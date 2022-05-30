« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 157 158 159 160 161 [162]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 551765 times)

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6440 on: May 30, 2022, 10:53:48 am »
Might not have been the perfect season we had dreams of, but it was utterly brilliant from start to finish. Jurgen's contract extension was the most important thing to happen for us, winning trophies was a close 2nd. Thank you Jurgen & all the lads. Enjoy your well earned break, you deserve it.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,258
  • Truthiness
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6441 on: May 30, 2022, 10:55:50 am »
Quote from: slaphead on May 30, 2022, 09:16:33 am
I booked mine this morning. Jurgen said to you know to book the Premier Inn you know he said so, I've booked it for June and I feel fine.

:D
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline kermit^^

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 351
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6442 on: May 30, 2022, 10:59:16 am »
I'll be booking my hotel for Istanbul.
Will book my flights once there's any promotion.
Is the final ticket on advance sale? :)

Believer!
Logged

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,847
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6443 on: May 30, 2022, 11:18:03 am »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on May 30, 2022, 10:53:48 am
Might not have been the perfect season we had dreams of, but it was utterly brilliant from start to finish. Jurgen's contract extension was the most important thing to happen for us, winning trophies was a close 2nd. Thank you Jurgen & all the lads. Enjoy your well earned break, you deserve it.

Positives to take
- Klopp extending
- The "failure" in the CL and PL, after coming so close, will just jolt a few our players back into combat mode. Maybe they were thinking of "adding another one to their winners collection" and then moving on "for a new challenge". Maybe a few, if not all, who were thinking they would try something else, would hopefully realize they have unfinished business here....
And come even stronger next season.

The pessimist in me says: The above thing has kinda worked for us in the past with the PL and CL, but for players who are 30+ etc, some may well find it harder to light that fire in their belly again.
Hope these somehow can do it one more time (Salah, Firmino, maybe even Mane, heck. For sure Henderson, Van Dijk....)
And most importantly: Klopp
Maybe add another 1-2 players to the group from his list of "mentality monsters we could acquire" to act as the firestarters again. Diaz-like. Maybe especially to the midfield.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,882
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6444 on: June 1, 2022, 01:15:41 pm »
Just saw the vid of Klopp dancing with Diaz brother. Love him to bits, he can raise your mood no mater what the issue.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,663
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6445 on: June 1, 2022, 02:21:13 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on June  1, 2022, 01:15:41 pm
Love him to bits, he can raise your mood no mater what the issue.
Yeah he's one cool mutha!
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,228
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6446 on: June 1, 2022, 02:54:18 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on June  1, 2022, 01:15:41 pm
Just saw the vid of Klopp dancing with Diaz brother. Love him to bits, he can raise your mood no mater what the issue.

the mans got some moves 🕺 ;D

I love how they are posing then suddenly start dancing :lmao

https://twitter.com/DAZN_CA/status/1531752789264814081?s
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,514
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6447 on: June 6, 2022, 02:30:00 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on May 30, 2022, 09:16:33 am
I booked mine this morning. Jurgen said to you know to book the Premier Inn you know he said so, I've booked it for June and I feel fine.
Bring it on

;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,549
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6448 on: Today at 12:44:33 am »
HAPPY BIRTHDAY!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 157 158 159 160 161 [162]   Go Up
« previous next »
 