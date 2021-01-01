« previous next »
Offline Al 666

  Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7480 on: Yesterday at 10:57:57 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 10:48:28 pm
Not really.  I found some random website that says they have the 3rd highest revenue but the Dodgers, Yankees, Mets are all in bigger markets and have more money.  The Mets owner has billions of dollars and has no problem spending.  I don't think MLB teams are very forthcoming with revenue figures so it's tough to figure out how much money each team makes. 

I am talking about the stature of the club. With the Yankees and the Red Sox being the big two.

I mean when NESV bought the Sox in 2001 it was more than double what anyone had paid for a baseball team. So if you are buying a Liverpool or man United then surely you should be aiming higher than having the 6th highest spend.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online duvva

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7481 on: Yesterday at 11:02:20 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Yesterday at 09:32:17 pm
Jürgen Norbert Klopp. Without question the best thing thats ever happened to Liverpool Football Club since Shanks.

The man has give us the greatest nights of our lives and yet people on here, on social media, are daring to suggest he should go?!

I can't stand this generation of entitled bastards, FIFA playing, Twitter dwelling fucking know-all's. If Klopp took us down to League 2 I'd still want a statue of him. I literally worship the man.
Think youve pretty much nailed it. I said I loved the guy in the pre match thread today after his interview on BT before the game. No horrible performance and ridiculous defeat is going to change that. Hes such a great human being with the best outlook on so many things. One day hell leave and our lives will be poorer for it. Liverpool will go on as they always have, but there are some you wish could stay for longer or forever if it were possible. Hes one of those
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7482 on: Yesterday at 11:24:08 pm »
Going for a pint was a good decision.

How the fuck can someone with about 50 odd posts suddenly become motivated to post so much

At best clueless, at worst A massive WUM.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7483 on: Yesterday at 11:31:24 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 11:24:08 pm
Going for a pint was a good decision.

How the fuck can someone with about 50 odd posts suddenly become motivated to post so much

At best clueless, at worst A massive WUM.

Is this a quiz? Do we need to complete the sentence?  ;D

Ill start - Balderdash.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7484 on: Yesterday at 11:31:59 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:42:26 pm
Thats good, so what will LFCs next step be if they finish 7th or below then. Being as you arent going to accept it, Im interested to know what you think would be the way to go next season.  What path the club should take.

I already asked them how much longer they will give Klopp (as he isn't going to get any Freebies in their own words) and who they would want to bring in (even gave them some multiple choices for this (Tuchel, Gerrard, Frank)

They won't answer because they are ashamed to say what they really think - that they want Klopp gone and feel he can't turn it around (touting that 7 year cycle thing first)

I'd have more respect if they just spoke exactly what they think and not tiptoe around it
Offline harleydanger

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7485 on: Yesterday at 11:33:55 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:57:57 pm
I am talking about the stature of the club. With the Yankees and the Red Sox being the big two.

I mean when NESV bought the Sox in 2001 it was more than double what anyone had paid for a baseball team. So if you are buying a Liverpool or man United then surely you should be aiming higher than having the 6th highest spend.

Are they straddling the club with debt? No.
Are they taking money out of the club? No.
Is the clubs infrastructure being developed every year? Yes.
Is the club the most competitive its been since the 80s? Yes.

Seems like that was the dream under Hicks and Gillet and probably David Moores as well.
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline Al 666

  Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7486 on: Yesterday at 11:44:26 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 11:33:55 pm
Are they straddling the club with debt? No.
Are they taking money out of the club? No.
Is the clubs infrastructure being developed every year? Yes.
Is the club the most competitive its been since the 80s? Yes.

Seems like that was the dream under Hicks and Gillet and probably David Moores as well.


Firstly they are straddling the Club with debt. We were debt free the day they took over. In the last accounts, we had debts of £238m.
Secondly, they sold 10% of FSG for £500m not bad work if you can get it. So they certainly are making money.
Thirdly yes the CLUB is paying for infrastructure every year.
Fourthly we were highly competitive under Rafa between 2005-2009 it is almost as if top managers make you competitive.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7487 on: Today at 12:06:13 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 11:33:55 pm
Are they straddling the club with debt? No.
Are they taking money out of the club? No.
Is the clubs infrastructure being developed every year? Yes.
Is the club the most competitive its been since the 80s? Yes.

Seems like that was the dream under Hicks and Gillet and probably David Moores as well.


Has the value of the Club,their asset rise by over a billion ? Yes

Did they get to buy us on the cheap because of what We the Fans did to get rid of the other c*nts  ? Yes

Could they fund a rebuild using FSG inter company cheap loans  ? Yes.

Have they  ? NO.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7488 on: Today at 12:08:58 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:31:24 pm
Is this a quiz? Do we need to complete the sentence?  ;D

Ill start - Balderdash.
Ha ha, the beers slowed down my reactions, just got what you meant. Balderdash is very polite.

Just a bit of support is all we ask. If theres something seriously wrong itll get sorted.
Offline Redric1970

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7489 on: Today at 12:12:26 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 11:33:55 pm
Are they straddling the club with debt? No.
Are they taking money out of the club? No.
Is the clubs infrastructure being developed every year? Yes.
Is the club the most competitive its been since the 80s? Yes.

Seems like that was the dream under Hicks and Gillet and probably David Moores as well.

Im struggling to show sympathy for our owners, everybody compares them to hicks and Gillette, hicks and Gillette were a joke we know that, but FSG are digging a hole. They paid £300mil for a club thats now valued at over £4 billion and is rated as the 4th most expensive sports club on the planet, add to that we are about to reveal record turnover and will reportedly overtake the turnover of Man Utd. Add to that reaching champions league finals and making a reported £100mil (last year alone)for doing so and yet despite all this in the last 5 years we have a net spend of £92million. And now we have the oldest midfield in the league, 4 senior players can leave on free transfers and in all honesty top 4 looks remote, why we didnt strengthen is a joke. We have the worlds best manager but you cant watch your rivals arsenal £350mil, spurs £340mil, Utd £500mil, Chelsea £330mil and Im not including city there a joke, you cant expect to stay at the top by spending a fraction of what your rivals are it just wont happen, and forget all the anfield road stand rubbish, spurs spent a billion pounds on a stadium.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7490 on: Today at 12:55:29 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:57:57 pm
I am talking about the stature of the club. With the Yankees and the Red Sox being the big two.

I mean when NESV bought the Sox in 2001 it was more than double what anyone had paid for a baseball team. So if you are buying a Liverpool or man United then surely you should be aiming higher than having the 6th highest spend.

stature of the club doesn't necessarily lead to the highest revenues and/or highest spending.  Red Sox aren't in the biggest markets and with a relatively small stadium (37,755 capacity compared to over 54,000 for the Yankees) they don't bring in as much as the other teams. While we don't know their exact revenues they probably aren't too far off where they should be spending wise. 
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7491 on: Today at 01:01:03 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:55:29 am
stature of the club doesn't necessarily lead to the highest revenues and/or highest spending.  Red Sox aren't in the biggest markets and with a relatively small stadium (37,755 capacity compared to over 54,000 for the Yankees) they don't bring in as much as the other teams. While we don't know their exact revenues they probably aren't too far off where they should be spending wise.

They also hadn't won a World Series since 1918 and were perennial losers, sometimes in the most excruciating way possible. Any Red Sox fan crying about winning now is pretty pathetic.
Offline deanloco9

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7492 on: Today at 03:00:13 am »
FSG haven't backed him, simple.

FSG need to go before any future manager talks happen.
Offline WanderlustRed

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7493 on: Today at 03:32:14 am »
The people talking about "I would quit football if Klopp was let go", or "we should let go all of the players before Klopp" or "I don't care if we get relegated"... are exactly the people that scare me.

The club is not an individual cult of personality. It was there before Klopp and it'll be there after Klopp. Same goes for FSG.

The people reacting angrily to nothing more than "Klopp needs to fix this and get us back into top 4" is scary enough.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7494 on: Today at 03:55:17 am »
Scare you. Good grief.

There is so much more happening in football in England and Europe (and further afield considering where the World Cup is) that should scare you ahead of Liverpool having a rough time.

And you still didnt answer a couple questions you where asked.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Redbonnie

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7495 on: Today at 04:21:37 am »
We might have a shit league season this year ..so what weve had plenty of shit seasons in the last 30 years. I would still bet on us to be champions league finalists. Halcyon days and all down to Klopp. A really shit season would be losing Klopp. That would be a disaster and there isnt a club in the world ( except city whilst pep is there) who wouldnt bite our hands off for him.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7496 on: Today at 04:32:35 am »
Well win the CL
Offline Historical Fool

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7497 on: Today at 06:41:54 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:44:26 pm
Firstly they are straddling the Club with debt. We were debt free the day they took over. In the last accounts, we had debts of £238m.
Secondly, they sold 10% of FSG for £500m not bad work if you can get it. So they certainly are making money.
Thirdly yes the CLUB is paying for infrastructure every year.
Fourthly we were highly competitive under Rafa between 2005-2009 it is almost as if top managers make you competitive.

But funding your rebuild will result in more debt you cant have it both ways, complain about debt and want more signings with a higher net spend?
Calling another poster confrontational is quite some accusation from arguably the most confrontational poster on this site. You actively seek out arguments about the owners in almost every thread and can't back down (even when clearly proven wrong time and time again), and twist every argument until posters just give up out of boredom.

Online rocco

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7498 on: Today at 06:50:33 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 06:41:54 am
But funding your rebuild will result in more debt you cant have it both ways, complain about debt and want more signings with a higher net spend?

When theyve turned a £300-400m investment into a a £4billion asset , surely they can go off their plans off we just spend what we earn as a club and reinvest some of their increase in the clubs value into the squad ?
Offline Iska

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7499 on: Today at 06:52:04 am »
What the talk about FSG not backing Klopp misses is that funding was never the reason he was successful.  What gave him his edge was the ultraintense pressing style, unlocking for a time a new level that others didnt have.  But now everyone else has found that new level for themselves, even Man Utd, the Klopp we have now is one who has all his other talents but might no longer have an edge.  Are we ready for that?

Im thinking of Wengers Arsenal here, circa 2006.  They had been fabulous, but looking back they were winning titles because they did have an edge, identifying superior mainly French talent that was physically perfect for cleaning up in England and could be brought in as basically a whole team.  But once Chelsea, then Utd and later City did the same with a bigger budget, and in retrospect that was that for Arsenal.  They might not even have deteriorated very much themselves - they always had fine players playing elegant football and they were consistently high finishers - but they were never serious title contenders again.

Thats a possible future for us.  Would Klopp want that?  Im not sure, and so I do fear that this may have run its natural course.  We might start spending again, but theres no guarantee that that would make us compete for titles, because there are teams we cant outspend and it wasnt the spending that gave us our edge in the first place.
Online Ratboy3G

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7500 on: Today at 07:32:13 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Yesterday at 09:32:17 pm
Jürgen Norbert Klopp. Without question the best thing thats ever happened to Liverpool Football Club since Shanks.

The man has give us the greatest nights of our lives and yet people on here, on social media, are daring to suggest he should go?!

I can't stand this generation of entitled bastards, FIFA playing, Twitter dwelling fucking know-all's. If Klopp took us down to League 2 I'd still want a statue of him. I literally worship the man.

This
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Online RedSince86

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7501 on: Today at 07:42:12 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 10:29:01 pm
How can you say the Red Sox haven't spent a lot when they have the 6th highest payroll in the league?
They were 2nd highest to the Yankees from the early 00s to their last Championship win in 2018, since then they've considerably reduced spending, they let Mookie Betts go to the Dodger's for $350 million.

They have $85 million coming off the payroll now, that figure could be $105 million if their disgruntled star player Xander Bogaerts opts out in 2 weeks time. He recently gave an interview about the Redsox ownership about finances and how they low balled him before the season started with a new contract offer and with all the money coming off salary will the ownership reinvest it retooling the team, wouldn't be surprised if they let the Yankees get him without a struggle.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online ScubaSteve

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7502 on: Today at 07:44:20 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Yesterday at 09:32:17 pm
Jürgen Norbert Klopp. Without question the best thing thats ever happened to Liverpool Football Club since Shanks.

The man has give us the greatest nights of our lives and yet people on here, on social media, are daring to suggest he should go?!

I can't stand this generation of entitled bastards, FIFA playing, Twitter dwelling fucking know-all's. If Klopp took us down to League 2 I'd still want a statue of him. I literally worship the man.

This generation really dont have clue about what Jürgen has done for the club. No matter how hard we fall, you will never hear me say that I want him to leave our club, hes done so much and Ive enjoyed the ride. Itll be difficult to take on the day he leaves the club.
Online grenny158

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7503 on: Today at 07:47:15 am »
The reason we support Klopp is because he is absolute quality, in every way. Anyone even remotely suggesting he should leave needs their head read.

Now that I have gotten that out the way, a bit of balance and perspective is needed, I believe. Just because we support Jurgen to the hilt does not mean that he should not be open to criticism and, as long as that criticism is constructive rather then filled to the brim with hyperbole, stupidity and irrationality, then it's all good, imo.

Jurgen should have made sure we strengthened the squad significantly in the summer. Buying Nunez, Carvalho and Ramsey just did not cut it - all good players with high potential ceilings but did those purchases strengthen us - especially considering how much the teams around us did? Nowhere near enough, in my view. Before anyone says "But the owners" (and whilst I agree they are too tight with their money and need to give Klopp significantly more to spend), I do believe Klopp had more money to spend this summer, but that he chose not to because 'we had enough numbers', especially in midfield, combined with his decision to 'wait for the absolutely right player before pulling the trigger', which Jurgen has form for. Jurgen pretty much said that himself. In hindsight, it was a huge mistake - the difference of adding someone like Nicolo Barella (or similar) to our first team / squad would have been huge. Imo, fingers can be pointed at Klopp for that.

At the same time, some of his subs this season have been puzzling, not least of all yesterday taking off Bobby when we REALLY needed a goal. Maybe his reasoning for that was fitness rather then strategic but it was puzzling nonetheless. There have been a number of these kinds of subs made this season that have left me thinking 'WTF?'.

It is ok to be critical, it really is .. even necessary.

But it is stupid to lose your shit and not look at the key reasons for our difficulties as being mitigating factors.

Notwithstanding the fact that it is ok to raise eyebrows at some decisions taken by our management, ultimately I believe our problems this season mostly stem from our injuries and I doubt anyone would disagree with that .. and this is why I believe anyone who is criticising Jurgen unjustly or - even worse - suggesting that his job is in any way in jeopardy, is just thicker then 2 planks. I genuinely cannot think fo a season where injuries have taken their toll on our squad and that even includes our title defending season with it's CB problems. To lose Luis Diaz, Diogo in quick succession (and then Darwin yesterday, not to mention the effect his red card had on his start to his career with us) is utterly ridiculous .. take Haaland on his own away from City for 2 months and see what happens .. take Jesus on his own away from Arsenal and see what happens, same with Kane and all the attackers of teams in the Top 6.

Same with Keita, same with Konate, same with Matip, same with Thiago, same with X, same with Y, same with Z .. stop fucking start, stop fucking start, stop fucking start. What do people who pan Klopp think the result of that is going to be?

Get our players back, strengthen in January - 2 quality signings, not for the future but for right now, please FSG. When this happens, we will return to where we need to be, and where Klopp expects us to be. Until then, we will just have to cope with some more disappointments ala yesterday. Klopp is fantastic but he cannot turn water into wine.

As always - support Jurgen Klopp, support our players, support our club. Don't be Karen on Twitter.
