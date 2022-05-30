This season coming up is another important one for klopp



If Mane goes and firmino becomes more peripheral then blending in a new look front 3 will be interesting



Also Salah and how he plays in his last year of the contract . Tielemans and Lacazette coasting are examples of what we dont want to see



Elliott and Jones and whether either emerges as key parts of the midfield



And finally Gomez and his approach to his career . With 3 high performing centre backs , and our offer for the Aberdeen centre back i am concerned about losing one of the best utility defenders around



dont know why that line tickled me, but it didHell approach the season as he did the last one and the one before - fully commited.Its an evolving team, its part of what makes it interesting to him Im sure. Unlike at Dortmund where they financially couldnt attract the type of talent to replace outgoing players, which wore him down, here Liverpool can, so even with losing a huge part of his team in Mane, theres the excitement of bringing Nunez in, and Diaz ongoing development with his first pre-season.Ramsay is cover for Trent and 18 years old, is that who you meant as the Aberdeen centre back? I dont see the concern with Gomez, hopefully he signs a new deal, and then well see. Weve gone from no fit centre backs to having 3 of the absolute best in the league in Virgil, Matip and Konate, high bar for Gomez, great if he can push into the team.Salah coasting? Go into the Salah thread, see the mad conversations about him being obsessed with individual prizes, he isnt going to coast.