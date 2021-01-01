He needs to just go back to basics. In 2020-21, City were 10th after 7 games with 11 points. Pep just made sure they got the basics right and stopped trying to do anything extraordinary. If you watched City from that point onwards in 20-21 that season, you will see that they played with less fluidity and more pragmatism compared to the other years that Pep was there.



We're probably won't end being crowned champions like City did that season, but at least try to salvage a top four finish. I understand Klopp has his own beliefs but the system doesn't suit the players anymore, and while it's not all his fault that the squad was not refreshed adequately in midfield to keep playing the same system, that's the hand that was dealt to him now. He even admitted after Napoli that we should tweak our approach a little, so it's disappointing to see after a month of not playing games that we're still playing this whole inverted wingback, free roaming number 8 on the right and the two wide forwards pretending to be linesmen system with the same naivety and same problems, trailing pretty much from the start of the game, while expecting different outcomes.