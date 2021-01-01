« previous next »
One think I've never understood is this 'stick to football' line that is so often aimed at players and managers. I mean no-one says to a doctor 'stick to medicine, you can't have opinions about anything outside your field of work', nor tells a checkout operator to 'stick to talking about tills' and so on .

Every individual saying 'stick to football' will have a job or an emplyment status, yet they clealry don't expect to stick to talking only about their job (or school or unemployment or whatever) otherwise they wouldn't be commenting about football.

Daft blerts.
In most cases, always uttered by fans who dont support LGBTQ people, or by tory fans of left wing clubs and cities like Liverpool.

I love that Kloppo is more than happy to say what he believes in, but always does it respectfully.

 
Great stuff. Jurgen is superb isnt he. A tremendous leader. Im so proud hes our manager
The NRA disagrees with you.
Most of these only ever do it when it's an opinion they don't agree with or like is the impression I've got.
comments underneath absolutely polluted with a bunch of inferiority complex ridden religious weirdo men. Bizarre, but a healthy reminder that saying you're an lfc fan on twitter doesn't equate to knowing shit about our club.
