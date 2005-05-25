I'm just glad I support a club that doesn't require moral compromise to support. Heck, I was concerned that they might hire Jose Mourinho and I didn't know if I could support that. Fortunately, they hired someone that makes me want to support them even more.



FSG may not be perfect, but I think they're among the best and I struggle to think of a time when they did anything that truly made me question whether I could support what they own (and no, ESL doesn't make that cut, I actually think the ESL is a good idea and it's unfortunate people bought Sky's self-serving protests).



backed by hedge funds, public investment funds, sheikhs, oligarchs

You will be pleased to hear that The Times sport is not leading with Jurgen Klopp right now but....dum dum dumm:THE RETURN OF THE EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE...And I quote:Chief Sports ReporterWednesday October 19 2022, 1.45pm, The TimesTop flight outgunning all continental leaguesNew plans to relaunch the European Super League within three years have been revealed because of fears that English clubs have become too dominant.A new dossier outlining a revived competition has warned that the Premier League is leaving its continental rivals behind.The presentation, which has been seen by The Times, has been sent to clubs and says that Englands top flight is outgunning all continental leagues and that the Champions League is increasingly dominated by English clubs who are .The company behind the failed launch of the European Super League (ESL) in April 2021 has appointed a new chief executive, Bernd Reichart, who claims it is expected to be re-launched within the next three years. Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus are backing the company, A22 Sports Management, and are involved in legal action against Uefa.Englands big six clubs prompted the collapse of the ESL after pulling out following widespread fan anger and it is broadly accepted that English clubs are needed to make a Super League work. However, the latest dossier makes clear that A22 and the three continental giants view the Premier League as their biggest problem and want to reclaim their old financial dominance."Xenophobia alarm bells ringing, anyone?