Jürgen Klopp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6360 on: Yesterday at 11:54:14 pm
Get in Jurgen! Well deserved. Smart, humble and always respectful. Im so glad that Jurgen is a Red!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6361 on: Today at 12:21:19 am
Well done, Boss. You deserve every accolade. Legendary manager.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6362 on: Today at 12:26:17 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:20:44 pm
Best in the world
Without a shadow of a doubt.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6363 on: Today at 12:32:05 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:25:29 pm
Actually surprised by that. I guess making three finals and winning two of them (so far!) and taking the fight for the title to the last day of the season trump's actually winning it these days? ;D

Hope Ped takes this in his usual, magnanimous style.
It's absolutely the correct result, though.

Ped should be sweeping the board virtually every season. Lifting the title by the skin of his teeth, and with the help of some very dubious officiating going in his favour, and failing in every other competition entered is rather poor given his advantages.

Klopp has blown him out of the water this season.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6364 on: Today at 12:48:11 am
Well deserved
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6365 on: Today at 01:47:54 am
Quote from: Red1976 on Yesterday at 11:27:03 pm
Some of those Twitter comments are strange to say the least!  The ones saying Pep Guardiola should have won because he won the Premiership, seem to ignore the fact that Man City were odds on favourites to win the Premiership by many fans, pundits and bookies! So hardly deserving to win LMA manager of the year due to winning a trophy everybody thought you were going to do lol

exactly.

Only need to look at that mad list of predictions from the BBC as to what was expected of Liverpool.

Now all of a sudden, Ped is hard done by, for achieving the least expected. Didnt get to a single final, failed again at the biggest stage, yeah, thats not worthy of any award. Hence when the 92 league managers voted, the man who did deserve it won.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6366 on: Today at 01:52:52 am
Pep would vote for himself the bald twat.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6367 on: Today at 02:13:39 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:52:52 am
Pep would vote for himself the bald twat.

He tells himself every morning looking in the mirror "you're legend, you're not a bald fraud"
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6368 on: Today at 02:20:19 am
Kloppo: "When you win a prize like this you are either a genius or you have the best coaching staff in the world - and I am here with all of my coaching staff, they know how much I appreciate them."

Yep  :thumbup ..but he's also a genius.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6369 on: Today at 02:28:09 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:12:55 pm
Jurgen has been voted Manager of the Year.  ;D







Great stuff - so lucky that we have the big man - Thanks Jurgen  :scarf :scarf :scarf
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6370 on: Today at 02:46:31 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 02:13:39 am
He tells himself every morning looking in the mirror "you're legend, you're not a bald fraud"

"You are Twice as good as everyone else. Twice!"

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6371 on: Today at 02:55:07 am
Well deserved, he is the best in the world without a doubt! Pep must be fuming, will probably come out and say everyone loves us again.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #6372 on: Today at 03:18:40 am
we have a generational player in messi and ronaldo

glad we have a generational coach in klopp. No one even comes close to what he have done at dortmund and here. absolute best in the world at what he does.

Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 02:20:19 am
Kloppo: "When you win a prize like this you are either a genius or you have the best coaching staff in the world - and I am here with all of my coaching staff, they know how much I appreciate them."

Yep  :thumbup ..but he's also a genius.

cant imagine any other coach that will say that. the best minds = best outcome and he knows it
