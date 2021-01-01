« previous next »
Jürgen Klopp

ScouserAtHeart

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6520 on: Today at 05:57:10 am
Fergie Wenger Mourinho Guardiola?
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

MonsLibpool

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6521 on: Today at 06:23:50 am
kavah

  the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6522 on: Today at 09:20:43 am
^ Guardiola, Mourinho, Ferguson and Kenny isn't it?

(and Mourinho's won the UEFA)
Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6523 on: Today at 12:34:04 pm
Thanks. I assumed it would be that lot. But did any of them win more than Klopp with one PL club? They've all got something missing, right? - Ferguson didn't win the UEFA with Man U did he? What about the League Cup?

I know, I know I can do my own research. But I'm in awe of some you lot's memory for this sort of thing.
Son of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6524 on: Today at 06:14:49 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:34:04 pm
Thanks. I assumed it would be that lot. But did any of them win more than Klopp with one PL club? They've all got something missing, right? - Ferguson didn't win the UEFA with Man U did he? What about the League Cup?

I know, I know I can do my own research. But I'm in awe of some you lot's memory for this sort of thing.
Whisky Nose won the League Cup four times with them. No UEFA Cup though.
reddebs

  areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6525 on: Today at 06:24:08 pm
Surely Bob won everything there was to win?
Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6526 on: Today at 06:24:49 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:24:08 pm
Surely Bob won everything there was to win?

No FA cup!
reddebs

  areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6527 on: Today at 06:27:39 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:24:49 pm
No FA cup!

Wow!  When you're winning everything every year you just assume you've won them all.
Jshooters

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6528 on: Today at 06:27:41 pm
Quote from: kavah on Today at 09:20:43 am
^ Guardiola, Mourinho, Ferguson and Kenny isn't it?

(and Mourinho's won the UEFA)

Guardiola hasnt won the CL with an English club
Son of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6529 on: Today at 06:34:16 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:27:39 pm
Wow!  When you're winning everything every year you just assume you've won them all.
He won 20 trophies in 9 years.

I'd also forgotten that he never bagged an FA Cup.
Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6530 on: Today at 06:37:19 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:27:39 pm
Wow!  When you're winning everything every year you just assume you've won them all.

Liverpool actually (and a bit oddly) seemed to be allergic to the FA Cup for many of those years  ;D

When we won the double with Kenny in 86, that was the first FA Cup win for 12 years, and theyd only got to 1 final in that span too. And prior to that they only won 1 the decade before.
reddebs

  areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6531 on: Today at 06:42:43 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:34:16 pm
He won 20 trophies in 9 years.

I'd also forgotten that he never bagged an FA Cup.

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:37:19 pm
Liverpool actually (and a bit oddly) seemed to be allergic to the FA Cup for many of those years  ;D

When we won the double with Kenny in 86, that was the first FA Cup win for 12 years, and theyd only got to 1 final in that span too. And prior to that they only won 1 the decade before.

My memory's playing tricks on me as it felt like we were in the final a lot during the 70s & 80s and yes, 20 trophies in 9 years is a ridiculous trophy haul.
Son of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6532 on: Today at 08:01:42 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:42:43 pm
My memory's playing tricks on me as it felt like we were in the final a lot during the 70s & 80s and yes, 20 trophies in 9 years is a ridiculous trophy haul.
Our 70s and 80s appearances...

1970/71  Liverpool 1  Arsenal 2. Bill Shankly as manager.

1973/74 Liverpool 3  Newcastle 0. Bill Shankly as manager.

1976/77  Liverpool 1  Mancs 2.  Bob Paisley as manager.

1985/86  Liverpool 3  Everton 1.  Kenny Dalglish as manager.

1987/88  Liverpool 0  Wimbledon 1. Kenny Dalglish as manager.

1988/89  Liverpool 3  Everton 2.  Kenny Dalglish as manager.

Bob only had one FA Cup Final as manager.

reddebs

  areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6533 on: Today at 09:35:07 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:01:42 pm
Our 70s and 80s appearances...

1970/71  Liverpool 1  Arsenal 2. Bill Shankly as manager.

1973/74 Liverpool 3  Newcastle 0. Bill Shankly as manager.

1976/77  Liverpool 1  Mancs 2.  Bob Paisley as manager.

1985/86  Liverpool 3  Everton 1.  Kenny Dalglish as manager.

1987/88  Liverpool 0  Wimbledon 1. Kenny Dalglish as manager.

1988/89  Liverpool 3  Everton 2.  Kenny Dalglish as manager.

Bob only had one FA Cup Final as manager.

So my memory's not as bad as I thought then
