FSG won’t sack Klopp simply because no other top manager would work under their transfer model



I'm sure some less desirable people would still jump at the chance to manage Liverpool. The ones that would do it for the money only, or media attention it would give but wouldn't care enough that the transfer budget was too limited or that we had too many ageing and injured players.We need some serious investment in the squad, we need Klopp to stay and like he said, re-invent this team for next season. Of course do what's possible this season. I don't see why we can't finish at second place in the league. But I can also as easily see us finish out of the top 4.