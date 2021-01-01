One think I've never understood is this 'stick to football' line that is so often aimed at players and managers. I mean no-one says to a doctor 'stick to medicine, you can't have opinions about anything outside your field of work', nor tells a checkout operator to 'stick to talking about tills' and so on .



Every individual saying 'stick to football' will have a job or an emplyment status, yet they clealry don't expect to stick to talking only about their job (or school or unemployment or whatever) otherwise they wouldn't be commenting about football.



Daft blerts.