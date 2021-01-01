The Wenger's Arsenal analogy is interesting. What you are saying is Wenger had for a time an unique edge in the transfer market. He also added nutrition as well. And then once everybody caught up, Arsenal were not able to dominate again.
Is this true of Liverpool?
Yes and no. It is possible Liverpool still have a similar edge in identifying players to buy. Konate, Jota and (although still early on) Darwin suggest this is true. But we simply don't buy enough. The view on our midfield squad is well rehearsed now.
The second edge is a good point, but I think ours was in statistical analysis and recruitment was a function of that. Its a murky area because its so behind-the-scenes, but its been a good five years since we saw stories recognising how far ahead we are on data, so you cant know but Id be surprised if were still miles ahead there these days.
Your other point is really interesting too from another angle, when you get a good systems team, is how difficult it is to tell how good the players actually are. Are they great players, or are they ideal for that system, and its the system thats great? Klopps Dortmund are a good case study because so many of them moved on. Im pretty comfortable that Lewandowski and Reus would have been great anywhere. Less clear about Gundogan, Subotic or Hummels and well never know about Götze - and then what about Kagawa or Sahin, let alone players like Grosskreutz or Wiedenfeller who pretty obviously werent. And yet that side was phenomenal, so pretty quickly you see that the success was down to Klopp, and he was able to bring it here.
But what does that say about our squad now? It might be that Alisson is now our only actually great player, even that he was our only great player all along (though Im pretty sure van Dijk and Mane would qualify). But the rest you just dont know, the system was so important. I love the guy to bits but how likely is it that Robbo is truly an elite player for example, or Matip or Milner or Wijnaldum? I cringe every time I see that Salah - Best in the World
thread title because its such a glaring example of mixing the two things up - hes brilliant at exploiting the space that the system creates for him when its functional, but were overwhelmed at this point with examples of him in a non-functioning system (for us and Egypt) and its just emphasising that our success was down to Klopps big idea.
If that system isnt special anymore, where does that leave us? Thats what made me think of Wenger. Great manager, producing really good teams, still having Fabregas and van Persie and others - and yet from a supporters point-of-view it was also a living death for that club for a decade. Looking back theydve needed to spend like Chelsea to keep up, or else for Wenger to come up with the next new paradigm - but it wasnt him because lightning rarely strikes twice, it was Klopp.