At the start of the pandemic, it did not take long for this one to circulate: Klopp and his wife Ulla went around the doctors surgeries in the area and quietly handed over Waitrose vouchers to receptionists to redistribute among colleagues. With that, the finance of a weekly shop was one less thing for some NHS staff to think about during the most challenging period in their working lives.It was Ullas idea, apparently, and it is ultimately her opinion that matters the most to Klopp.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Last summer, he took nearly eight weeks off because of the European Championship and this gave him the time to do a lot of the things he wanted to do, including family visits and trips away. This brought a period of reflection where he was able to get his head around the 2020-21 season, one which nearly collapsed amid the testing personal circumstances of his mothers death back in Germany.The club he served, he concluded, had let him breathe but key figures had also been there to give him a hug when he needed one. In conclusion, he felt people at Liverpool cared about him and perhaps he had not reciprocated their kindness because he had been so down about his performance as a coach.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------It is believed there is no break clause in Klopps contract, rather an understanding that he can say he doesnt want to do the final year. If he still feels he is wanted, however, he will see it out  and nothing is thought to have been written into the deal about the 54-year-old being able to leave for other clubs or the national team.