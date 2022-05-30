« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 157 158 159 160 161 [162]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 553400 times)

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6440 on: May 30, 2022, 10:53:48 am »
Might not have been the perfect season we had dreams of, but it was utterly brilliant from start to finish. Jurgen's contract extension was the most important thing to happen for us, winning trophies was a close 2nd. Thank you Jurgen & all the lads. Enjoy your well earned break, you deserve it.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,268
  • Truthiness
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6441 on: May 30, 2022, 10:55:50 am »
Quote from: slaphead on May 30, 2022, 09:16:33 am
I booked mine this morning. Jurgen said to you know to book the Premier Inn you know he said so, I've booked it for June and I feel fine.

:D
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline kermit^^

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 351
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6442 on: May 30, 2022, 10:59:16 am »
I'll be booking my hotel for Istanbul.
Will book my flights once there's any promotion.
Is the final ticket on advance sale? :)

Believer!
Logged

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,847
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6443 on: May 30, 2022, 11:18:03 am »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on May 30, 2022, 10:53:48 am
Might not have been the perfect season we had dreams of, but it was utterly brilliant from start to finish. Jurgen's contract extension was the most important thing to happen for us, winning trophies was a close 2nd. Thank you Jurgen & all the lads. Enjoy your well earned break, you deserve it.

Positives to take
- Klopp extending
- The "failure" in the CL and PL, after coming so close, will just jolt a few our players back into combat mode. Maybe they were thinking of "adding another one to their winners collection" and then moving on "for a new challenge". Maybe a few, if not all, who were thinking they would try something else, would hopefully realize they have unfinished business here....
And come even stronger next season.

The pessimist in me says: The above thing has kinda worked for us in the past with the PL and CL, but for players who are 30+ etc, some may well find it harder to light that fire in their belly again.
Hope these somehow can do it one more time (Salah, Firmino, maybe even Mane, heck. For sure Henderson, Van Dijk....)
And most importantly: Klopp
Maybe add another 1-2 players to the group from his list of "mentality monsters we could acquire" to act as the firestarters again. Diaz-like. Maybe especially to the midfield.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,884
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6444 on: June 1, 2022, 01:15:41 pm »
Just saw the vid of Klopp dancing with Diaz brother. Love him to bits, he can raise your mood no mater what the issue.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,683
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6445 on: June 1, 2022, 02:21:13 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on June  1, 2022, 01:15:41 pm
Love him to bits, he can raise your mood no mater what the issue.
Yeah he's one cool mutha!
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,245
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6446 on: June 1, 2022, 02:54:18 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on June  1, 2022, 01:15:41 pm
Just saw the vid of Klopp dancing with Diaz brother. Love him to bits, he can raise your mood no mater what the issue.

the mans got some moves 🕺 ;D

I love how they are posing then suddenly start dancing :lmao

https://twitter.com/DAZN_CA/status/1531752789264814081?s
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,514
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6447 on: June 6, 2022, 02:30:00 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on May 30, 2022, 09:16:33 am
I booked mine this morning. Jurgen said to you know to book the Premier Inn you know he said so, I've booked it for June and I feel fine.
Bring it on

;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,569
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6448 on: Yesterday at 12:44:33 am »
HAPPY BIRTHDAY!
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,626
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6449 on: Yesterday at 02:43:35 am »
Where are the drink holiday pics that he is usually good for?
Logged

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 315
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6450 on: Yesterday at 02:57:42 am »
Happy Birthday Jurgen, you magnificent bastard.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,444
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6451 on: Yesterday at 05:43:47 am »
Happy Birthday Jurgen, have a cold one or eight to celebrate.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,795
  • Indefatigability
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6452 on: Yesterday at 05:54:30 am »
Happy birthday Jurgen.

Havent checked his age but Ive been working on the assumption that hes 53 for the last three or four years.
Logged

Online PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,510
  • Epic Swindler
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6453 on: Yesterday at 09:44:58 am »
Happy Birthday to the best signing this club has made in the last decade  8)

Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 05:54:30 am
Happy birthday Jurgen.

Havent checked his age but Ive been working on the assumption that hes 53 for the last three or four years.

He turns 55 today :)
Logged
Instagram: randomphil
Twitter: www.twitter.com/randomPH1L

Offline markiv

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 157
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6454 on: Yesterday at 11:00:21 am »
Happy birthday Jurgen!!
Logged

Offline FLRed67

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6455 on: Yesterday at 11:02:21 am »
Juergen is 55 today?

And no pic of him in his orange beach shorts hoisting yet another 18 ounce Pilsner tankard while wearing a frilly turquoise sun shade on his head?

What's taking so long??
Logged

Online HarryLabrador

  • went broke, so had to get the retrievers in.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,134
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6456 on: Yesterday at 11:02:38 am »
MANY HAPPY RETURNS, JURGEN!!!

(it's mine tomorrow and my husband's yesterday----up the Geminis!!)
Logged
SoS Membership Number: 387

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,074
  • Dutch Class
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6457 on: Yesterday at 11:28:42 am »
Happy Birthday Boss
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6458 on: Yesterday at 11:32:21 am »
Happy birthday to the boss. Love the man
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,898
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6459 on: Yesterday at 01:07:56 pm »
Happy Birthday Boss - hope Ulla gave you a nice Birthday present ;)
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,959
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6460 on: Yesterday at 01:39:12 pm »
Happy Birthday Jurgen !!

Love this version of 'Jurgen says...' from the main site ( not on twatter so can't post that) -

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jurgen-klopp-receives-special-birthday-message-german-rock-band
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,245
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6461 on: Yesterday at 01:49:49 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 01:39:12 pm
Happy Birthday Jurgen !!

Love this version of 'Jurgen says...' from the main site ( not on twatter so can't post that) -

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jurgen-klopp-receives-special-birthday-message-german-rock-band

Its here on Twitter for anyone who cant see it on the main site (me!):

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1537385614261518336?s

LOVE a bit of Die Toten Hosen, great band  8)
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,790
  • Bam!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6462 on: Yesterday at 01:52:43 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:49:49 pm
Its here on Twitter for anyone who cant see it on the main site (me!):

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1537385614261518336?s

LOVE a bit of Die Toten Hosen, great band  8)

They have a song about Liverpool too don't they?  ;D :scarf
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,245
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6463 on: Yesterday at 01:54:18 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 01:52:43 pm
They have a song about Liverpool too don't they?  ;D :scarf

they do, the wonderful Long Way From Liverpool

https://youtu.be/SBczAOcSSOQ

 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Ultimate Bromance

  • The Crab
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,369
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6464 on: Yesterday at 03:57:45 pm »
Happy Birthday Boss!
Logged
Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can't Lose.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,626
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6465 on: Yesterday at 04:58:18 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:49:49 pm
Its here on Twitter for anyone who cant see it on the main site (me!):

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1537385614261518336?s

LOVE a bit of Die Toten Hosen, great band  8)

Fantastik!
Logged

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,898
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6466 on: Yesterday at 05:35:32 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:49:49 pm
Its here on Twitter for anyone who cant see it on the main site (me!):

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1537385614261518336?s

LOVE a bit of Die Toten Hosen, great band  8)

Love that!

Happy birthday Jürgen.
Logged

Offline KloppRoy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 50
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6467 on: Yesterday at 05:50:37 pm »
just got these in.    fucking love this man     i feel fine
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,958
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6468 on: Yesterday at 07:44:57 pm »
Happy Birthday Gaffer.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,336
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6469 on: Yesterday at 09:26:58 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:49:49 pm
Its here on Twitter for anyone who cant see it on the main site (me!):

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1537385614261518336?s

LOVE a bit of Die Toten Hosen, great band  8)

Great that Happy Birthday Boss!!
Logged
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Offline nerdster4

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6470 on: Today at 06:20:17 am »
This season coming up is another important one for klopp

If Mane goes and firmino becomes more peripheral then blending in a new look front 3 will be interesting

Also Salah and how he plays in his last year of the contract . Tielemans and Lacazette coasting are examples of what we dont want to see

Elliott and Jones and whether either emerges as key parts of the midfield

And finally Gomez and his approach to his career . With 3 high performing centre backs , and our offer for the Aberdeen centre back i am concerned about losing one of the best utility defenders around
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,245
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6471 on: Today at 12:03:16 pm »
Quote from: nerdster4 on Today at 06:20:17 am
This season coming up is another important one for klopp

If Mane goes and firmino becomes more peripheral then blending in a new look front 3 will be interesting

Also Salah and how he plays in his last year of the contract . Tielemans and Lacazette coasting are examples of what we dont want to see

Elliott and Jones and whether either emerges as key parts of the midfield

And finally Gomez and his approach to his career . With 3 high performing centre backs , and our offer for the Aberdeen centre back i am concerned about losing one of the best utility defenders around

dont know why that line tickled me, but it did  ;D  Hell approach the season as he did the last one and the one before - fully commited.

Its an evolving team, its part of what makes it interesting to him Im sure. Unlike at Dortmund where they financially couldnt attract the type of talent to replace outgoing players, which wore him down, here Liverpool can, so even with losing a huge part of his team in Mane, theres the excitement of bringing Nunez in, and Diaz ongoing development with his first pre-season.

Ramsay is cover for Trent and 18 years old, is that who you meant as the Aberdeen centre back?  I dont see the concern with Gomez, hopefully he signs a new deal, and then well see.  Weve gone from no fit centre backs to having 3 of the absolute best in the league in Virgil, Matip and Konate, high bar for Gomez, great if he can push into the team.

Salah coasting? Go into the Salah thread, see the mad conversations about him being obsessed with individual prizes, he isnt going to coast.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 157 158 159 160 161 [162]   Go Up
« previous next »
 