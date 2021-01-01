I respect your opinion mate and you clearly know more about German football than almost anyone on here.
Personally, though I think the one thing that would have made Klopp stay is if they had said we are going to do everything in our power to keep our best players. Losing your best players is a double whammy it also means you get to keep your worst players.
For me, if there had been light at the end of the tunnel and Klopp could have seen a situation in which Dortmund were able to keep their best players then he may well have stayed. I think he realised that was trying to push water up hill and in the long run it was unsustainable.
And like you say personally, he hasnt said anything that suggests it
But of course he would likely not say anything critical anyway publicly, being as he is very close to this day with Aki Watzke and (now ex sporting director) Michael Zorc.
Thing is - Dortmund where still not in a position to really go for it wages and fees wise at that time. They had started paying more for players, but itd been a slow process since almost bankruptcy.
It is fair to question how they go about things these days for sure though. Fact is, they got lucky with Klopp, before him and since him, the record with appointing managers under the current CEO and his team is really poor.