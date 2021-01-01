« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 603628 times)

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7040 on: Today at 01:47:16 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 01:33:24 pm
(as an aside, someone has tried to pick me up on the use of the word 'obtuse' - saying I was calling a poster "stupid".  I actually said "Don't be obtuse", and I was using it according to the definition that refers to someone being "unwilling to understand" - so deliberately ignoring the facts or the truth.  "Wilfully ignorant" is another way of phrasing it. I didn't, and wouldn't call another poster stupid. Maybe I should have prefaced it with deliberately obtuse, or [/i]intentionally[/i] obtuse - which I will in the future to eliminate any doubt of the meaning I was trying to portray)

Logged

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7041 on: Today at 01:48:26 pm »
that's simply dumb.
Logged

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7042 on: Today at 01:50:15 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:46:51 pm
Chris Sutton the lastest from the Daily Heil to chip in, theyve been having a daily article on Kloppos red card - its incredible.

He wants a 10 game suspension :lmao




Well, let's put that to bed straight away


https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/scottish-news/celtic-hero-chris-sutton-explodes-1013949
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7043 on: Today at 01:52:55 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 01:37:00 pm
I don't know why, but that sentence made me laugh out loud.
It's always nice to bring a smile to someone's face.  :)
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7044 on: Today at 01:52:56 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:24:17 pm
You shouldn't have to mate. God knows I've not agreed with some of your posts about the team and players, or your style of posting, but you've not really said anything wrong in this thread.

On the contrary you've been pretty measured and respectful. It's (almost) everyone else who have jumped the gun and responded histrionically to you - as always seems to happen with these kinds of topics - and joined in a pile-on and made the last few pages a shit-show.

This why good-faith discussion is impossible on the internet nowadays. Nobody ever wants to hear anything that is not phrased exactly as they would phrase it. Even though it's clear that your views almost exactly match the views of everyone who has piled-in on you, they still did it.

Really? I think bar one or perhaps two posters out of twenty that wondered if he/she was an undercover City fan everyones been respectful both ways. But obviously slightly confused with the initial comments.

People here care for this club and care for Klopp. Hes done a lot for it, the city, etc. So Id say its natural to get some feelings over the potential of Klopp being called xenophobic. Nothing wrong with that.
Just because there was a few of us reacted to the post doesnt mean we were piling on Lolo. Nor that discussions like this are t welcomed here.

Sorry but I dont think your post helped nor were accurate.
Logged

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7045 on: Today at 01:53:18 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:45:37 pm
I remember the days when footie sites were places to read about footie. 

these days to get through a lot of the stuff posted, you need:
- a degree in accounting
- a solid understanding of geopolitics and related ethics
- a sound basis of the legalities around libel / slander

that statement itself could be construed as being libellous  ;)
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7046 on: Today at 01:54:56 pm »
Quote from: danscib on Today at 12:49:10 pm
However feel a lot of the dialogue around 'Sportswashing' does have racist undertones.

What the fuck are you talking about.

One of the worst posts on the subject I've ever seen.
Logged
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7047 on: Today at 01:55:53 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:45:37 pm
I remember the days when footie sites were places to read about footie. 

these days to get through a lot of the stuff posted, you need:
- a degree in accounting
- a solid understanding of geopolitics and related ethics
- a sound basis of the legalities around libel / slander
Don't forget the PhD in construction, transportation management and architecture.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7048 on: Today at 01:58:15 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:55:53 pm
Don't forget the PhD in construction, transportation management and architecture.


And a good understanding of sarcasm
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7049 on: Today at 02:03:48 pm »
Quote from: danscib on Today at 12:49:10 pm
I don't think what Klopp said was Xenophobic. He was very clear to frame it around limitless spending, and being able to compete, which is objective. Same as FFP is objective.

However feel a lot of the dialogue around 'Sportswashing' does have racist undertones. Using language such as 'corrupting our game' is not objective but subjective. Madrid were fronted by Franco and make money from the Spanish property market, our owners exist because of US financial bailouts in 08/09 that came from US taxpayers. Just because a non-white western culture's State Ownership looks different from a white western one, doesn't mean they are that dissimilar.

Unless you're pushing fan ownership, which is surely the only way not to be associated with corruption and hope we can get to one day, subjectively criticising any capitalist/dictatorship led ownership is rocks glass houses. The difference between subjective and objective is the importance. And a lot of the Sportswashing dialogue feels subjective, barbarians at the door, the Orientalism form of racism that Edward Said spoke of.

This is a fair comment and much of what you are saying is hard to disagree with, although I think our ownership existed before 08/09 (it doesn't lessen the point you're making, it's just factual to say they were reaping the benefits before those years).
Logged

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7050 on: Today at 02:06:35 pm »
Quote from: danscib on Today at 12:49:10 pm
However feel a lot of the dialogue around 'Sportswashing' does have racist undertones. Using language such as 'corrupting our game' is not objective but subjective. Madrid were fronted by Franco and make money from the Spanish property market, our owners exist because of US financial bailouts in 08/09 that came from US taxpayers. Just because a non-white western culture's State Ownership looks different from a white western one, doesn't mean they are that dissimilar.

Unless you're pushing fan ownership, which is surely the only way not to be associated with corruption and hope we can get to one day, subjectively criticising any capitalist/dictatorship led ownership is rocks glass houses. The difference between subjective and objective is the importance. And a lot of the Sportswashing dialogue feels subjective, barbarians at the door, the Orientalism form of racism that Edward Said spoke of.
This is nonsense. The point is that those three are owned by entities which have bottomless pockets and have purposes which lie outside the sport itself. Theres nothing subjective about it. Are Madrid owned by the Spanish state? No. Are we owned by the USA? Also no.
Logged

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7051 on: Today at 02:07:42 pm »
Quote from: danscib on Today at 12:49:10 pm
I don't think what Klopp said was Xenophobic. He was very clear to frame it around limitless spending, and being able to compete, which is objective. Same as FFP is objective.

However feel a lot of the dialogue around 'Sportswashing' does have racist undertones. Using language such as 'corrupting our game' is not objective but subjective. Madrid were fronted by Franco and make money from the Spanish property market, our owners exist because of US financial bailouts in 08/09 that came from US taxpayers. Just because a non-white western culture's State Ownership looks different from a white western one, doesn't mean they are that dissimilar.

Unless you're pushing fan ownership, which is surely the only way not to be associated with corruption and hope we can get to one day, subjectively criticising any capitalist/dictatorship led ownership is rocks glass houses. The difference between subjective and objective is the importance. And a lot of the Sportswashing dialogue feels subjective, barbarians at the door, the Orientalism form of racism that Edward Said spoke of.

Literally one of the most clueless and completely "missing the point" posts on here in years.

What a load of utter fucking tosh.

FFP Is objective? What the utter fuck?
Logged

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7052 on: Today at 02:10:42 pm »
Quote from: danscib on Today at 12:49:10 pm
I don't think what Klopp said was Xenophobic. He was very clear to frame it around limitless spending, and being able to compete, which is objective. Same as FFP is objective.

However feel a lot of the dialogue around 'Sportswashing' does have racist undertones. Using language such as 'corrupting our game' is not objective but subjective. Madrid were fronted by Franco and make money from the Spanish property market, our owners exist because of US financial bailouts in 08/09 that came from US taxpayers. Just because a non-white western culture's State Ownership looks different from a white western one, doesn't mean they are that dissimilar.

Unless you're pushing fan ownership, which is surely the only way not to be associated with corruption and hope we can get to one day, subjectively criticising any capitalist/dictatorship led ownership is rocks glass houses. The difference between subjective and objective is the importance. And a lot of the Sportswashing dialogue feels subjective, barbarians at the door, the Orientalism form of racism that Edward Said spoke of.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7053 on: Today at 02:11:19 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:06:01 pm
because there is nothing that was said that ANYONE could be offended by - his friends didnt even listen to it, as anyone who did would not be offended. Its twitteresque bullshit.  All he/she needed to do was bring the clip up on youtube, tell the friends to actually listen to it,  and them ask them what offended them. There is only one answer to that - nothing.

And he's getting stick because its pretty clear both from his initial post and subsequent other posts that his intention wasn't just to 'highlight what his friends thought'.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7054 on: Today at 02:12:08 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 02:03:48 pm
This is a fair comment and much of what you are saying is hard to disagree with, although I think our ownership existed before 08/09 (it doesn't lessen the point you're making, it's just factual to say they were reaping the benefits before those years).


I don't think it's fair comment at all


Unless they are calling Amnesty International 'Subjective'
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7055 on: Today at 02:12:23 pm »
At least this is stopping everyone getting their knickers in a twist about Henderson. Whats next week I wonder.
Logged
