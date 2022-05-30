This season coming up is another important one for klopp
If Mane goes and firmino becomes more peripheral then blending in a new look front 3 will be interesting
Also Salah and how he plays in his last year of the contract . Tielemans and Lacazette coasting are examples of what we dont want to see
Elliott and Jones and whether either emerges as key parts of the midfield
And finally Gomez and his approach to his career . With 3 high performing centre backs , and our offer for the Aberdeen centre back i am concerned about losing one of the best utility defenders around
dont know why that line tickled me, but it did
Hell approach the season as he did the last one and the one before - fully commited.
Its an evolving team, its part of what makes it interesting to him Im sure. Unlike at Dortmund where they financially couldnt attract the type of talent to replace outgoing players, which wore him down, here Liverpool can, so even with losing a huge part of his team in Mane, theres the excitement of bringing Nunez in, and Diaz ongoing development with his first pre-season.
Ramsay is cover for Trent and 18 years old, is that who you meant as the Aberdeen centre back? I dont see the concern with Gomez, hopefully he signs a new deal, and then well see. Weve gone from no fit centre backs to having 3 of the absolute best in the league in Virgil, Matip and Konate, high bar for Gomez, great if he can push into the team.
Salah coasting? Go into the Salah thread, see the mad conversations about him being obsessed with individual prizes, he isnt going to coast.