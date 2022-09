Where's this wall thing? I've been to Anfield millions of times but don't really know the roads around the ground.

Anyone got a little map showing where these things are?



I know Anfield Rd, Walton Breck and that alleyway that leads through to the Twelfth man, walking from Epsteins (?). Also know the garage and Arkles/other pub area, those that link in the back gardens.



Looks like it's on the corner of Hayfield Street and Burnand Street, the other end of Hayfield St from the King Harry pub. If you know the Harry by the Mo mural, on Anfield Rd then go down Blessington Rd a few metres and turn into Hayfeld and go to the other end.Or go up Burnand St from the Twelfth Man (Solly) on Walton Breck Rd if you know that.Note: I haven't been to see it myself yet