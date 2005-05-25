I just feel so sorry for our Boss who we all know to be a genuinely good bloke. Hes the embodiment of good and hasnt got an xenophobic bone in his body. To accuse him of xenophobia is cruel , libellous, treacherous and evil. Its also wrong. Klopp looked really downbeat and knackered the other day in his press conference that you almost felt that hed had enough and was thinking to himself,  do I need all this shite? He said himself that he wasnt proud of the way hed behaved on the touchline and he apologised for it. He was also rightly critical of the morons who chucked the coins but to accuse him of xenophobia is a manufactured lie and I hope he hits whoever said it with a defamation case.

I dont actually mind Guardiola and I reckon that he was just caught up in the emotion and felt wronged by the decisions and his weird This is Anfield rant was all theatrical pantomime even if he was insinuating that we always get the big decisions at our place. The shitehawks in all this are the senior City sources who slung the dung and those City fans who were chanting all the usual stuff the other day. I used to have a lot of time for them.

And thats not to mention the shit-show up at Newcastle with Eddy Im not qualified to speak Howe and his comments about Klopp and all of his apologists who support that joke of a football club.

