Jürgen Klopp

Son of Spion

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 03:56:48 pm
Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 03:28:37 pm
I've a feeling that when Klopp finally leaves, he may well decide to tell this shitty, small-minded, bigoted, forelock tugging, corrupt nation a few home truths.

Of course, if he did, it would be delivered beautifully, with a smile and a laugh, and maybe a call to action too.

I often wonder what non-British managers make of the mindset here. They've not been brought up with the same kind of pettiness, small mindedness and bitterness. They don't originate from countries that hate winners doing it legally, and celebrate losers as heroes. God only knows what such an authentic person like Klopp makes of it all. I'd genuinely love to know, although he's probably far too classy and dignified to ever say.

I remember singer Tori Amos saying after coming to live in England (paraphrasing here): ''In America, if you work your ass off and buy a beautiful car, people look at you and say, I'm going to work my ass off and buy one of them too. In England they hate you and want to scratch the car.''

I thought she summed this country up perfectly there. People born outside of it can see it. Too many born into it, can't.
Charlie Adams fried egg

  • Posts: 4,298
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 04:09:14 pm
^ I agree. But I think that Klopp's the type that would focus his observations on broader society rather than comment on anything personal that's been said or written about him.

He's already said that he's politically on the left, and wants everyone to do well he's praised the NHS, and he's spoken out against Brexit. I'd like to think he'd say something along the lines of it being a great country, but we have to stop shooting ourselves in the foot by voting for Brexit and tolerating clowns like Johnson.
Son of Spion

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 04:11:07 pm
RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 03:43:48 pm
Its a combination of things but the vast majority of us do it. I really couldnt see many fans singing Klopps praises were he a side we have disliked for years manager e.g. Man U. Add to that if he was bringing them success, would any of us really be happy and not showing signs of jealousy or downplaying achievements, hes amazing but he is OUR manager. Is it really suprising he gets a lot of criticism while managing us? It happens to everyone to be honest and most football fans dont give a shit about some of the more important things, theres no superiority, it seems to be the same across the sport. Its like the top players, if the top players leave your competitors you enjoy it, the focus isnt what they bring to the league, you like seeing the chances of your sides success increase and that of your rivals decrease. Peoples arguments for measuring success never make sense either :lmao the moving of the goalposts is always going to be the thing

Best thing to do is just ignore the nonsense and focus on enjoying the fact WE have Klopp as our manager, its pointless to expect some adoration from the other sides because hes a direct rival and we would to be honest be the same

Football support is still stuck in the dark ages a lot of the time and the arguments are very childish, to expect more is to set yourself up for disappointment. They can say what they like, we know our level and were doing things many sides havent ever experienced, that brings hatred, jealousy, downplaying and whatever else you want to call it
I can only speak for myself here, but I like to give credit when it's due.

I find quality, authentic human beings to be thin on the ground, sadly. But Klopp is one of them. I'd recognise that even if he managed a football rival like the Mancs or a local rival like Everton. I'd still loathe United if they had him, but I couldn't loathe the man or what he achieved there.

I was never jealous of the Mancs when they had Ferguson. I acknowledged what they achieved and I'll always say he was an immense manager. I've never liked the man, though. I respect his achievements, but the man not so much. Same with Clough. A great manager with many amazing achievements in the game, but an absolute twat of a human being.

I was never remotely jealous of Everton in that brief window in the 80s when they were magnificent. Kendall did a great job for a time. Credit where it's due. I never knew enough about him to like or dislike him.

Of course, we all downplay to some extent. It's easy to rile a Manc by saying they were battered in Barcelona and only played for two minutes when they won their treble. It's also easy to say they won leagues with piss-poor points totals and there was no real opposition back then. All that can be a laugh when it's not really being serious. The thing I find with us though, is so many actually believe their downplaying mental gymnastics. They really are serious, and they simply refuse to give any due credit. Even worse, it's not just fans either, it's often media professionals.

Son of Spion

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 04:12:05 pm
Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 04:09:14 pm
^ I agree. But I think that Klopp's the type that would focus his observations on broader society rather than comment on anything personal that's been said or written about him.

He's already said that he's politically on the left, and wants everyone to do well he's praised the NHS, and he's spoken out against Brexit. I'd like to think he'd say something along the lines of it being a great country, but we have to stop shooting ourselves in the foot by voting for Brexit and tolerating clowns like Johnson.
Yes, on reflection, I'd agree with you there.
Oldmanmick

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 04:15:28 pm
Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:30:57 pm
Ah yes, the moving of goalposts, its amazing: 

Get to 2 finals with previous managers squad that had never got to a final under him - Klopp is a loser.
Achieves the goal of CL qualification in his first full season - He hasnt won anything.
Wins CL final and Club World Cup and Super Cup - But he hasnt won the league.
Wins the league - But he hasnt won a domestic cup.
Wins League Cup - We didnt mean that one, we meant the big one - the FA Cup.
Wins FA Cup to complete the set - But but but - he hasnt won the Community Shield!!!!!

Don't forget the covid asterix..........Even though we were 25 points clear when football was cancelled.
Oldmanmick

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 04:16:50 pm
Quite a few more Manager of the year awards coming Jurgen's way over the next few years  :wave
Cafe De Paris

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 06:51:20 pm
The award is totally deserved. They have to remember that awards can go to teams achievements other than winning the league. I mean what would be the point of awards if for example city win the league every year and it has to go to Guadiola. There has to be other merits taken into account. And on this occasion the merit is pretty fkn big, missing by a point and if we complete a cup treble. Also if for example a team outside the top 4 came and run us close for the league when no one expected them to then they have to be considered also. Its the same for player of the month. There are a handful of players for us and city who could win it every month. But other players have to be taken into account because well what would be the point. See the ballon dor as an example.
So well done Jurgen. Well deserved and more to come. YNWA.
Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 07:04:03 pm
Was there an uproar when Chris Wilder won the award in 2019?
thejbs

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 08:01:01 pm
Only 6 managers from 'big' clubs have ever won the award. And 6 managers have won it from outside the premier league.  Moyes won it 3 times at Everton without having ever bothered winning anything. The idea that it only goes to the league champion is absurd.  City's league position in the end was what was expected.  Most pundits had us finishing 3rd or 4th, not finishing on 92 points and with two trophies and a CL final. Klopp has been exceptional and is a worthy winner.
thejbs

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 08:02:39 pm
I found it funny watching the body language between Klopp and Ferguson (Klopp obviously reveres him) and Klopp and Southgate (Klopp barely acknowledged him)
rob1966

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 08:50:46 pm
Son of Spion on Yesterday at 03:56:48 pm
I often wonder what non-British managers make of the mindset here. They've not been brought up with the same kind of pettiness, small mindedness and bitterness. They don't originate from countries that hate winners doing it legally, and celebrate losers as heroes. God only knows what such an authentic person like Klopp makes of it all. I'd genuinely love to know, although he's probably far too classy and dignified to ever say.

I remember singer Tori Amos saying after coming to live in England (paraphrasing here): ''In America, if you work your ass off and buy a beautiful car, people look at you and say, I'm going to work my ass off and buy one of them too. In England they hate you and want to scratch the car.''

I thought she summed this country up perfectly there. People born outside of it can see it. Too many born into it, can't.

This is why I am Scouse and not English.

It really must be weird to come here and see the bitterness, envy and utter vile behaviour towards our own people.
Ghost Town

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 09:37:00 pm
Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 04:15:28 pm
Don't forget the covid asterix..........Even though we were 25 points clear when football was cancelled.
The absolute gaul of anyone saying that!
rob1966

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 09:42:33 pm
Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:37:00 pm
The absolute gaul of anyone saying that!

Did you have to getafix of your daily puns today?
Red Berry

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 09:42:52 pm
Son of Spion on Yesterday at 03:56:48 pm
I often wonder what non-British managers make of the mindset here. They've not been brought up with the same kind of pettiness, small mindedness and bitterness. They don't originate from countries that hate winners doing it legally, and celebrate losers as heroes. God only knows what such an authentic person like Klopp makes of it all. I'd genuinely love to know, although he's probably far too classy and dignified to ever say.

I remember singer Tori Amos saying after coming to live in England (paraphrasing here): ''In America, if you work your ass off and buy a beautiful car, people look at you and say, I'm going to work my ass off and buy one of them too. In England they hate you and want to scratch the car.''

I thought she summed this country up perfectly there. People born outside of it can see it. Too many born into it, can't.

In America, many people don't seem to realise that the system is stacked against them doing this, no matter how hard they work. In the UK, people are more aware. And things have only gotten worse.

I'm not saying people in the UK aren't petty or vindictive. But you can't blame us for being cynical either. :D
Red Berry

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 09:46:08 pm
thejbs on Yesterday at 08:01:01 pm
Only 6 managers from 'big' clubs have ever won the award. And 6 managers have won it from outside the premier league.  Moyes won it 3 times at Everton without having ever bothered winning anything. The idea that it only goes to the league champion is absurd.  City's league position in the end was what was expected.  Most pundits had us finishing 3rd or 4th, not finishing on 92 points and with two trophies and a CL final. Klopp has been exceptional and is a worthy winner.

RyanBabel19

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 09:59:55 pm
Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:11:07 pm
I can only speak for myself here, but I like to give credit when it's due.

I find quality, authentic human beings to be thin on the ground, sadly. But Klopp is one of them. I'd recognise that even if he managed a football rival like the Mancs or a local rival like Everton. I'd still loathe United if they had him, but I couldn't loathe the man or what he achieved there.

I was never jealous of the Mancs when they had Ferguson. I acknowledged what they achieved and I'll always say he was an immense manager. I've never liked the man, though. I respect his achievements, but the man not so much. Same with Clough. A great manager with many amazing achievements in the game, but an absolute twat of a human being.

I was never remotely jealous of Everton in that brief window in the 80s when they were magnificent. Kendall did a great job for a time. Credit where it's due. I never knew enough about him to like or dislike him.

Of course, we all downplay to some extent. It's easy to rile a Manc by saying they were battered in Barcelona and only played for two minutes when they won their treble. It's also easy to say they won leagues with piss-poor points totals and there was no real opposition back then. All that can be a laugh when it's not really being serious. The thing I find with us though, is so many actually believe their downplaying mental gymnastics. They really are serious, and they simply refuse to give any due credit. Even worse, it's not just fans either, it's often media professionals.



Very well reasoned post mate and i'd go as far as to say you're in the minority because a lot of discussion seems to fall to school playground level nonsense. Your approach is admirable and I like to think i'm similar in that I appreciate decent humans who provide value, it is becoming a lot less common nowadays though, especially within sports, specifically football. People are sheep and love to follow the masses

Another thing to consider is we live in an age of instant gratification, people want everything fast and this brings a lot of opinions based on headlines or quotes taken out of context. The likes of MOTD and Sky abuse this and fans lap it up so with things like how well Klopp speaks about all of the different social issues and football related stuff, a lot of it isn't actually seen properly by opposition fans because they see the headlines or clips that create false narratives and form their opinions based on this, this obviously doesnt only apply to Klopp but just as an example, a narrative has been created that all he does is complain, obviously not true BUT I can see how one could form this opinion if they just read headlines or carefully selected quotes. I'd argue the same goes for some of our opponents managers and players as it doesn't seem loads of fans watch full press conferences of those who aren't playing us which leaves a lot of room for spin on quotes to again, create false narratives
Red1976

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 11:08:09 pm
BigRedFeetBed on Yesterday at 12:45:44 pm
So many clockwork turds spewing out the same salty rhetoric that the cups we have already won are now either mickey mouse OR not deserving of them because we didn't win in 120 minutes is actually laughable. Notably the same salty clockwork turds that point to Jurgen finishing in 2nd and winning these awards as rewarding failure, are the same people who think that Eddie Howe should have won it after coming 11th  :butt   ...ok he did a reasonable job but lets be clear, once they start spending their blood soaked oil money next season, Eddie wont be at the helm come the end of it, AND, if Pep had lost on the final day of this season, he would probably be on his way out now too!

City won the league - fair enough, but it was bought, lets not sugar coat it. And they won it by the skin of their teeth on the last day of the season! They should consider themselves lucky that they had something to celebrate!!!

Whether they want to admit it or not, the same clockwork turds would swap their position for ours 99 times out of 100, and they would probably want Klopp (who's rightly just done the double - again) as their manager too.

I like the fact we live in all of their heads rent free, but it would actually be quite nice, for once, to have the achievements applauded for what they are, rather than having to wade through all the bile all over social media calling everything a conspiracy, a fix, or thick as fuck 4 year olds spouting the same LiVARpool bollocks like they were the first to think it up and funny as fuck for it!

There is a serious question to be raised about who should have been swallowed.


The thing about Eddie Howe should have been LMA premier manager for the season, is that he spent close on £100 million on players to stay in the premiership - close to what Leeds and Burnley spent put together! So with such a spend you would expect to stay up!

As for LiVARpool  - I just flip it back on the idiots and tell them long may it continue if we keep winning trophies lol



Johnny Aldridge

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 11:27:49 pm
Congratulations to the best manager in the League/Europe
The only other manager I though did a great job this season is Thomas Frank at Brentford
Samie

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 03:05:14 pm
Quote


Jurgen Klopp could be made a 'Citizen of Honour' of Liverpool in a special council meeting. The Citizen of Honour title is given to individuals who have devoted their time and made significant, exceptional or unique contributions to enriching the image of Liverpool and its citizens[Liverpool Echo]
SamLad

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 08:46:04 pm
Samie on Today at 03:05:14 pm

Lampard has already written a letter telling them he should get it, not Jurgen.

would love it if Klopp got this, there'd be a mushroom cloud over Goodison.
