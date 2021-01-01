« previous next »
Ghost Town

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 02:22:49 pm
One think I've never understood is this 'stick to football' line that is so often aimed at players and managers. I mean no-one says to a doctor 'stick to medicine, you can't have opinions about anything outside your field of work', nor tells a checkout operator to 'stick to talking about tills' and so on .

Every individual saying 'stick to football' will have a job or an emplyment status, yet they clealry don't expect to stick to talking only about their job (or school or unemployment or whatever) otherwise they wouldn't be commenting about football.

Daft blerts.
Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 02:35:49 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:22:49 pm
One think I've never understood is this 'stick to football' line that is so often aimed at players and managers. I mean no-one says to a doctor 'stick to medicine, you can't have opinions about anything outside your field of work', nor tells a checkout operator to 'stick to talking about tills' and so on .

Every individual saying 'stick to football' will have a job or an emplyment status, yet they clealry don't expect to stick to talking only about their job (or school or unemployment or whatever) otherwise they wouldn't be commenting about football.

Daft blerts.

In most cases, always uttered by fans who dont support LGBTQ people, or by tory fans of left wing clubs and cities like Liverpool.

I love that Kloppo is more than happy to say what he believes in, but always does it respectfully.

 
kavah

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 03:28:41 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 01:52:16 pm
https://twitter.com/AnfieldEdition/status/1540447821941428224

Klopp is the best. Don't bother reading the replies though.

Great stuff. Jurgen is superb isnt he. A tremendous leader. Im so proud hes our manager
SamLad

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 03:43:41 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:22:49 pm
no-one says to a doctor 'stick to medicine, you can't have opinions about anything outside your field of work'
The NRA disagrees with you.
Son of Spion

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 04:00:23 pm
Tokyoite

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 02:09:30 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:22:49 pm
One think I've never understood is this 'stick to football' line that is so often aimed at players and managers. I mean no-one says to a doctor 'stick to medicine, you can't have opinions about anything outside your field of work', nor tells a checkout operator to 'stick to talking about tills' and so on .

Every individual saying 'stick to football' will have a job or an emplyment status, yet they clealry don't expect to stick to talking only about their job (or school or unemployment or whatever) otherwise they wouldn't be commenting about football.

Daft blerts.

Most of these only ever do it when it's an opinion they don't agree with or like is the impression I've got.
Classycara

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 02:13:14 am
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 01:52:16 pm
https://twitter.com/AnfieldEdition/status/1540447821941428224

Klopp is the best. Don't bother reading the replies though.

comments underneath absolutely polluted with a bunch of inferiority complex ridden religious weirdo men. Bizarre, but a healthy reminder that saying you're an lfc fan on twitter doesn't equate to knowing shit about our club.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 02:26:58 am
So many of these so called Liverpool "fans" replying to that tweet and being intolerant narrow minded homophobic wankbags don't seem to be aware of how progressive actual Liverpudlians are, in terms of anti racism and LGBT rights, the manager echos the feelings of the massive majority of people I know from the city, both as a resident and guest.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 02:29:15 am
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 02:09:30 am
Most of these only ever do it when it's an opinion they don't agree with or like is the impression I've got.
Bit like the time Rashford was told to "concentrate on football" for committing the cardinal sin of caring about hungry schoolchildren, it all stems from the same rotten Tory tree.
Victor

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 08:00:13 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:29:15 am
Bit like the time Rashford was told to "concentrate on football" for committing the cardinal sin of caring about hungry schoolchildren, it all stems from the same rotten Tory tree.

Made all the more silly by Rashford having at one time been a hungry schoolchild
lamonti

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 08:22:42 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:29:15 am
Bit like the time Rashford was told to "concentrate on football" for committing the cardinal sin of caring about hungry schoolchildren, it all stems from the same rotten Tory tree.

I think a lot the "stick to football" crew underneath that post were angry young men barely concealing their homophobia rather than a massive Tory plot.
