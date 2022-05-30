« previous next »
Jürgen Klopp

Oldmanmick

Re: Jürgen Klopp
May 30, 2022, 10:53:48 am
Might not have been the perfect season we had dreams of, but it was utterly brilliant from start to finish. Jurgen's contract extension was the most important thing to happen for us, winning trophies was a close 2nd. Thank you Jurgen & all the lads. Enjoy your well earned break, you deserve it.
Ray K

Re: Jürgen Klopp
May 30, 2022, 10:55:50 am
Quote from: slaphead on May 30, 2022, 09:16:33 am
I booked mine this morning. Jurgen said to you know to book the Premier Inn you know he said so, I've booked it for June and I feel fine.

:D
kermit^^

Re: Jürgen Klopp
May 30, 2022, 10:59:16 am
I'll be booking my hotel for Istanbul.
Will book my flights once there's any promotion.
Is the final ticket on advance sale? :)

Believer!
macmanamanaman

Re: Jürgen Klopp
May 30, 2022, 11:18:03 am
Quote from: Oldmanmick on May 30, 2022, 10:53:48 am
Might not have been the perfect season we had dreams of, but it was utterly brilliant from start to finish. Jurgen's contract extension was the most important thing to happen for us, winning trophies was a close 2nd. Thank you Jurgen & all the lads. Enjoy your well earned break, you deserve it.

Positives to take
- Klopp extending
- The "failure" in the CL and PL, after coming so close, will just jolt a few our players back into combat mode. Maybe they were thinking of "adding another one to their winners collection" and then moving on "for a new challenge". Maybe a few, if not all, who were thinking they would try something else, would hopefully realize they have unfinished business here....
And come even stronger next season.

The pessimist in me says: The above thing has kinda worked for us in the past with the PL and CL, but for players who are 30+ etc, some may well find it harder to light that fire in their belly again.
Hope these somehow can do it one more time (Salah, Firmino, maybe even Mane, heck. For sure Henderson, Van Dijk....)
And most importantly: Klopp
Maybe add another 1-2 players to the group from his list of "mentality monsters we could acquire" to act as the firestarters again. Diaz-like. Maybe especially to the midfield.
rawcusk8

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 01:15:41 pm
Just saw the vid of Klopp dancing with Diaz brother. Love him to bits, he can raise your mood no mater what the issue.
Ghost Town

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 02:21:13 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 01:15:41 pm
Love him to bits, he can raise your mood no mater what the issue.
Yeah he's one cool mutha!
