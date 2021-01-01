« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 156 157 158 159 160 [161]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 544065 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,121
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6400 on: Today at 03:56:48 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 03:28:37 pm
I've a feeling that when Klopp finally leaves, he may well decide to tell this shitty, small-minded, bigoted, forelock tugging, corrupt nation a few home truths.

Of course, if he did, it would be delivered beautifully, with a smile and a laugh, and maybe a call to action too.

I often wonder what non-British managers make of the mindset here. They've not been brought up with the same kind of pettiness, small mindedness and bitterness. They don't originate from countries that hate winners doing it legally, and celebrate losers as heroes. God only knows what such an authentic person like Klopp makes of it all. I'd genuinely love to know, although he's probably far too classy and dignified to ever say.

I remember singer Tori Amos saying after coming to live in England (paraphrasing here): ''In America, if you work your ass off and buy a beautiful car, people look at you and say, I'm going to work my ass off and buy one of them too. In England they hate you and want to scratch the car.''

I thought she summed this country up perfectly there. People born outside of it can see it. Too many born into it, can't.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6401 on: Today at 04:09:14 pm »
^ I agree. But I think that Klopp's the type that would focus his observations on broader society rather than comment on anything personal that's been said or written about him.

He's already said that he's politically on the left, and wants everyone to do well he's praised the NHS, and he's spoken out against Brexit. I'd like to think he'd say something along the lines of it being a great country, but we have to stop shooting ourselves in the foot by voting for Brexit and tolerating clowns like Johnson.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,121
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6402 on: Today at 04:11:07 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 03:43:48 pm
Its a combination of things but the vast majority of us do it. I really couldnt see many fans singing Klopps praises were he a side we have disliked for years manager e.g. Man U. Add to that if he was bringing them success, would any of us really be happy and not showing signs of jealousy or downplaying achievements, hes amazing but he is OUR manager. Is it really suprising he gets a lot of criticism while managing us? It happens to everyone to be honest and most football fans dont give a shit about some of the more important things, theres no superiority, it seems to be the same across the sport. Its like the top players, if the top players leave your competitors you enjoy it, the focus isnt what they bring to the league, you like seeing the chances of your sides success increase and that of your rivals decrease. Peoples arguments for measuring success never make sense either :lmao the moving of the goalposts is always going to be the thing

Best thing to do is just ignore the nonsense and focus on enjoying the fact WE have Klopp as our manager, its pointless to expect some adoration from the other sides because hes a direct rival and we would to be honest be the same

Football support is still stuck in the dark ages a lot of the time and the arguments are very childish, to expect more is to set yourself up for disappointment. They can say what they like, we know our level and were doing things many sides havent ever experienced, that brings hatred, jealousy, downplaying and whatever else you want to call it
I can only speak for myself here, but I like to give credit when it's due.

I find quality, authentic human beings to be thin on the ground, sadly. But Klopp is one of them. I'd recognise that even if he managed a football rival like the Mancs or a local rival like Everton. I'd still loathe United if they had him, but I couldn't loathe the man or what he achieved there.

I was never jealous of the Mancs when they had Ferguson. I acknowledged what they achieved and I'll always say he was an immense manager. I've never liked the man, though. I respect his achievements, but the man not so much. Same with Clough. A great manager with many amazing achievements in the game, but an absolute twat of a human being.

I was never remotely jealous of Everton in that brief window in the 80s when they were magnificent. Kendall did a great job for a time. Credit where it's due. I never knew enough about him to like or dislike him.

Of course, we all downplay to some extent. It's easy to rile a Manc by saying they were battered in Barcelona and only played for two minutes when they won their treble. It's also easy to say they won leagues with piss-poor points totals and there was no real opposition back then. All that can be a laugh when it's not really being serious. The thing I find with us though, is so many actually believe their downplaying mental gymnastics. They really are serious, and they simply refuse to give any due credit. Even worse, it's not just fans either, it's often media professionals.

« Last Edit: Today at 04:14:18 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,121
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6403 on: Today at 04:12:05 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 04:09:14 pm
^ I agree. But I think that Klopp's the type that would focus his observations on broader society rather than comment on anything personal that's been said or written about him.

He's already said that he's politically on the left, and wants everyone to do well he's praised the NHS, and he's spoken out against Brexit. I'd like to think he'd say something along the lines of it being a great country, but we have to stop shooting ourselves in the foot by voting for Brexit and tolerating clowns like Johnson.
Yes, on reflection, I'd agree with you there.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6404 on: Today at 04:15:28 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:30:57 pm
Ah yes, the moving of goalposts, its amazing: 

Get to 2 finals with previous managers squad that had never got to a final under him - Klopp is a loser.
Achieves the goal of CL qualification in his first full season - He hasnt won anything.
Wins CL final and Club World Cup and Super Cup - But he hasnt won the league.
Wins the league - But he hasnt won a domestic cup.
Wins League Cup - We didnt mean that one, we meant the big one - the FA Cup.
Wins FA Cup to complete the set - But but but - he hasnt won the Community Shield!!!!!

Don't forget the covid asterix..........Even though we were 25 points clear when football was cancelled.
Logged

Online Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6405 on: Today at 04:16:50 pm »
Quite a few more Manager of the year awards coming Jurgen's way over the next few years  :wave
Logged

Online Cafe De Paris

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 294
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #6406 on: Today at 06:51:20 pm »
The award is totally deserved. They have to remember that awards can go to teams achievements other than winning the league. I mean what would be the point of awards if for example city win the league every year and it has to go to Guadiola. There has to be other merits taken into account. And on this occasion the merit is pretty fkn big, missing by a point and if we complete a cup treble. Also if for example a team outside the top 4 came and run us close for the league when no one expected them to then they have to be considered also. Its the same for player of the month. There are a handful of players for us and city who could win it every month. But other players have to be taken into account because well what would be the point. See the ballon dor as an example.
So well done Jurgen. Well deserved and more to come. YNWA.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.
Pages: 1 ... 156 157 158 159 160 [161]   Go Up
« previous next »
 