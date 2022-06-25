thats what does my head in about social media fans (and probably a few here alas!) is how clueless and disinterested they are in the history and culture of the actual city the football club is from. The club is, always should be and always will be the city's club and intrinsically a part of and a heartbeat for the city. So as far as Im concerned, you decide to follow the club, you also attach yourself to the wonderful, quirky, totally unique city the club is from, so educate yourself. At least try and be in tune with it, even if you dont get it.



And that is indeed what makes Kloppo special as it did Rafa before him and Ged before him (and of course Kenny, Bob, Shanks). Outsiders who became insiders and who get it and become it.



To be honest, if you told me all that before I knew RAWK existed, I would have absolutely no idea.Speaking as a wool, I became a fan of LFC many years ago in spite of the background of the club and all that is associated with it. But being educated is a slow process, and it doesnt actually manifest itself in any overt forms at all. Take the flags for example, even though I know now what they mean through intensive involvement in this forum, I cant think of anywhere else where they are actually spoken of in any capacity. Not unless if you really dig into fan culture which I imagine most around the world probably wont, there are no answers at all.But you know what would change this in large measures? Is if LFC came out with a video tomorrow with Klopp talking about the meaning of the club and their fans relationship with Liverpool. He knows, he understands it, and hes by far the best ambassador for it, as someone who was able to assimilate into it. I would so look forward to a video like that.