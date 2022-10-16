« previous next »
RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 16, 2022, 06:39:18 pm
Just seen what he got sent off for. Hope he is at his brutally honest best when he speaks about it, how the fuck can a player pull a shirt like that infront of an official and play just be waved on
Copenred

  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 16, 2022, 06:40:56 pm
One of the worst referee performances I have seen in a long time. Glad that Klopp gave them a proper shout. Unbelievable how the ref misses the freekicks before the City goal and f...... unbelievable how that little midget to Silva escapes a yellow card.
Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 16, 2022, 06:41:43 pm
First Kloppo sending off here no? Amazing it took so long!
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Charlie Adams fried egg

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 16, 2022, 06:44:05 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on October 16, 2022, 06:30:41 pm
:P

some even bigger dickhead said he made stupid decisions, quite a few needed to calm the fuck down in that pre-match thread with the Kloppo slander  >:(
Theres only so often the usual suspects can keep saying sorry I was wrong.
How about fucking supporting instead of either snide sniping or outright paranoia.
4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 16, 2022, 06:45:17 pm
Jurgen Klopp

STILL turning Doubters to Believers.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

kavah

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 16, 2022, 06:49:43 pm
he says "I don't know what Mo Salah has to do to get a freekick"

"And a clear Foul on the goalie - 2 hands on the ball "

Knight

  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 16, 2022, 06:51:53 pm
Quote from: kavah on October 16, 2022, 06:49:43 pm
he says "I don't know what Mo Salah has to do to get a freekick"

"And a clear Foul on the goalie - 2 hands on the ball "

It is an absolute disgrace how little protection Salah gets from refs. It's utterly bizarre.
anandg_lfc

  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 16, 2022, 09:07:44 pm
Klopp and the team got the tactics spot on today. Moving salah to a central position gives us a lot of options.
Lycan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 16, 2022, 09:13:19 pm
What a gang of utter tramps Man City fans have become.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

didi shamone

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 16, 2022, 09:55:53 pm
Apologies to Jurgen  for believing  we'd lose. This guy is unique. He elevates all around him.  Literally every manager in the world is a downgrade.
oojason

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 16, 2022, 09:59:11 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on October 16, 2022, 06:39:18 pm
Just seen what he got sent off for. Hope he is at his brutally honest best when he speaks about it, how the fuck can a player pull a shirt like that infront of an official and play just be waved on

Not just the pull back, shirtpull and then attempt to roll Salah to the floor... but the kick out at Salah and also an elbow at him just seconds later - all somehow missed by the assistant referee, referee and VAR...

https://v.redd.it/r61ouanxx7u91 & https://twitter.com/hamishpotts/status/1581704331195469825 & the kick out & elbow - https://twitter.com/Aqilbh/status/1581703596084670465

.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 10:43:26 pm
Weird article, as it doesnt say anything about legal action apart from the first line?!

From here:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/10/18/jurgen-klopp-rejects-claims-inflamed-liverpool-vs-man-city-tensions/

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is taking legal action after being accused in media outlets of xenophobia against Manchester Citys owners in the toxic aftermath of his sides 1-0 win over the champions at Anfield.

Klopp last Friday had made comments about the spending power of the champions compared with rival clubs but said yesterday his comments were misunderstood.

The enthralling encounter on Sunday saw Klopp receive a red card for berating an assistant referee and yesterday the Football Association charged him with misconduct.

City manager Pep Guardiola claimed he had coins thrown at him by home fans and Merseyside Police are investigating claims the City team bus was later damaged.

Asked specifically about reports alleging City sources had suggested his pre-match remarks amounted to xenophobia, Klopp responded: I dont feel, in this specific case, I dont feel it at all. I know myself. And you cannot hit with something which is miles away from my personality. If I was  I cannot remember the word, wow!  like this I would hate it. I would hate myself for being like this.

I have said a lot of times things that were a little bit open for misunderstanding. I know that. It was not intentional, just sometimes you say things and you think, Oh my God! It can be interpreted like this? But this is not one of these moments. Absolutely.

'It is not the first time I am misunderstood'

Klopp irked City and Newcastle United by suggesting they  alongside Paris Saint-Germain  are among the three clubs who can do what they want financially. On Tuesday morning, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe followed City by taking exception to the Liverpool managers comments.

The Liverpool coach has stood by his remarks, suggesting he was making an observation about the three clubs unlimited resources compared to their rivals rather than criticising the trio. In the same press conference last Friday he had described Pep Guardiola as the best manager in the world, City as the best team in the world, and Erling Haaland as the best striker in the world.

Those [comments] didnt arrive, obviously, said Klopp on Tuesday. That is the life of people who speak in public. It is not the first time that I am misunderstood. I know what I thought when I said it. If someone misunderstands or wants to misunderstand, I cannot change that. I know I have to be careful and I know I am not always careful.

From time to time I just answer and say what I think. I try to do it in the future as well. It is never my aim to blame anybody when I talk about things which I actually do not think are important in life, but I say what I know about it or how I judge it and see it.

A brilliant match was overshadowed by the off-field controversies and Liverpool released two statements on Sunday night condemning the supporter who threw a coin at Guardiola and criticising the away fans chants about the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters.

'I don't think anybody wants to be best friends with us'

Relations between the clubs will have been soured further over the last 72 hours given the claims and counterclaims.
But Klopp does not feel there is a need to smooth over relationships before their next meeting.

I am not sure we have to be best friends with other clubs, said Klopp. I dont think anybody wants to be best friends with us. It is a completely normal competition. It started here [in Fridays press conference] with a question and I answered it and all the rest was made of it. I know what I thought when I said it and I thought I put it in perspective and said how much I respect what they [City] are doing.

Obviously it was still not right for some, As a club and a team with our supporters we showed an incredible performance. And then if something happens and one fan throws a coin it is a massive mistake and it will get punished, definitely. It looks like a super intense game was overshadowed because it was a brilliant performance against an incredibly strong side.

Klopp did concede he was out of line with his touchline behaviour during Sundays game, his outburst at assistant referee Gary Beswick leading to the red card. The coach has until Friday to respond to the FA charge.

I apologised to the assistant of course, said Klopp. It was my first card in England and it was a red. It was my fault. Reaction is always my fault. It was not as though I stood there all the time and it was a boring 0-0 and then I went bonkers, but no excuse. I dont want an excuse. It happened, it was obvious and everyone saw it. And then he gave me a red card and it was absolutely OK, really.

Liverpool look to build on Sundays win by hosting West Ham United on Wednesday. They will be without Diogo Jota whose calf injury has ruled him out of the World Cup. Very sad news for the boy, for us, and for Portugal, said Klopp.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

disgraced cake

  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 11:19:00 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:43:26 pm
Weird article, as it doesnt say anything about legal action apart from the first line?!

From here:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/10/18/jurgen-klopp-rejects-claims-inflamed-liverpool-vs-man-city-tensions/

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is taking legal action after being accused in media outlets of xenophobia against Manchester Citys owners in the toxic aftermath of his sides 1-0 win over the champions at Anfield.

Make them pay for Bellingham 2023, imho
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

oojason

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 11:31:41 pm
.
The Paul Hirst article in The Times (with the 'xenophobic' comment in it that was later removed) now has the following text added to it...

'This article is the subject of a legal complaint from Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool FC''





The link to the above article by Paul Hirst of The Times:-

www.thetimes.co.uk/article/manchester-city-hit-back-over-anfield-flashpoints-85hsc0hhq



Edit: Interestingly, the title of Paul Hirst's article in The Times was originally 'Manchester City: Irresponsible Jürgen Klopp inflamed tensions'.

^ https://twitter.com/hirstclass/status/1581959735355801600 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=344681.msg18547715#msg18547715


a screenshot of the original title of the article here...





a screenshot of Paul Hirst's Times article from the Internet Archive:-



^ from https://web.archive.org/web/20221017104747/https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/75591268-4e06-11ed-b120-ca4f3ffbcdc5

.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

ljycb

  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 11:45:35 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:31:41 pm
The Paul Hirst article in The Times (with the 'xenophobic' comment in it that was later removed) now has the following text added to it...

'This article is the subject of a legal complaint from Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool FC''





The link to the above article by Paul Hirst of The Times:-

www.thetimes.co.uk/article/manchester-city-hit-back-over-anfield-flashpoints-85hsc0hhq

Fuck around and find out!
Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 11:48:47 pm
Good, hope that little scrote Manc journo Paul Hirst is feeling a bit uncomfortable this evening!
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Hedley Lamarr

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 11:55:31 pm
Part of me thinks this whole situation has gone nuts, but then another part of me understands why Klopp, arguably the most liberal and decent manager in the league, feels that theres a massive slur against him. This is a German managing in brexit Britain.  Everything he said was factual.

I wonder how much City are paying some of these journalists.
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 12:47:18 am
When was the last time The Times, THE FUCKKIN' TIMES deleted their article?  The club said we'd sue you for all you got probably.
Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 01:02:37 am
Its kinda interesting in the sense that its very much presumed that the instructions for the story came from Manchester City of course, so will the shill at the Times name who told him to write the piece, or will he keep his yap shut, I mean, he might be a bit afraid of selling them out  :P
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

aussie_ox

  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 01:53:08 am
I hope Jurg says he notes Manchester City's concerns and then goes on to mention that freedom of speech is allowed in the UK unlike back in Abu Dhabi where dissenters to the royal family are tortured and / or jailed. 
Klopp that!

BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 02:52:48 am
BOOM!!!! - The Irish Indi

Quote
Manchester Citys claims of racism are a bogus attempt at suppression
By Miguel Delaney

The recent report that figures at Manchester City believe Jurgen Klopps comments could be construed as bordering on xenophobic and racist is not the first time that this bogus argument has been broached.

It was raised by club chairman Khaldoon al Mubarak at the end of the 2018-19 season. He at the very least made the comments publicly, when responding to La Liga president Javier Tebass comments on state-owned clubs, although they were no less wrong.

Theres something deeply wrong in bringing ethnicity into the conversation, Khaldoon said. This is just ugly. The way he is combining teams because of ethnicity, I find that very disturbing to be honest.

Tebas had not, of course, brought in ethnicity. He had merely mentioned state-run clubs and petrol money and gas money.

While the vast majority of people can see past this line of defence, and refused to even give it credence on Sunday evening, it is worth addressing why it is wrong  especially since it threatens to grow.

There is a very specific reason that Klopp mentioned three clubs in world football who can do what they want financially. It certainly isnt anything to do with ethnicity.

It is that there are currently only three states that own clubs. They are the UAE through Manchester City, Qatar through Paris Saint-Germain and now Saudi Arabia through Newcastle United.

No other state owns a club, no other ownership group is on that scale. These clubs cannot go bust because they have oil economies behind them. This is what Klopp was getting at.

And there are even more specific reasons why it is so far only these states that own clubs. It is all related to the politics of the Gulf blockade and a longer-term rivalry, where Qatar have been on the opposite side to Abu Dhabi, and the United Arab Emirates they form part of, and Saudi Arabia.

It is essentially an arms race with soft weapons, where they can see the benefits of such strategies. Abu Dhabi was the first to realise the immense benefits of owning a western European football club in 2008, through the purchase of City, which led Qatar to immediately seek to respond. The Qatari royal family tried to buy Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Roma, before eventually winning this hugely controversial 2022 World Cup in 2010, and then settling on PSG. Saudi Arabia finally followed with Newcastle, using Abu Dhabis playbook.

No other state has yet pursued that route because it is something so particular to a regional political rivalry. An irony is that Klopp was not getting at anything more than financial disparity, but the claims also warrant rebuttal for more serious reasons.

The long-held view of all human-rights groups and academics on the area is that these states own these clubs as sportswashing projects. That is in part because they can continue business and economic pursuits despite hugely criticised human-rights records.

Most of those human-rights issues, as goes without saying, concern their own citizens. According to Amnesty, the UAE  of which Abu Dhabi forms the most influential emirate  continues to arbitrarily detain Emirati and foreign nationals.

Theyve moved from limited basic rights to basically full-on no civil or political rights whatsoever, mass arrests of political opposition, Adam Coogle of Human Rights Watch said in 2020. Some really insidious practices have started coming to the fore: forced disappearances, arbitrary detentions, torture . . .

They do not have a free press, something that makes these attempts at media spin all the more relevant.

The UAEs approach to criticism of its various human rights abuses and ruinous foreign interventions is to deny or ignore, and to smear and discredit its critics, FairSquares Nick McGeehan said.

Such facts make the accusations of xenophobia or racism all the more absurd, but also all the more serious.

It looks little more than a disgraceful attempt to suppress discussion on one of the most serious issues in football, which has a wider moral dimension.

The implication of some of Sundays reports is all the more troublesome: if you even deign to comment on this especially ahead of a fixture where it is never more relevant  you run the risk of abuse, and references to tragedies?

It is actually why it is all the more important that Klopp raised these issues. For all the limited discussion of sportswashing in the media, most of football has danced around one of the most serious issues of the game.

Without proper discussion, ludicrous defences like claims of xenophobia can take hold.

They must be immediately seen for what they are: attempts at suppressing the most badly-required criticism. This is what is really ugly here.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/premier-league/manchester-citys-claims-of-racism-are-a-bogus-attempt-at-suppression-42078115.html
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

him_15

  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 03:25:38 am
Is that Klopp first ever red card as manager?
Believer
