One think I've never understood is this 'stick to football' line that is so often aimed at players and managers. I mean no-one says to a doctor 'stick to medicine, you can't have opinions about anything outside your field of work', nor tells a checkout operator to 'stick to talking about tills' and so on .

Every individual saying 'stick to football' will have a job or an emplyment status, yet they clealry don't expect to stick to talking only about their job (or school or unemployment or whatever) otherwise they wouldn't be commenting about football.

Daft blerts.
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 25, 2022, 02:22:49 pm
One think I've never understood is this 'stick to football' line that is so often aimed at players and managers. I mean no-one says to a doctor 'stick to medicine, you can't have opinions about anything outside your field of work', nor tells a checkout operator to 'stick to talking about tills' and so on .

Every individual saying 'stick to football' will have a job or an emplyment status, yet they clealry don't expect to stick to talking only about their job (or school or unemployment or whatever) otherwise they wouldn't be commenting about football.

Daft blerts.

In most cases, always uttered by fans who dont support LGBTQ people, or by tory fans of left wing clubs and cities like Liverpool.

I love that Kloppo is more than happy to say what he believes in, but always does it respectfully.

 
Quote from: Garlicbread on June 25, 2022, 01:52:16 pm
https://twitter.com/AnfieldEdition/status/1540447821941428224

Klopp is the best. Don't bother reading the replies though.

Great stuff. Jurgen is superb isnt he. A tremendous leader. Im so proud hes our manager
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 25, 2022, 02:22:49 pm
no-one says to a doctor 'stick to medicine, you can't have opinions about anything outside your field of work'
The NRA disagrees with you.
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 25, 2022, 02:22:49 pm
One think I've never understood is this 'stick to football' line that is so often aimed at players and managers. I mean no-one says to a doctor 'stick to medicine, you can't have opinions about anything outside your field of work', nor tells a checkout operator to 'stick to talking about tills' and so on .

Every individual saying 'stick to football' will have a job or an emplyment status, yet they clealry don't expect to stick to talking only about their job (or school or unemployment or whatever) otherwise they wouldn't be commenting about football.

Daft blerts.

Most of these only ever do it when it's an opinion they don't agree with or like is the impression I've got.
Quote from: Garlicbread on June 25, 2022, 01:52:16 pm
https://twitter.com/AnfieldEdition/status/1540447821941428224

Klopp is the best. Don't bother reading the replies though.

comments underneath absolutely polluted with a bunch of inferiority complex ridden religious weirdo men. Bizarre, but a healthy reminder that saying you're an lfc fan on twitter doesn't equate to knowing shit about our club.
So many of these so called Liverpool "fans" replying to that tweet and being intolerant narrow minded homophobic wankbags don't seem to be aware of how progressive actual Liverpudlians are, in terms of anti racism and LGBT rights, the manager echos the feelings of the massive majority of people I know from the city, both as a resident and guest.
Quote from: Tokyoite on June 26, 2022, 02:09:30 am
Most of these only ever do it when it's an opinion they don't agree with or like is the impression I've got.
Bit like the time Rashford was told to "concentrate on football" for committing the cardinal sin of caring about hungry schoolchildren, it all stems from the same rotten Tory tree.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on June 26, 2022, 02:29:15 am
Bit like the time Rashford was told to "concentrate on football" for committing the cardinal sin of caring about hungry schoolchildren, it all stems from the same rotten Tory tree.

Made all the more silly by Rashford having at one time been a hungry schoolchild
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on June 26, 2022, 02:29:15 am
Bit like the time Rashford was told to "concentrate on football" for committing the cardinal sin of caring about hungry schoolchildren, it all stems from the same rotten Tory tree.

I think a lot the "stick to football" crew underneath that post were angry young men barely concealing their homophobia rather than a massive Tory plot.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on June 26, 2022, 02:26:58 am
So many of these so called Liverpool "fans" replying to that tweet and being intolerant narrow minded homophobic wankbags don't seem to be aware of how progressive actual Liverpudlians are, in terms of anti racism and LGBT rights, the manager echos the feelings of the massive majority of people I know from the city, both as a resident and guest.

thats what does my head in about social media fans (and probably a few here alas!) is how clueless and disinterested they are in the history and culture of the actual city the football club is from.  The club is, always should be and always will be the city's club and intrinsically a part of and a heartbeat for the city. So as far as Im concerned, you decide to follow the club, you also attach yourself to the wonderful, quirky, totally unique city the club is from, so educate yourself. At least try and be in tune with it, even if you dont get it.

And that is indeed what makes Kloppo special as it did Rafa before him and Ged before him (and of course Kenny, Bob, Shanks). Outsiders who became insiders and who get it and become it.
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 26, 2022, 12:50:59 pm
thats what does my head in about social media fans (and probably a few here alas!) is how clueless and disinterested they are in the history and culture of the actual city the football club is from.  The club is, always should be and always will be the city's club and intrinsically a part of and a heartbeat for the city. So as far as Im concerned, you decide to follow the club, you also attach yourself to the wonderful, quirky, totally unique city the club is from, so educate yourself. At least try and be in tune with it, even if you dont get it.

And that is indeed what makes Kloppo special as it did Rafa before him and Ged before him (and of course Kenny, Bob, Shanks). Outsiders who became insiders and who get it and become it.

Glory hunters is the appropriate term for them. They were nowhere to be found between 2010-2012/13
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 25, 2022, 02:22:49 pm
One think I've never understood is this 'stick to football' line that is so often aimed at players and managers. I mean no-one says to a doctor 'stick to medicine, you can't have opinions about anything outside your field of work', nor tells a checkout operator to 'stick to talking about tills' and so on .

Every individual saying 'stick to football' will have a job or an emplyment status, yet they clealry don't expect to stick to talking only about their job (or school or unemployment or whatever) otherwise they wouldn't be commenting about football.

Daft blerts.

You should stick to edgy 1981 songs about urban decay, deindustrialisation, unemployment and violence in inner cities
Quote from: Classycara on June 26, 2022, 02:13:14 am
comments underneath absolutely polluted with a bunch of inferiority complex ridden religious weirdo men. Bizarre, but a healthy reminder that saying you're an lfc fan on twitter doesn't equate to knowing shit about our club.

You do know that the majority of people are twitter are arseholes?
Arent most of the homophobic comments on these things usually mainly from a certain part of the world that may or may not be hosting the World Cup soon.
Quote from: meady1981 on June 26, 2022, 06:03:42 pm
Arent most of the homophobic comments on these things usually mainly from a certain part of the world that may or may not be hosting the World Cup soon.
Really? You want to counter discrimination with cultural/racial stereotyping?

How about we treat each individual as an individual and not a representative?
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 26, 2022, 06:11:41 pm
Really? You want to counter discrimination with cultural/racial stereotyping?

How about we treat each individual as an individual and not a representative?



Why must the youth fight against themselves?
Government leaving the youth on the shelf

Can't go on no more
The people getting angry
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 26, 2022, 12:50:59 pm
thats what does my head in about social media fans (and probably a few here alas!) is how clueless and disinterested they are in the history and culture of the actual city the football club is from.  The club is, always should be and always will be the city's club and intrinsically a part of and a heartbeat for the city. So as far as Im concerned, you decide to follow the club, you also attach yourself to the wonderful, quirky, totally unique city the club is from, so educate yourself. At least try and be in tune with it, even if you dont get it.

And that is indeed what makes Kloppo special as it did Rafa before him and Ged before him (and of course Kenny, Bob, Shanks). Outsiders who became insiders and who get it and become it.

To be honest, if you told me all that before I knew RAWK existed, I would have absolutely no idea.

Speaking as a wool, I became a fan of LFC many years ago in spite of the background of the club and all that is associated with it. But being educated is a slow process, and it doesnt actually manifest itself in any overt forms at all. Take the flags for example, even though I know now what they mean through intensive involvement in this forum, I cant think of anywhere else where they are actually spoken of in any capacity. Not unless if you really dig into fan culture which I imagine most around the world probably wont, there are no answers at all.

But you know what would change this in large measures? Is if LFC came out with a video tomorrow with Klopp talking about the meaning of the club and their fans relationship with Liverpool. He knows, he understands it, and hes by far the best ambassador for it, as someone who was able to assimilate into it. I would so look forward to a video like that.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on June 26, 2022, 06:13:17 pm


Why must the youth fight against themselves?
Government leaving the youth on the shelf

Can't go on no more
The people getting angry
Alas, de boomtown has gone and gone. We are at war wit the shadow of ourselves.

Too much, too Jung
Quote from: lamonti on June 26, 2022, 08:22:42 am
I think a lot the "stick to football" crew underneath that post were angry young men barely concealing their homophobia rather than a massive Tory plot.


Often the case that the most outspoken and bigoted over compensate.
Dont read Twitter comments.
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 26, 2022, 06:11:41 pm
Really? You want to counter discrimination with cultural/racial stereotyping?

How about we treat each individual as an individual and not a representative?

what a ridiculous suggestion! and completely mischaracterising what's been said. perhaps you should take a little care and not rush to label someone a xenophobe, perhaps pause and take a moment to reread the comment next time.

the person made no suggestion abut any groups, or their views - let alone stereotype -  nor did they treat anyone like a monolith or representative. they merely stated what - when I looked at profiles yesterday, at least - was an objective fact about the stated location of the largest number of commenters.
EDIT: Nevermind. This is not the thread for it.

Meady, I apologise. I had no intention of casting any aspersions your way. It didn't even cross my mind until the above diatribe. Which rather racks up the irony, I accept. ;)
No worries, can see both sides of the argument to be honest. Certainly dont want to generalise innocent people. As a side, I wish the club would just switch comments off on these things when they report them.
Play on!!
Quote from: meady1981 on June 27, 2022, 08:22:43 am
No worries, can see both sides of the argument to be honest. Certainly dont want to generalise innocent people. As a side, I wish the club would just switch comments off on these things when they report them.
Play on!!

Agreed. Or we should submit personal information in order to make a comment and if that breaches guidelines and a settled debate, then those people should be banned from entering Anfield.
Quote from: killer-heels on June 26, 2022, 07:52:46 pm
Dont read Twitter comments.

I remember after we won the champions league, the official twitter page had posted something about it and some guy with a Man City player picture put "finished club" underneath.

Stopped scrolling down on football posts after that  :butt
Take a moment out of your busy days to reflect that we have the best manager in the world. It must be awesome for the new players to see his beaming smile as they bump into him. Such a joy to see him fist pump after each win.
Quote from: stockdam on July  2, 2022, 12:12:53 pm
Take a moment out of your busy days to reflect that we have the best manager in the world. It must be awesome for the new players to see his beaming smile as they bump into him. Such a joy to see him fist pump after each win.

Yes indeed. Aren't the fist bumps on the way out though? I wonder what else he has lined up instead?  :D
Quote from: jillc on July  2, 2022, 01:24:24 pm
Yes indeed. Aren't the fist bumps on the way out though? I wonder what else he has lined up instead?  :D

He did say they where, guess we have to wait and see!  He was fed up with the camera man following him and making it something it wasnt.

I will say it quietly, but I was never a fan of it  ;D  I always much preferred the hat off and bow he used to do at Dortmund!
Been awarded the Freedom of the City, joining other legends Sir Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard.

Well in Boss 👍
Quote from: reddebs on July 13, 2022, 09:38:50 am
Been awarded the Freedom of the City, joining other legends Sir Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard.

Well in Boss 👍
Oooh the bitters will hate that.
Who was the last blue to be given the freedom?
Quote from: PaulF on July 13, 2022, 09:42:31 am
Oooh the bitters will hate that.
Who was the last blue to be given the freedom?



I could be wrong, though.  ;)

Quote from: PaulF on July 13, 2022, 09:42:31 am
Who was the last blue to be given the freedom?

Richarlison, after he was told he was free to leave.
a snippet from an interview (paywalled alas), and proof yet again that Kloppos missus, is indeed the queen:

Is it true that Ulla recently scared a not unknown gentleman away from her seat in the stadium?
She told him nicely that he was sitting in the wrong place and would surely have a similarly beautiful view somewhere else.

Was it Gareth Southgate, the coach of the English national team?
She didn't recognize him. But even if she had, it wouldn't have made any difference.
Another trophy ticked off for Kloppo and majority of the squad.  8)
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:00:17 pm
Another trophy ticked off for Kloppo and majority of the squad.  8)
Damn it. If he'd won the UEFA Cup in 2016 he'd have the lot for a PL manager. Obviously we hope never to be contesting that trophy again.
