United had a similar revenue advantage to us though. We could have given up and become a feeder club for Europe's elite but we chose to take them on. Dortmund are season in season out in the top 12 globally for revenues. If a club like Atletico can take on the big two in Spain then why can't Dortmund show some ambition in Germany.



Never thought you'd be championing out owners as ambitious.I think the big difference is we weren't at the top of our potential revenues and so with additional Champions League money, commercial, match day, PL TV money increases, we could get in to a position to bully most of Europe in to taking players like Salah or Allison from a top Italian club. There just doesn't seem like that sort of room to grow for Dortmund. I'd also say another big difference is we made a lot of good decisions in that time with transfers, Dortmund don't seem.to have done that as well. We also benefited in closing the gap by Manchester United being one of the worst run clubs in Europe and their financial advantage means they still have hung around and earned more than us over the last few years.I mean what is the ambition we're talking about here, outside investment I'm guessing? Whatever it is it isn't going to last long term without something drastic changing for both,like Bayern falling out the Champions League repeatedly which is less likely given how they're run and the German league set up.