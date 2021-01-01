Some of those Twitter comments are strange to say the least! The ones saying Pep Guardiola should have won because he won the Premiership, seem to ignore the fact that Man City were odds on favourites to win the Premiership by many fans, pundits and bookies! So hardly deserving to win LMA manager of the year due to winning a trophy everybody thought you were going to do lol
exactly.
Only need to look at that mad list of predictions from the BBC as to what was expected of Liverpool.
Now all of a sudden, Ped is hard done by, for achieving the least expected. Didnt get to a single final, failed again at the biggest stage, yeah, thats not worthy of any award. Hence when the 92 league managers voted, the man who did deserve it won.