Darwin suggest this is true. But we simply don't buy enough. The view on our midfield squad is well rehearsed now.
The second edge is a good point, but I think ours was in statistical analysis and recruitment was a function of that.  Its a murky area because its so behind-the-scenes, but its been a good five years since we saw stories recognising how far ahead we are on data, so you cant know but Id be surprised if were still miles ahead there these days.

Your other point is really interesting too from another angle, when you get a good systems team, is how difficult it is to tell how good the players actually are.  Are they great players, or are they ideal for that system, and its the system thats great?  Klopps Dortmund are a good case study because so many of them moved on.  Im pretty comfortable that Lewandowski and Reus would have been great anywhere.  Less clear about Gundogan, Subotic or Hummels and well never know about Götze - and then what about Kagawa or Sahin, let alone players like Grosskreutz or Wiedenfeller who pretty obviously werent.  And yet that side was phenomenal, so pretty quickly you see that the success was down to Klopp, and he was able to bring it here.

But what does that say about our squad now?  It might be that Alisson is now our only actually great player, even that he was our only great player all along (though Im pretty sure van Dijk and Mane would qualify).  But the rest you just dont know, the system was so important.  I love the guy to bits but how likely is it that Robbo is truly an elite player for example, or Matip or Milner or Wijnaldum?  I cringe every time I see that Salah - Best in the World thread title because its such a glaring example of mixing the two things up - hes brilliant at exploiting the space that the system creates for him when its functional, but were overwhelmed at this point with examples of him in a non-functioning system (for us and Egypt) and its just emphasising that our success was down to Klopps big idea.

If that system isnt special anymore, where does that leave us?  Thats what made me think of Wenger.  Great manager, producing really good teams, still having Fabregas and van Persie and others - and yet from a supporters point-of-view it was also a living death for that club for a decade.  Looking back theydve needed to spend like Chelsea to keep up, or else for Wenger to come up with the next new paradigm - but it wasnt him because lightning rarely strikes twice, it was Klopp.
I have to be honest, when I heard Thiago was out and Nunez was not even on the bench. It didnt fill me with confidence its not rocket science what happened yesterday. 3 top attacking forwards out and the heart of the midfield.

He can only perform so many miracles, half the teams been out injured at one point or another.
The non-football threads are okay though.  :D

And some non-Liverpool threads. In fact, I might start an ESL thread :P
And some non-Liverpool threads. In fact, I might start an ESL thread :P

Well we're still a part of the ESL so that wouldn't be a non-Liverpool thread  ;D
The non-football threads are okay though.  :D

Believe it or not the Labour thread hasnt descended into all out war, yet.
Wrong tubby lad

You can't seriously be saying that if Klopp got so shit at managing a football club that he relegated us 3 successive times... you'd still want him in charge?
That's what I'm saying.
We won't have a better manager in at least the next 20 years. That was the perfect match unlikely to happen again. Shame the owners were so shit that bottom table clubs were outspending us.
