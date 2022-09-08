« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 163 164 165 166 167 [168]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 580359 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,528
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6680 on: Yesterday at 04:35:53 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 01:17:02 pm
They wont sack him because they know that hell sort things out. Some journalists are talking about it as it gets them their 5 minutes of fame. Other fans are talking about it as they know that Klopp is world class. Some of our fans may be talking about it simply because they are pricks.

Klopp isnt going anywhere.

Weve had a very unfortunate run of injuries which is nobodys fault. We havent refreshed the squad enough and so our midfield is not good enough to compete. Klopp will get the best out of the squad but he now needs help from the owners and to bring in more good players.
You've pretty much nailed it there. Klopp is world class. The best there is for me.

'Journalists' are doing what they love to do these days. Namely, create the news rather than report the news. They crave clicks and attention, and will spout any bollocks in order to get it. Many are little more than parasites.

Opposition are terrified of Klopp and even more terrified that we have him. They are just hoping to get a wave of opinion against him in order to disrupt us further. It's desperation on their part.

To be honest, I've not heard a single, Liverpool fan even mention Klopp being sacked. It's a preposterous notion. I, thankfully, don't have Twitter or Facebook though.

There's probably only one club in world football that wouldn't want him straight in as their own manager right now, and they are a political entity rather than a football club anyway.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,528
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6681 on: Yesterday at 04:38:49 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:55:12 pm
The ones on Twitter always have Nigeria flags against their names as well.

No disrespect to the Zambians.

Not having Twitter and Facebook the worst ones I get to see are the ones that use that little comments box you see on foreign streams of our games.

I lose the will to live after about 30 seconds.  :rollseyes :rollseyes :odd :rollseyes :rollseyes
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,755
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6682 on: Today at 12:30:33 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on September  8, 2022, 12:29:10 am
subsequent Van Dijk Quotes

"I like people who look at the positives..."

Quite a lot of folk here not on Big Virg's Christmas Card list, I see ;)
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,817
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6683 on: Today at 12:54:49 am »
Its funny listening to rival fans wanting Klopp gone, people like cundy calling for it

Do they know how transparent that is? Its mental

Quick sack him before he sorts it 😂😂😂

Tits
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,528
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6684 on: Today at 01:13:21 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:54:49 am
Its funny listening to rival fans wanting Klopp gone, people like cundy calling for it

Do they know how transparent that is? Its mental

Quick sack him before he sorts it 😂😂😂

Tits

It's absolutely ridiculous.

They're saying it knowing full well it won't happen. The ironic thing is, if it did happen they'd all be slating the club for lacking class, lacking patience etc and it would be seen as another example of the fickle nature of modern football and modern life.

Whichever way the cookie crumbles, it gives these parasites leeching a living out of the game the opportunity to talk utter shite.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,315
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6685 on: Today at 01:16:33 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:13:21 pm
It's absolutely ridiculous.

They're saying it knowing full well it won't happen. The ironic thing is, if it did happen they'd all be slating the club for lacking class, lacking patience etc and it would be seen as another example of the fickle nature of modern football and modern life.

Whichever way the cookie crumbles, it gives these parasites leeching a living out of the game the opportunity to talk utter shite.

And utter shite lapped up by legions of morons.
Logged

Online Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 881
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6686 on: Today at 01:18:25 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:54:49 am
Its funny listening to rival fans wanting Klopp gone, people like cundy calling for it

Do they know how transparent that is? Its mental

Quick sack him before he sorts it 😂😂😂

Tits

There is no better way of baiting fans of all football clubs than mentioning the name Klopp.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,528
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6687 on: Today at 01:19:09 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:16:33 pm
And utter shite lapped up by legions of morons.
Sadly true. 🫤
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,315
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6688 on: Today at 01:35:17 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:19:09 pm
Sadly true. 🫤

And some so called supporters of this club.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,324
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6689 on: Today at 02:47:31 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:44:14 pm
We're the 22nd most valuable sports team in the world, according to Forbes. Also the 4th most valuable football team. Worth $4.45 billion.

Red Sox are $3.9 billion.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/mikeozanian/2022/09/08/the-worlds-50-most-valuable-sports-teams-2022/?sh=1518846d385c

Have to think Klopp's had a big part to play in that
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,036
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6690 on: Today at 03:04:37 pm »
Quote
Worlds most valuable football clubs according to Forbes:

1: Real Madrid: $5.1Billion
2: FC Barcelona: $5 Billion
3: Manchester United: $4.6 Billion
4: Liverpool: $4.45 Billion
5. Bayern Munich: $4.28B
6. Manchester City: $4.25B
7. Paris Saint-Germain: $3.3B
8. Chelsea: $3.1B
 
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,892
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6691 on: Today at 03:10:11 pm »
Anyone who is hoping someone is going to come along and buy the club off FSG for that valuation and then plough hundreds of millions into the playing squad every summer is living in la-la land.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,036
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6692 on: Today at 03:11:42 pm »
Well they could mate but then we'd become what we detest.  :P
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,315
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6693 on: Today at 03:12:26 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 03:10:11 pm
Anyone who is hoping someone is going to come along and buy the club off FSG for that valuation and then plough hundreds of millions into the playing squad every summer is living in la-la land.

Unless its a state or state entity looking to sport wash their image.

Maybe Gazprom post Russian defeat by Ukraine.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,892
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6694 on: Today at 03:18:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:11:42 pm
Well they could mate but then we'd become what we detest.  :P
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:12:26 pm
Unless its a state or state entity looking to sport wash their image.



Well, yeah, there is that. But surely there can't be many more of those type of potential owners left.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,149
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6695 on: Today at 03:29:14 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 03:10:11 pm
Anyone who is hoping someone is going to come along and buy the club off FSG for that valuation and then plough hundreds of millions into the playing squad every summer is living in la-la land.

FSG model is to sell a stake to strategic partners who can help the group grow

Lebron James / Springfield
Gerry Cardinale / Redbird

if the right partner was available they could raise funds if required, its not required though since they have the money and it remains to be see if the valuation is going to stay where it
is after this season
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,324
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6696 on: Today at 03:34:38 pm »
Well Norway does have an investment fund...
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,752
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6697 on: Today at 03:42:52 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 02:43:00 pm
I always laugh at these pricks that have these Klopp out shouts.

Who is supposed to replace him then? And it is always some 2-bit, shite manager not fit to clean Jurgen's glasses.

The name I've heard shouted, which shows you how poor the depth of option are, is Thomas Frank.

From rival fans (Cundy) and Twitter knobheads like, but yeah that's near enough the quality you are looking at
« Last Edit: Today at 03:45:32 pm by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,315
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6698 on: Today at 03:55:22 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:42:52 pm
The name I've heard shouted, which shows you how poor the depth of option are, is Thomas Frank.

From rival fans (Cundy) and Twitter knobheads like, but yeah that's near enough the quality you are looking at

Why would we be even considering other managers?

Utter bullshit.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,892
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6699 on: Today at 04:20:39 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:29:14 pm
FSG model is to sell a stake to strategic partners who can help the group grow

Lebron James / Springfield
Gerry Cardinale / Redbird


Yeah, I know that. I'm talking about those Liverpool 'fans' who want FSG to sell the club.
Logged

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,279
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6700 on: Today at 04:28:21 pm »
Apart from FSG there was nobody willing to buy us off Hicks and Gillett for £300m so $4.45B we are stuck with them.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,752
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6701 on: Today at 04:39:08 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:55:22 pm
Why would we be even considering other managers?

Utter bullshit.

Not saying we are, we aren't at all. But when talking about people to replace Klopp, the Twitter freaks and the opposition fans have managers of the calibre of Frank as to who can replace him, the quality of bullshit they can make is that poor
Logged

Online StL-Dono

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 247
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6702 on: Today at 04:58:55 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:35:53 pm
You've pretty much nailed it there. Klopp is world class. The best there is for me.



I would just add to this idea that not only do I feel JK is world class in terms of football management, but he just seems world class in every other way as well.  He seems to represent the idea of LFC to a tee.  I love that he's a great coach and leader of football players, but he is a model of a good citizen as well. 

Maybe to some people all that matters is to win the most possible football matches and trophies as possible.  I get that that is important. 

But JK brings both the ability to compete on the pitch at the highest level while also being an individual we as fans can be proud to have as manager. 
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,201
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6703 on: Today at 05:02:05 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:29:14 pm
FSG model is to sell a stake to strategic partners who can help the group grow

Lebron James / Springfield
Gerry Cardinale / Redbird

if the right partner was available they could raise funds if required, its not required though since they have the money and it remains to be see if the valuation is going to stay where it
is after this season

don't worry about this, this is the Klopp thread anyway

back our manager, he is here
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,562
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6704 on: Today at 05:28:58 pm »
He goes, I go.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,060
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6705 on: Today at 05:49:26 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:12:26 pm
Unless its a state or state entity looking to sport wash their image.


Maybe the UK government or King Charles should buy us. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,315
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6706 on: Today at 05:57:42 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:49:26 pm
Maybe the UK government or King Charles should buy us. ;D

Looking at those countries that have jumped on the F1 bandwagon as part of their sports washing program both Aberzaijan and Bahrain havent got a football club yet. And Kuwait havent even started so theres hope yet.
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,239
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6707 on: Today at 06:01:59 pm »
The wort thing anybody can do is bring quotes from twats like Cundy onto RAWK. I've seen the graphics comparing our start with Chelsea's completely ignoring their results were influenced by the instability at the club and a new owner wanting to stamp his authority on the club.

Simply, the headlines that would otherwise have been reserved for Utd have gone to us and Chelsea. It's just a game the papers and pundits like to play.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online mercurial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,205
  • Lost my mind, let me know if you spot it
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6708 on: Today at 06:46:18 pm »
We can blame owners, spending, not buying a midfielder etc but the last few games we lost is not due to those reasons. Forget the results, we have played better when we had a worse team in 16-17 and 17-18. The performance of the current set of players is to blame and that’s on the football side of things not the business aspects or transfer aspects. Could we have put out a better team? Of course yes, we soend more we get better players. That doesn’t translate to a better performance always. So let’s look at what we have as a team as of now. I don’t think owner’s ability to spend has any bearing on the performances we saw. The team should have performed better.

I am also confident that Klopp understands football better than any of us. So he will find solutions to this. The performance issue is squarely on the players and coaches. They need to find solutions. Given the levels we have seen the team perform, I am more surprised at the performance or maybe taken aback at the lack of effort. I think the break will do all of us good, Players and fans alike. It’s possible we tried some tweaks in our plays which has backfired. Klopp and the coaches deserve that leeway to experiment. Worst case we lose the league. I am sure we will fix our issue by the next CL match. I am confident we will return to more acceptable levels of performance to qualify the group.

We can start blaming the owners for the next transfer window again, it’s fun to read but frankly they haven’t done too badly so far. We don’t have a arab sheikh or a mafia boss but that’s fine with me. We have a new stadium with 60k capacity, not bad as we were looking at going into administration as a club 10 years back. We are stable, good income, great infrastructure in place, football operations are enviable. Those are the facts. Al may spin up many theories but compared to the top 10 teams we are doing pretty good. The last 6 games has nothing to do with owners. Even if thiago was dancing a tango at Napoli, we might well have ended with similar results as almost everyone else was below par. If we have to look at conspiracy theories, I suggest we investigate who is spiking our asthma sprays with marijuana as players  look spaced out.

Logged
Kenny: "We play the way we want to play. We play to the style that suits us, no disrespect to other clubs but we don't focus on anybody else"
Pages: 1 ... 163 164 165 166 167 [168]   Go Up
« previous next »
 