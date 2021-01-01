« previous next »
Offline Solomon Grundy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7160 on: Yesterday at 01:14:58 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 12:56:48 pm
He's the main one and showed his servitude to Abu Dhabi when he was on Sunday Supplement 3 Sundays in a row when the De Spiegel articles came out those weeks, and his article the other day probably got him a lifetime supply of Baklava, because he can't eat a Villa or Yacht.

His son works for Man City.
Logged

Offline oojason

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7161 on: Yesterday at 01:15:21 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 01:04:22 pm
Depressingly though I think it extends well beyond him. Simon Stone at BBC has had plenty to say over the last few days, for example.

Yep, Simon Stone has used his platform at the BBC do some sterling work on behalf of Abu Dhabi FC for some time now.

And unfortunately shows just how far the BBC has sunk in recent years. Seemingly not even his colleagues or the seniors around him have reeled him in on his PR work for City.
Logged





Offline Solomon Grundy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7162 on: Yesterday at 01:17:20 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 01:04:22 pm
Depressingly though I think it extends well beyond him. Simon Stone at BBC has had plenty to say over the last few days, for example.

Isn't Simon Stone a Man City fan?... Would explain a fair bit.
Logged

Offline Kalito

  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7163 on: Yesterday at 04:22:07 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 01:15:21 pm
Yep, Simon Stone has used his platform at the BBC do some sterling work on behalf of Abu Dhabi FC for some time now.

And unfortunately shows just how far the BBC has sunk in recent years. Seemingly not even his colleagues or the seniors around him have reeled him in on his PR work for City.
It's fucking disgusting how that prick gets to arselick both Utd and City.
Logged


Offline FlashingBlade

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7164 on: Yesterday at 07:08:16 pm »
D'ya know whats got me...no other manager has had balls to support Klopp.....like in a school playground he stood up to bully and other kids mumbled away their excuses not to fight.

I know the Amsterdam team hotel next week..not far from mine..may go..run up and hang on him like love lorne teen.

I'm 62.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7165 on: Yesterday at 07:15:11 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 07:08:16 pm
D'ya know whats got me...no other manager has had balls to support Klopp.....like in a school playground he stood up to bully and other kids mumbled away their excuses not to fight.

I know the Amsterdam team hotel next week..not far from mine..may go..run up and hang on him like love lorne teen.

I'm 62.

The Moyesiah did, to be fair to the goggle eyed ginger prick.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7166 on: Yesterday at 07:33:54 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:15:11 pm
The Moyesiah did, to be fair to the goggle eyed ginger prick.

he did about the sending off for sure, which was a far bigger story than it ever should because, well, Klopp.

Dont think many are going to say much against the sportswashing teams and their infinite funds, or point out what scum they are trying to defame someone.
Logged


Offline RJH

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7167 on: Yesterday at 09:26:27 pm »
Quote
Jurgen Klopp: Football Association will not investigate Liverpool manager's comments

The Football Association will not investigate Jurgen Klopp's comments about Manchester City, Newcastle and Paris St-Germain.

In a news conference following Liverpool's 1-0 win over City last week, the German was asked whether comments made before the match at Anfield were "borderline xenophobic".

Klopp had said the three clubs could "do what they want financially".

Senior figures at City were privately unhappy with those comments.

"In this specific case, I don't feel that at all," Klopp said.

"I know myself. You cannot hit with something which is miles away from my personality."

It is understood the FA's stance is backed up by anti-discrimination groups, who believe it would be difficult to prove City's claim.

They believe the fact there was no mention of race, ethnicity, nationality or culture by Klopp would support the German's defence of being related only to claims of perceived financial disparity and how it might affect the competitiveness of football.

Klopp, who has been charged by the FA for his touchline behaviour in the win over Manchester City, had said: "There are three clubs in world football who can do what they want financially. It's legal and everything, fine, but they can do what they want."

He added: "Newcastle [sporting director Dan Ashworth] said there's no ceiling for the club, he's right, there is no ceiling for Newcastle - congratulations, some other clubs have ceilings. We cannot act like them, it's not possible."





"Difficult to prove City's claim" annoys me a bit though, as it makes it sound as if there was some merit to City's accusation.
Really it should say that there is no evidence to support City's claim, which would make it a bit clearer that it was complete bullshit.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7168 on: Yesterday at 09:37:44 pm »
Thats ridiculousl. Why the fuck was the FA even investigating? Its utterly sinister all this shit.
Cant say anything totally innocent and true about those scumbag teams without the FA investigasting it for them.

They should have investigated the slurs against Jürgen Klopp.   
Logged


Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7169 on: Yesterday at 09:47:19 pm »
The fact that some clown from the FA was tasked with watching Kloppo's interview to see if they can charge him for Xenophobic comments is funny as fuck but also dickish as they will not investigate Man City in anyway.  ;D
Logged

Offline Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7170 on: Yesterday at 10:04:15 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 09:26:27 pm


"Difficult to prove City's claim" annoys me a bit though, as it makes it sound as if there was some merit to City's accusation.
Really it should say that there is no evidence to support City's claim, which would make it a bit clearer that it was complete bullshit.

Where is this from mate? And why is it even news, given all it is is Man City briefing friendly 'journalists' to deflect away their fans' awful chants. It's nauseating that it even got traction in the first place.
Logged


Online JasonF

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7171 on: Yesterday at 10:15:37 pm »
I don't really want to defend the FA but it does say they "will not investigate" not that they have investigated and won't charge him.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7172 on: Yesterday at 10:20:49 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 10:15:37 pm
I don't really want to defend the FA but it does say they "will not investigate" not that they have investigated and won't charge him.

That's why I was curious why it's even news, given there's actually no news, and the only reason is because Man City have tried to make something out of nothing. I didn't hear much clamour about Xenophobia on the Friday after his press conference, it somehow only came out at around 6.30pm on Sunday.
Logged


Offline Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7173 on: Yesterday at 10:46:04 pm »
Surely another manager has mentioned the amount these clubs spend?

Cant just be Jurgen who has mentioned it
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7174 on: Today at 12:40:56 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:46:04 pm
Surely another manager has mentioned the amount these clubs spend?

Cant just be Jurgen who has mentioned it
Every other manager secretly hopes to work for one or more of those three clubs one day so why say anything to jeapordise that?
Logged

Jurgen Klopp


Jurgen Klopp

Offline capt k

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7175 on: Today at 12:59:22 am »
isnt there a "frivolous challenge" for disputing red cards"?? then why cant these fuckers be charged with false reporting, false accusations or just downright lying?? if there is no punishment then you cant bet your last penny that this will not be the only time these accusations are lashed out in order to deflect
Logged


Offline Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7176 on: Today at 02:05:18 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:40:56 am
Every other manager secretly hopes to work for one or more of those three clubs one day so why say anything to jeapordise that?
There's much in that. It's like how so many supposed football fans don't condemn sportswashing because they also dream of their own club being sportswashed. Same with people like Neville. Backing Beckham over his promotion of Qatar and not calling out either Abu Dhabi or Saudicastle because he wants a Sheikh at United himself.

They won't condemn the blood money gravy train because they all hope to be on it themselves at some point.

We have to look at Guardiola on this. Supposedly such a principled fella, wearing ribbons in support of Catalonia and talking about respect and doing the right thing. Look at him now, in bed with murderers. A bought and paid for 'acceptable face' of a grotesque regime's image clean-up operation.
Logged



