OK, this got into my head this morning, and I had to finish it off.
(To the tune of Ob-La-Di)
Jurgen has the Reds back in the title race
Away games, Ullas singing with the fans
Ulla says to Jurgen, Boy, I like this place
Jurgen says, Hey Girl, Ive got a four-year plan
Ulla K, Jurgen K, having fun
Another four years in the sun
Jurgen K, Ulla K, theyre the ones
And the winning just goes on
Jurgen takes the Reds back to the top once more
Brought Ulla back a trophy from Madrid
Ulla says to Jurgen, I think the Kop wants four
And to keep her happy, thats just what he did
Ulla Klopp, with the Kop, having fun
Another four years in the sun
Jurgen Klopp, at the top, hes the one
And the winning just goes on
The winning just goes on and on