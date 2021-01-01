« previous next »
Jürgen Klopp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7440
Love this guy...the best thing to happen to our club since who knows what.

If FSG attempted to make noise about a potential change, or if some of the more idiotic element of the fan base start to agitate and he walks/leaves...i'm done with football. Its bad enough with teams like City and PSG, added to the fact that every element of English football in this country has to pass through the Sky shit churner. It just wouldn't be worth it anymore.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7441
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:53:35 pm
there is none, for starters, there are no owners. But Im guessing maybe he meant the president, or the CEO, or the sporting director (or all 3).

There was never a case of ambitions not matching there, as it was always clear the financial situations they had there. And Klopp never made demands about that, he knew what they had to do, but he did find it took a toll, hes said it more than once that it was hard to deal with.

I think Dortmund had their fingers burnt in the early noughties when they nearly went under and simply were not prepared to gamble. They are happy with their role as a club that recruits young players and then looks to maximize their value. That is what I think Klopp was tired of.

That is why he left rather than embark on building a new team that would inevitably be sold off when they started to achieve things.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7442
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:53:35 pm
there is none, for starters, there are no owners. But Im guessing maybe he meant the president, or the CEO, or the sporting director (or all 3).

There was never a case of ambitions not matching there, as it was always clear the financial situations they had there. And Klopp never made demands about that, he knew what they had to do, but he did find it took a toll, hes said it more than once that it was hard to deal with.

I think Dortmund had their fingers burnt in the early noughties when they nearly went under and simply were not prepared to gamble. They are happy with their role as a club that recruits young players and then looks to maximize their value. That is what I think Klopp was tired of.

That is why he left rather than embark on building a new team that would inevitably be sold off when they started to achieve things.

Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:00:25 pm
Have you got the quotes? Also, These two things are not the same. I don't think I've ever heard Klopp say he had unambitious owners at Dortmund.

Isn't the fact that he won two titles back to back and they still sold his best players a clear indication of unambitious owners ?

What were they waiting four 5, 6, 7 titles on the run ?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7443
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:39:08 pm
I would get rid of evrey single player in our squad before I even think of letting Kloppo go and even then I'll say no.
This
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7444
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:03:24 pm
I think Dortmund had their fingers burnt in the early noughties when they nearly went under and simply were not prepared to gamble. They are happy with their role as a club that recruits young players and then looks to maximize their value. That is what I think Klopp was tired of.

That is why he left rather than embark on building a new team that would inevitably be sold off when they started to achieve things.

hes never said that though.  Only that he found it tough that they would lose key players, and it was very hard to replace them. So they where always taking a backward steps.

He was tired though - physically/emotionally.  It was a joint decision, Aki Watzke has since said that he wished theyd gone all out to make him stay (he still had 2 years to run on his contract).   I guess that they thought theyd be ok - but they where very wrong, and yeah, Dortmund are now on their 7th coach since he left.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7445
Al do you have the quotes about unambitious owners at Dortmund?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7446
Al defending his own narratives to the death in the face of all actual evidence. Huh, will wonders never cease. Putting him on ignore was the best thing Ive ever done on RAWK.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7447
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:06:13 pm
Isn't the fact that he won two titles back to back and they still sold his best players a clear indication of unambitious owners ?

What were they waiting four 5, 6, 7 titles on the run ?

That might be your opinion as to why he left. I don't share it given Dortmund's financial situation when he took over and that Bayern were a bigger club, not to mention other clubs around Europe.

You said 'Klopp left because of totally unambitious owners who didn't share his vision'. Have you got any quotes from Klopp saying that?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7448
There's some odd and childish posters about. Klopp should leave on his terms.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7449
Ooh the mob out in force tonight.

If I had said that Klopp said he left Dortmund because of unambitious owners then you have every right to ask for the quotes. The thing is I didn't.

It is my opinion. So is anyone going to disagree that Dortmund are unambitious and have settled for a role as a feeder club to Europe's elite.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7450
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:13:58 pm
That might be your opinion as to why he left. I don't share it given Dortmund's financial situation when he took over and that Bayern were a bigger club, not to mention other clubs around Europe.

You said 'Klopp left because of totally unambitious owners who didn't share his vision'. Have you got any quotes from Klopp saying that?

There is your answer 'I' said so it is clearly my opinion. If I wanted to state it was Jurgen's opinion then I would have stated Jurgen said.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7451
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:20:47 pm
There is your answer 'I' said so it is clearly my opinion. If I wanted to state it was Jurgen's opinion then I would have stated Jurgen said.

You stated it as fact mate :lmao
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7452
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:08:51 pm
hes never said that though.  Only that he found it tough that they would lose key players, and it was very hard to replace them. So they where always taking a backward steps.

He was tired though - physically/emotionally.  It was a joint decision, Aki Watzke has since said that he wished theyd gone all out to make him stay (he still had 2 years to run on his contract).   I guess that they thought theyd be ok - but they where very wrong, and yeah, Dortmund are now on their 7th coach since he left.

I respect your opinion mate and you clearly know more about German football than almost anyone on here.

Personally, though I think the one thing that would have made Klopp stay is if they had said we are going to do everything in our power to keep our best players. Losing your best players is a double whammy it also means you get to keep your worst players.

For me, if there had been light at the end of the tunnel and Klopp could have seen a situation in which Dortmund were able to keep their best players then he may well have stayed. I think he realised that was trying to push water up hill and in the long run it was unsustainable. 
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7453
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:23:09 pm
You stated it as fact mate :lmao

Unless I have suddenly become Jurgen's spokesman then it was clearly my opinion and not Jurgen's.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7454
Jürgen Norbert Klopp. Without question the best thing thats ever happened to Liverpool Football Club since Shanks.

The man has give us the greatest nights of our lives and yet people on here, on social media, are daring to suggest he should go?!

I can't stand this generation of entitled bastards, FIFA playing, Twitter dwelling fucking know-all's. If Klopp took us down to League 2 I'd still want a statue of him. I literally worship the man.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7455
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:26:52 pm
I respect your opinion mate and you clearly know more about German football than almost anyone on here.

Personally, though I think the one thing that would have made Klopp stay is if they had said we are going to do everything in our power to keep our best players. Losing your best players is a double whammy it also means you get to keep your worst players.

For me, if there had been light at the end of the tunnel and Klopp could have seen a situation in which Dortmund were able to keep their best players then he may well have stayed. I think he realised that was trying to push water up hill and in the long run it was unsustainable.

And like you say personally, he hasnt said anything that suggests it  :P
But of course he would likely not say anything critical anyway publicly, being as he is very close to this day with Aki Watzke and  (now ex sporting director) Michael Zorc.

Thing is - Dortmund where still not in a position to really go for it wages and fees wise at that time. They had started paying more for players, but itd been a slow process since almost bankruptcy. 

It is fair to question how they go about things these days for sure though. Fact is, they got lucky with Klopp, before him and since him, the record with appointing managers under the current CEO and his team is really poor.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7456
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 09:32:17 pm
Jürgen Norbert Klopp. Without question the best thing thats ever happened to Liverpool Football Club since Shanks.

The man has give us the greatest nights of our lives and yet people on here, on social media, are daring to suggest he should go?!

I can't stand this generation of entitled bastards, FIFA playing, Twitter dwelling fucking know-all's. If Klopp took us down to League 2 I'd still want a statue of him. I literally worship the man.

this x1000000000.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7457
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:37:03 pm
Pre season seems to be an issue for many, but its a bit back now and doesnt really account for the more recent injuries does it?

It's a domino effect. Preseason should the the foundation by which a season is built. Players have been playing this season when they shouldn't have and some haven't been given the rest they needed. We've also haven't been able to rotate in game because we're rarely winning.

Some of it's bad luck don't get me wrong, we seem to catch teams at the wrong time. Still the volume of injuries is a huge problem.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7458
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:31:23 pm
Unless I have suddenly become Jurgen's spokesman then it was clearly my opinion and not Jurgen's.

Sure mate, that's definitely what it was.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7459
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:36:07 pm
And like you say personally, he hasnt said anything that suggests it  :P
But of course he would likely not say anything critical anyway publicly, being as he is very close to this day with Aki Watzke and  (now ex sporting director) Michael Zorc.

Thing is - Dortmund where still not in a position to really go for it wages and fees wise at that time. They had started paying more for players, but itd been a slow process since almost bankruptcy. 

It is fair to question how they go about things these days for sure though. Fact is, they got lucky with Klopp, before him and since him, the record with appointing managers under the current CEO and his team is really poor.

That is kind of the point though mate. If Dortmund had the intention of genuinely attempting to eventually compete with Bayern then there would have been light at the end of the tunnel. I think the last few years have shown that Dortmund never had that intention. They are happy to go with the status quo. 
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7460
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:43:05 pm
Sure mate, that's definitely what it was.

Is that your opinion or are you stating it as fact. I think with your level of pedantry you should make it clear.  ;D ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7461
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 08:47:10 pm
Which could be the case here.
He signed a new contract in the summer as did his staff. He talked about building the team again so there is no way he would leave.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7462
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:48:04 pm
Is that your opinion or are you stating it as fact. I think with your level of pedantry you should make it clear.  ;D ;D

It's both in this case :P
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7463
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:50:58 pm
It's both in this case :P

Or how about stating your opinion do you think the people who run Dortmund are ambitious ?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7464
I know it's been said a lot but if these next 2 transfer windows don't bode some serious investment in the first team then fsg will have some serious serious pressure on them to 'take their Money' and move on.
Surely klopp would have been told there is money there to invest before signing a new contract
Countless players are either past it, or very nearly past it for a klopp team. Too injury prone or let's face it , not up to scratch for a team that wants to fight on every front, every season.
How he has got out of them what they achieved last season is incredible, but that's a once in a generation season given what he had to work with.
Time will tell I guess

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7465
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:54:11 pm
Or how about stating your opinion do you think the people who run Dortmund are ambitious ?

Don't know, don't care. I'm just glad you cleared up the confusion.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7466
Bayern's revenue has been about 150m-300m a year more than Dortmund for ages. I'm not sure there's much more ambition they can show to compete with that.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7467
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:04:41 pm
Bayern's revenue has been about 150m-300m a year more than Dortmund for ages and more.than do I'm not sure there's much more ambition they can show to compete with that.

United had a similar revenue advantage to us though. We could have given up and become a feeder club for Europe's elite but we chose to take them on. Dortmund are season in season out in the top 12 globally for revenues. If a club like Atletico can take on the big two in Spain then why can't Dortmund show some ambition in Germany.

 
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7468
What a carcrash of a thread after the last few pages.

Some clearly don't understand how lucky we are to have him as amanager. That's not to say he hasn't made mistakes but he's made more than enough greatness for people not to spout absolute nonsense as they are.

Today the last thing on my mind was Klopp being at fault for tldays result.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7469
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 08:59:22 pm
FSG's modus operandi at the RedSox as well

They've followed championship teams with having teams that finished poorly the following season, the last time they won the World Series they missed out on the playoffs and lost their best player in Mookie Betts, this season they had the 5th worst record out of 30 teams, they've also not spent much since that last World Series, most of the Redsox worst ever seasons  have come under the FSG ownership.

How can you say the Red Sox haven't spent a lot when they have the 6th highest payroll in the league? 
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7470
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:14:30 pm
United had a similar revenue advantage to us though. We could have given up and become a feeder club for Europe's elite but we chose to take them on. Dortmund are season in season out in the top 12 globally for revenues. If a club like Atletico can take on the big two in Spain then why can't Dortmund show some ambition in Germany.
Never thought you'd be championing out owners as ambitious.

I think the big difference is we weren't at the top of our potential revenues and so with additional Champions League money, commercial, match day, PL TV money increases, we could get in to a position to bully most of Europe in to taking players like Salah or Allison from a top Italian club. There just doesn't seem like that sort of room to grow for Dortmund. I'd also say another big difference is we made a lot of good decisions in that time with transfers, Dortmund don't seem.to have done that as well. We also benefited in closing the gap by Manchester United being one of the worst run clubs in Europe and their financial advantage means they still have hung around and earned more than us over the last few years.

 I mean what is the ambition we're talking about here, outside investment I'm guessing? Whatever it is it isn't going to last long term without something drastic changing for both,like Bayern falling out the Champions League repeatedly which is less likely given how they're run and the German league set up.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7471
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:04:41 pm
Bayern's revenue has been about 150m-300m a year more than Dortmund for ages. I'm not sure there's much more ambition they can show to compete with that.

Didnt BM enjoy some sponsorship from Qata as well?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7472
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 10:29:01 pm
How can you say the Red Sox haven't spent a lot when they have the 6th highest payroll in the league? 

Aren't the Red Sox traditionally the second biggest team in baseball ?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7473
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:34:33 pm
Aren't the Red Sox traditionally the second biggest team in baseball ?

Yankees, Dodgers and Red Sox in that order Id think. Although easily an argument for both!  One of the biggest for sure.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7474
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:39:13 pm
Yankees, Dodgers and Red Sox in that order Id think. Although easily an argument for both!  One of the biggest for sure.

Amazing that so many watch that sport.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #7475
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:43:37 pm
Amazing that so many watch that sport.

 ;D  You really do hate it I know  ;D I think the same about cricket, golf (is that even a sport) and plenty of others too. 

I like it, my 3rd favourite sport. 
