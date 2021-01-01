Every other manager secretly hopes to work for one or more of those three clubs one day so why say anything to jeapordise that?



There's much in that. It's like how so many supposed football fans don't condemn sportswashing because they also dream of their own club being sportswashed. Same with people like Neville. Backing Beckham over his promotion of Qatar and not calling out either Abu Dhabi or Saudicastle because he wants a Sheikh at United himself.They won't condemn the blood money gravy train because they all hope to be on it themselves at some point.We have to look at Guardiola on this. Supposedly such a principled fella, wearing ribbons in support of Catalonia and talking about respect and doing the right thing. Look at him now, in bed with murderers. A bought and paid for 'acceptable face' of a grotesque regime's image clean-up operation.