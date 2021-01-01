My memory's playing tricks on me as it felt like we were in the final a lot during the 70s & 80s and yes, 20 trophies in 9 years is a ridiculous trophy haul.
Our 70s and 80s appearances...
1970/71 Liverpool 1 Arsenal 2. Bill Shankly as manager.
1973/74 Liverpool 3 Newcastle 0. Bill Shankly as manager.
1976/77 Liverpool 1 Mancs 2. Bob Paisley as manager.
1985/86 Liverpool 3 Everton 1. Kenny Dalglish as manager.
1987/88 Liverpool 0 Wimbledon 1. Kenny Dalglish as manager.
1988/89 Liverpool 3 Everton 2. Kenny Dalglish as manager.
Bob only had one FA Cup Final as manager.