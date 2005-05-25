« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7080 on: Yesterday at 02:54:37 pm »
Jurgen said to me y'know,

They've wrecked the Premier League y'know,

He said so,

I'm in love with him, but he'll get a fine...
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7081 on: Yesterday at 02:58:09 pm »
Quote from: Greyfox on Yesterday at 02:54:37 pm
Jurgen said to me y'know,

They've wrecked the Premier League y'know,

He said so,

I'm in love with him, but he'll get a fine...

very good - is that on the xenophobia label?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7082 on: Yesterday at 02:59:18 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Yesterday at 02:52:01 pm
Wow, so much nonsense in the last few pages.

Referring to the sportswashers as human rights violators (not even sure if Klopp did that, don't remember hearing it but I don't watch/listen to anywhere near as much as some) isn't xenophobic. It's accurate.

If it isn't reported, it certainly should be how many people died in the building of the venues for the World Cup. Whatever the number reported is, you can bet it'll be low. I have no doubt it's in the thousands.

Qatar isn't the UAE, but it's the same mentality and the same quasi-apartheid system for immigrants. Most of them are Filipino or other south Asian trying to make more money than they could in their home countries to send back to family, and the royals that run basically every aspect of their country abuse that motivation, often to the point of death.

I've been there, I've seen it. Well, not the worst, actually among the best, but that was bad enough. I worked for the Americans over a decade ago supervising/monitoring immigrants building on-base facilities and such. The conditions were poor but the immigrants were almost all very well-behaved despite being on a US military site because the conditions were so much better than they would get working for the Qataris. They obviously didn't have running water where they lived, or clean clothes. It was eye opening, to say the least.

I'll be watching very little of the World Cup, and while I know it's not my choice, I would encourage others to consider the same decision.

The UAE is the same. Saudi Arabia is the same. It's not because of ethnicity that I say that, because it's because they all have a similar authoritarian quasi-monarch that holds absolute power informed by a similar worldview.

Imagine if Klopp said all of that. None of it xenophobic, all of it undeniably true. Manchester City exists to be a emirati family's plaything, and to provide a facade of legitimacy to people who abuse human rights, and promote/live off an industry that is the primary cause of climate change. And they've been caught paying employees under the table to circumvent financial rules, they invent sponsorships that are obviously vehicles for direct cash injection from their owners, and who knows what else. All with money gained by destroying the planet.

And no one in the footballing world seems bothered. Not the PL, not the English crown-backed FA, not UEFA, and quite obviously not FIFA.

It would be a better world if Klopp was free to say *that*.

Klopp didn't mention anything about sportswashing or human rights violations.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7083 on: Yesterday at 03:08:53 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:45:13 pm
Naming PSG twice is definitely racist

Cant believe he's mixed up Newcastle and PSG. Do all these sportswashers look the same to him?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7084 on: Yesterday at 03:13:17 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 02:59:18 pm
Klopp didn't mention anything about sportswashing or human rights violations.

This is the thing I dont get about lolowalshs post. How do you hear These clubs have unlimited money and we cant compete and think Klopp is saying anything about human rights violations? Im not trying to pile on at all - Im truly curious.

Anyway, whatever Klopp and the club need to do to destroy this argument, its absolutely imperative that they do so. If youre not allowed to criticize City for having too much money, youre not allowed to criticize them at all. Thats a lot scarier than anything sports-related has any right to be.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7085 on: Yesterday at 03:22:38 pm »
Quote from: Geezer08 on Yesterday at 02:49:35 pm
He will get a big rendition of his song tonight!

Hope it gets sung from start to finish, as both Nunez and Mo get a hat-trick.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7086 on: Yesterday at 03:25:23 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:28:28 pm
Eventually, others will join in.

As if. People will want a winter break, no fixtures on the Saturday morning after a champions league game and 5 substitutes next if they keep listening to that moaning bastard Klopp. He's never right about anything.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7087 on: Yesterday at 03:26:00 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 02:59:18 pm
Klopp didn't mention anything about sportswashing or human rights violations.

I didn't figure. It would be nice if he would, but yeah, didn't figure.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7088 on: Yesterday at 03:31:52 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Yesterday at 02:52:01 pm
Wow, so much nonsense in the last few pages.

Referring to the sportswashers as human rights violators (not even sure if Klopp did that, don't remember hearing it but I don't watch/listen to anywhere near as much as some) isn't xenophobic. It's accurate.

If it isn't reported, it certainly should be how many people died in the building of the venues for the World Cup. Whatever the number reported is, you can bet it'll be low. I have no doubt it's in the thousands.

Qatar isn't the UAE, but it's the same mentality and the same quasi-apartheid system for immigrants. Most of them are Filipino or other south Asian trying to make more money than they could in their home countries to send back to family, and the royals that run basically every aspect of their country abuse that motivation, often to the point of death.

I've been there, I've seen it. Well, not the worst, actually among the best, but that was bad enough. I worked for the Americans over a decade ago supervising/monitoring immigrants building on-base facilities and such. The conditions were poor but the immigrants were almost all very well-behaved despite being on a US military site because the conditions were so much better than they would get working for the Qataris. They obviously didn't have running water where they lived, or clean clothes. It was eye opening, to say the least.

I'll be watching very little of the World Cup, and while I know it's not my choice, I would encourage others to consider the same decision.

The UAE is the same. Saudi Arabia is the same. It's not because of ethnicity that I say that, because it's because they all have a similar authoritarian quasi-monarch that holds absolute power informed by a similar worldview.

Imagine if Klopp said all of that. None of it xenophobic, all of it undeniably true. Manchester City exists to be a emirati family's plaything, and to provide a facade of legitimacy to people who abuse human rights, and promote/live off an industry that is the primary cause of climate change. And they've been caught paying employees under the table to circumvent financial rules, they invent sponsorships that are obviously vehicles for direct cash injection from their owners, and who knows what else. All with money gained by destroying the planet.

And no one in the footballing world seems bothered. Not the PL, not the English crown-backed FA, not UEFA, and quite obviously not FIFA.

It would be a better world if Klopp was free to say *that*.

Very good post, but Klopp was mostly talking about the sporting side. And he wasn't wrong about any of that either.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7089 on: Yesterday at 03:34:07 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Yesterday at 03:26:00 pm
I didn't figure. It would be nice if he would, but yeah, didn't figure.

It would be brilliant if he did, but my presumption is that he wouldn't because of the legal action that they would probably take against him. The City Football Group like to make the point that they're not "state-owned" as they have multiple shareholders.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7090 on: Yesterday at 03:51:55 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:55:53 pm
Don't forget the PhD in construction, transportation management and architecture.

Apart from that what have the Romans ever done for us?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7091 on: Yesterday at 03:56:48 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 03:34:07 pm
It would be brilliant if he did, but my presumption is that he wouldn't because of the legal action that they would probably take against him. The City Football Group like to make the point that they're not "state-owned" as they have multiple shareholders.

Like 75% owned by Abu Dhabi Group.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7092 on: Yesterday at 04:00:43 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Yesterday at 03:56:48 pm
Like 75% owned by Abu Dhabi Group.

Dont quote facts. It may be construed as xenophobic.

What a weird thread. Our manager points out that three clubs have bottomless pockets (even deeper now no doubt as the OPEC cartel keeps fuel prices high) and a couple on here seem to have imbibed some of the sports wash coolaid.

To avoid future controversy maybe we should only appoint managers who take the utmost care to ensure that they dont offend anyone, ever.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7093 on: Yesterday at 04:04:49 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Yesterday at 03:56:48 pm
Like 75% owned by Abu Dhabi Group.

Yeah, it's all nonsense obviously. I'm just giving my view on why Klopp probably wouldn't ever bring that sort of thing up.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7094 on: Yesterday at 04:07:46 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:00:43 pm
Dont quote facts. It may be construed as xenophobic.

What a weird thread. Our manager points out that three clubs have bottomless pockets (even deeper now no doubt as the OPEC cartel keeps fuel prices high) and a couple on here seem to have imbibed some of the sports wash coolaid.

To avoid future controversy maybe we should only appoint managers who take the utmost care to ensure that they dont offend anyone, ever.

Or someone fully indoctrinated like Howe or Arteta
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7095 on: Yesterday at 04:25:45 pm »
I'm just glad I support a club that doesn't require moral compromise to support. Heck, I was concerned that they might hire Jose Mourinho and I didn't know if I could support that. Fortunately, they hired someone that makes me want to support them even more.

FSG may not be perfect, but I think they're among the best and I struggle to think of a time when they did anything that truly made me question whether I could support what they own (and no, ESL doesn't make that cut, I actually think the ESL is a good idea and it's unfortunate people bought Sky's self-serving protests).
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7096 on: Yesterday at 04:34:04 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Yesterday at 04:25:45 pm
I'm just glad I support a club that doesn't require moral compromise to support. Heck, I was concerned that they might hire Jose Mourinho and I didn't know if I could support that. Fortunately, they hired someone that makes me want to support them even more.

FSG may not be perfect, but I think they're among the best and I struggle to think of a time when they did anything that truly made me question whether I could support what they own (and no, ESL doesn't make that cut, I actually think the ESL is a good idea and it's unfortunate people bought Sky's self-serving protests).

You will be pleased to hear that The Times sport is not leading with Jurgen Klopp right now but....dum dum dumm:

THE RETURN OF THE EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE...

And I quote:
Martyn Ziegler
Chief Sports Reporter

Wednesday October 19 2022, 1.45pm, The Times


European Super League set to be revived to halt English dominance

Top flight outgunning all continental leagues

New plans to relaunch the European Super League within three years have been revealed because of fears that English clubs have become too dominant.

A new dossier outlining a revived competition has warned that the Premier League is leaving its continental rivals behind.

The presentation, which has been seen by The Times, has been sent to clubs and says that Englands top flight is outgunning all continental leagues and that the Champions League is increasingly dominated by English clubs who are backed by hedge funds, public investment funds, sheikhs, oligarchs.

The company behind the failed launch of the European Super League (ESL) in April 2021 has appointed a new chief executive, Bernd Reichart, who claims it is expected to be re-launched within the next three years. Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus are backing the company, A22 Sports Management, and are involved in legal action against Uefa.

Englands big six clubs prompted the collapse of the ESL after pulling out following widespread fan anger and it is broadly accepted that English clubs are needed to make a Super League work. However, the latest dossier makes clear that A22 and the three continental giants view the Premier League as their biggest problem and want to reclaim their old financial dominance."




Xenophobia alarm bells ringing, anyone? ??? ??? ?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7097 on: Yesterday at 04:37:15 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 04:34:04 pm
backed by hedge funds,

That's us though isn't it? Aren't the quotes in this article suggesting that Liverpool are part of the problem for these "continental rivals"?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7098 on: Yesterday at 04:39:07 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 04:37:15 pm
That's us though isn't it? Aren't the quotes in this article suggesting that Liverpool are part of the problem for these "continental rivals"?


We are in the Premier League and we are good, so in that sense we are part of the problem! But can anyone see the holes in the argument when it comes to those folk at Real Madrid aka the current holders, who missed out on Kylian Mbappe on a French whim.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7099 on: Yesterday at 04:44:35 pm »
I'm not sure FSG can be described as a Hedge fund. John Henry previously ran one, but FSG isn't.

Even if they were (and they're not) they would own us rather than back us - although that debate has been dome to death.

If there was a superleague without state owned clubs, I have to say I would be all for it, subject to one or 2 structural details being ironed out.

If Sky and Neville were so anti it, it can't be all bad.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7100 on: Yesterday at 04:52:31 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 04:37:15 pm
That's us though isn't it? Aren't the quotes in this article suggesting that Liverpool are part of the problem for these "continental rivals"?

Yep, more false equivalence shite. American owners running clubs for profit are apparently the same as sportswashing, financially-doping nation states.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7101 on: Yesterday at 05:04:02 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Yesterday at 10:14:25 am
This is not my opinion. I don't think Klopp is either racist or xenophobic, I was just explaining why some people are offended.

If I were an Arab I'd be offended, humiliated, resentful etc about Saudi monarchs and Qatari princes etc - tyrants all - presuming to speak in my name. And I hope I'd have enough political consciousness to want to see them all gone (along with Newcastle FC).
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7102 on: Yesterday at 05:07:12 pm »
Yep, more false equivalence shite. American owners running clubs for profit are apparently the same as sportswashing, financially-doping nation states.

Am I misunderstanding your response to me here (apologies if I am) because not once did I say they're the same? And nor would I. I'm just pointing out what's mentioned in the quotes of the article. If those quotes are coming from whoever's behind this European Super League, then it seems to be that they're suggesting Liverpool are part of the problem.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7103 on: Yesterday at 05:25:23 pm »
I fucking Love our boss...he is a great fella and who wouldn't want a pint with him , just to talk about life, not even football.

He is the best thing to happen to us in a generation and even if we don't win another thing under him it has been a privilege and an inspiration to have him as our manager.

If anyone besmirches him then they are   mine, yours , our enemy and there is no need to rationalise this, there is no need to debate it...Fuck them.

Being  a Scouser and a Red of 62 years I have had to put up with so much bigoted shit ..attacks on our city , the fight for Truth and recently the lies of Paris.....we have had this deflection propaganda thrown at us before and if City think they and their sychophantic media will get away these false accusations they are misguided ...like the British and French Establishment they picked on the wrong people...and Klopp is us.

Pep was right,This is Anfield.

Fuck em all!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7104 on: Yesterday at 05:31:46 pm »
Well said mate.

The club has already forced The Times to delete the article.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7105 on: Yesterday at 05:41:03 pm »
There is no comparison between any other owners and the three clubs owned by oil states with unlimited wealth. Klopp is quite right with his comments.

As for the rest, well no other owners oversee regimes that enslave people, murder journalists, murder homosexuals, stone women and behead teenagers.

Wouldn't it actually be xenophobic to ignore it or shrug your shoulders to their human rights abuses, as they are mostly committed against other arabs and asian slaves?

City and Newcastle are a fucking dirty big blood stain smeared right across our game and a big reason I've fucked it off.
Hearing a decent, honest man like Klopp being smeared by the evil c*nts and the sycophants they've bought just confirms it was right.
Pep is a morally bereft piece of shit and knows no matter what they win its simply fake and hollow.

Bus wankers.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7106 on: Yesterday at 05:49:11 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 02:59:18 pm
Klopp didn't mention anything about sportswashing or human rights violations.

Exactly, we have to remember there are two issues at play here:
- Sportwashing to cover up thing like human rights abuses
- clubs with unlimited funds that distort the game

Klopp was very clear that he was talking about the 2nd issue.

Sportwashing is a moral issue and whilst we think it is abhorrent, it is not the subject Jurgen should ever lead in (at least not in a press conference).

Also, he has mentioned Chelsea before, think it was after they splashed out in 2020. Again, they are not relevant when discussing clubs with unlimited funds anymore. They may spend but its all on credit, same as Forest.

Don't let City muddy the waters, stick to the facts of what was said when you find yourself having to stick up for him.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7107 on: Yesterday at 05:56:50 pm »
There's a lot of nonsense here that is deflecting from the real issue. I said earlier that we need to focus our attention on the real villains here, City and their cynical PR initiative designed to deflect - and working splendidly - but I should have added that we also need to focus our attention on these in the media who have published that PR, sometimes verbatim or in a way that made it sound like it was a correct assessment of Klopp's words and not a cynical attempt to deflect from what he really said.

The Times, the BBC and others acted as enablers in this and need to be shown that we are well aware of what they did and aren't fooled by it nor prepared to put up with it.

That someone's mates may have fallen for the framing that such cyncial PR tactics put on it and which the media helped propagate just shows how successful such tactics are and how useful for those wanting to deflect and hide the real issues.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7108 on: Yesterday at 05:58:08 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 01:01:57 pm
So will Klopp go 433 or 4231 tonight?...

Weve established a Xenophobe like him doesnt like Chinese food. Hell be having neither.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7109 on: Yesterday at 05:58:33 pm »
He hates the middle east so much that he chose to have our World Cup camp in Dubai
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7110 on: Yesterday at 06:15:45 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 05:07:12 pm
Am I misunderstanding your response to me here (apologies if I am) because not once did I say they're the same? And nor would I. I'm just pointing out what's mentioned in the quotes of the article. If those quotes are coming from whoever's behind this European Super League, then it seems to be that they're suggesting Liverpool are part of the problem.

I was agreeing with you mate! Maybe you misread the start of my 'post as' Yet', instead of 'Yep'. I 100% thought the same as you. That article was somehow doing the age old falsely equating American ownership with what the gulf states are doing both on and off the field.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7111 on: Yesterday at 06:29:08 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 06:15:45 pm
I was agreeing with you mate! Maybe you misread the start of my 'post as' Yet', instead of 'Yep'. I 100% thought the same as you. That article was somehow doing the age old falsely equating American ownership with what the gulf states are doing both on and off the field.

Haha, reading back your post it makes perfect sense now mate, not sure why I thought otherwise! My apologies.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7112 on: Yesterday at 06:41:27 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Yesterday at 09:57:58 am
I'm British Arab and a lot of my friends were offended at Klopp's comments because it plays into the stereotype of Arab=bad= human rights abuser. I think it's also due to the fact that he ignored Chelsea, United even though both of them outspent City and still continuing to do so. They feel like the west gets judged by a different standard compared to Arabs and other ethnic minorities even though the west have also committed bad things.
Hi Lolo when you / they say offended how does it manifest itself how do they recognise or describe the feelings that lead to been offended, what are the signs /  triggers to look out for ? For example when people get angry one of the signs can be summed up as  "boil my blood " because your cheeks get hot and it feels like blood pressure is building up in your face and around your eyes, your pulse will quicken  etc.
And do you think they might be confusing the two different emotions ?

As for why he ignored the Chelsea and Mancs...The simple answer is,probably because we were playing  Man sh*tty.

You could also tell your mates to ignore dog whistles from the likes of The Daily heil...They are not your friends.

As-Salamu alaycum  YNWA
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7113 on: Yesterday at 07:27:53 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 01:47:16 pm


Brilliant. I can't read that word without hearing Andy Dufresne either!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7114 on: Today at 02:04:34 am »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Yesterday at 02:52:01 pm
Wow, so much nonsense in the last few pages.

Referring to the sportswashers as human rights violators (not even sure if Klopp did that, don't remember hearing it but I don't watch/listen to anywhere near as much as some) isn't xenophobic. It's accurate.

If it isn't reported, it certainly should be how many people died in the building of the venues for the World Cup. Whatever the number reported is, you can bet it'll be low. I have no doubt it's in the thousands.

Qatar isn't the UAE, but it's the same mentality and the same quasi-apartheid system for immigrants. Most of them are Filipino or other south Asian trying to make more money than they could in their home countries to send back to family, and the royals that run basically every aspect of their country abuse that motivation, often to the point of death.

I've been there, I've seen it. Well, not the worst, actually among the best, but that was bad enough. I worked for the Americans over a decade ago supervising/monitoring immigrants building on-base facilities and such. The conditions were poor but the immigrants were almost all very well-behaved despite being on a US military site because the conditions were so much better than they would get working for the Qataris. They obviously didn't have running water where they lived, or clean clothes. It was eye opening, to say the least.

I'll be watching very little of the World Cup, and while I know it's not my choice, I would encourage others to consider the same decision.

The UAE is the same. Saudi Arabia is the same. It's not because of ethnicity that I say that, because it's because they all have a similar authoritarian quasi-monarch that holds absolute power informed by a similar worldview.

Imagine if Klopp said all of that. None of it xenophobic, all of it undeniably true. Manchester City exists to be a emirati family's plaything, and to provide a facade of legitimacy to people who abuse human rights, and promote/live off an industry that is the primary cause of climate change. And they've been caught paying employees under the table to circumvent financial rules, they invent sponsorships that are obviously vehicles for direct cash injection from their owners, and who knows what else. All with money gained by destroying the planet.

And no one in the footballing world seems bothered. Not the PL, not the English crown-backed FA, not UEFA, and quite obviously not FIFA.

It would be a better world if Klopp was free to say *that*.

Ive read reports of 6,000 working class people dead to build stadiums for the upcoming World Cup.
If that was my country Id be ashamed and angry. I wouldnt want my country involved in running a soccer team 1,000s of miles away. Id want them making sure basic human rights were in place where I lived.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7115 on: Today at 02:12:48 am »
I'm still a bit confused.

So the mainly white Manchester City fans were ok to sing songs and vandalize the stadium claiming that Liverpool supporters are murders because they believed Klopp was being xenophobic?

So they - the Man City fans - understood this despite the Abu Dhabi PR Sportwashing Machine only bringing this up after the game?

Just trying to get the timeline figured out.
