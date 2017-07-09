It's interesting reading a few of the rival club threads in General Sport atm, where there's a bit of debate about how important a manager is compared to the club structure/heirarchy. How a manager isn't as important as in the Ferguson/Wenger days.



I know there's been similar debates on Liverpool's recent success so I figured why not - I'm putting myself firmly in the camp that believes we owe all of our recent success to Jurgen. I genuinely believe the man is a force of nature, a generational talent. One in a million.



A lot on RAWK believe - understandably - that it's much more than Jurgen, that it comes from a whole re-structuring that began with the owners, a top-down change in attidude/philosophy of our approach to analytics, scouting, recruitment etc. That quickly becomes an ownership debate and for me, I'm not that interested in this context, but I can't fully judge FSG until we see what happens after Jurgen. Because I do feel like it's him, so much more than any other factor, that has elevated us to where we are today.



Watching this team, this season, fighting tooth and nail for every trophy....this, this is it. What is football? Why do we watch it? Surely it's for seasons like this, right here.



Would any of this have been possible with any other manager in the dugout? I don't think so.



Jürgen himself would be the first to say that it isnt all about him and not possible without those alongside him, as well as the owners and the managment structure above.But then he is the most modest man in football, so he would say itI think the truth is somewhere in between. Yes, hes special, and generational and truly a one-off. And whoever has to try and fill those shoes - well, thats going to take some doing of course. But Liverpool (with his help of course) have likely learnt a lot from mistakes they did before, notably in how a hierarchy should work (they should NEVER have allowed Rodgers to refuse a sporting director for instance). And of course Liverpool are likely ahead of the game with stuff like analytics, and so long as they can remain that way, thats going to be something that can help give an edge.Truth is though, we wont really know till that day arrives. Not even worried about it to be honest, not sure why people obsesses over it so much, as there is nothing we can do. Just enjoy the moment!