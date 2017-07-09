« previous next »
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5440 on: April 21, 2022, 04:36:45 pm »
Quote from: Fastlane on April 21, 2022, 04:20:11 pm
if you think I'm flip flopping, that's fine. You're completely wrong in my opinion but you are entitled to your view. I will respond to your points -  the post is absolutely not about United - again I've no idea how you would come to that conclusion, it is clearly about the current and a possible future Liverpool manager. The 'huge chunk' you refer to was about comparing the managers from our last game as an example. If you're suggesting I'm wanting to post about United's new manager on RAWK then I don't even know what to say other than I know very little about him and I hope he fails.

If you think it's a nonsense 'debate' then again fine - not sure why you'd want to be part of it in that case. I just expressed an opinion, which I'm happy to debate with anyone who wants to - and others are perfectly happy to ignore.

Finally, regarding whether it's about SG in particular - my point would apply to any former player, so it doesn't just apply to SG . However the reason that SG is the best example here is precisely because he is such a club legend and he's from the city - this means he would be more likely then any other former player to be appointed as manager, even if he wasn't up to the necessary standard. At the moment the jury would be out on whether he is at a Solskjaer or Lampard level - I'd guess and hope he'd be better than both but I'd be very confident he'd be nearer to their level than to Klopp's level.

Mate your first line away from introducing yourself was 'I really, really don't want to see Steven Gerrard as the future manager of the club. Nothing against the man'. How on earth can you say its got nothing to do with Steven Gerrard in particular? :D

And the jury isn't out at all, its pretty clear. One of them has excelled with a big club and introduced a style of play that was, and still is, successful domestically and in Europe. The other two were thrust into jobs that they categorically failed in purely because they were successful for those clubs as a player, and one of them has since been thrust into another job that he's categorically failing in. Meanwhile Stevie has taken an admittedly under achieving Villa squad well away from the relegation zone.

Your points about him being an ex-player stand equally the other way. Not every former player ends up being Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at United. Barcas greatest managers have been ex-players, Real won three European Cups under an ex-player, Mainz best ever manager was an ex-player. There's no hard and fast rule, some just take to managing and some don't. Stevie so far absolutely has, if it means he's in a position to be our manager after Klopp no-one here could possibly know.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5441 on: April 21, 2022, 04:38:47 pm »
Quote from: Fastlane on April 21, 2022, 04:20:11 pm
if you think I'm flip flopping, that's fine. You're completely wrong in my opinion but you are entitled to your view. I will respond to your points -  the post is absolutely not about United - again I've no idea how you would come to that conclusion, it is clearly about the current and a possible future Liverpool manager. The 'huge chunk' you refer to was about comparing the managers from our last game as an example. If you're suggesting I'm wanting to post about United's new manager on RAWK then I don't even know what to say other than I know very little about him and I hope he fails.
If you think it's a nonsense 'debate' then again fine - not sure why you'd want to be part of it in that case. I just expressed an opinion, which I'm happy to debate with anyone who wants to - and others are perfectly happy to ignore.
Finally, regarding whether it's about SG in particular - my point would apply to any former player, so it doesn't just apply to SG . However the reason that SG is the best example here is precisely because he is such a club legend and he's from the city - this means he would be more likely then any other former player to be appointed as manager, even if he wasn't up to the necessary standard. At the moment the jury would be out on whether he is at a Solskjaer or Lampard level - I'd guess and hope he'd be better than both but I'd be very confident he'd be nearer to their level than to Klopp's level.



I agree with the sentiment and it's why we should do our utmost to convince Klopp to give us his service for as long as possible. I am fairly certain that no other manager in world football would have achieved what Klopp has achieved for us even if he was given twice the money Klopp was given. I know I will get hate for this but no other manager in world football would have won a champions league and a league with Wijnaldum and Henderson in midfield. Our play has evolved since the former has left our team and I'm sure we'll take another step in the right direction once Henderson is phased out from the starting eleven. This is no disrespect to these two as they have been instrumental in us winning those trophies, but for me the credit lies at one man's door only and that is Jurgen Klopp. And for this reason I am in no way concerned if Salah decides to look for pastures new. If he wants to leave, he knows were the door is. There will be plenty of capable footballers knocking our door down to play for us.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5442 on: April 21, 2022, 04:57:17 pm »
Quote from: Fastlane on April 21, 2022, 04:30:39 pm
Thanks. I'm not new to forumming - I just tend to avoid posting anything on them these days due some of the people/opinions/attitudes one comes across and the resulting stress! As I mentioned I've no plan to keep posting, although I do enjoy reading the stuff on here. I don't mind people disagreeing with me but having someone accuse me of posting here but cunningly really be posting about United (which I can't even get my head around), having followed Liverpool for over 40 years is a bit much.   


Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5443 on: April 21, 2022, 05:08:03 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on April 21, 2022, 04:36:45 pm
Mate your first line away from introducing yourself was 'I really, really don't want to see Steven Gerrard as the future manager of the club. Nothing against the man'. How on earth can you say its got nothing to do with Steven Gerrard in particular? :D

And the jury isn't out at all, its pretty clear. One of them has excelled with a big club and introduced a style of play that was, and still is, successful domestically and in Europe. The other two were thrust into jobs that they categorically failed in purely because they were successful for those clubs as a player, and one of them has since been thrust into another job that he's categorically failing in. Meanwhile Stevie has taken an admittedly under achieving Villa squad well away from the relegation zone.

Your points about him being an ex-player stand equally the other way. Not every former player ends up being Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at United. Barcas greatest managers have been ex-players, Real won three European Cups under an ex-player, Mainz best ever manager was an ex-player. There's no hard and fast rule, some just take to managing and some don't. Stevie so far absolutely has, if it means he's in a position to be our manager after Klopp no-one here could possibly know.
I disagree, but it's ok to have different opinions believe it or not, and I don't feel the need to try and change yours.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5444 on: April 21, 2022, 05:55:08 pm »
Quote from: Fastlane on April 21, 2022, 05:08:03 pm
I disagree, but it's ok to have different opinions believe it or not, and I don't feel the need to try and change yours.

This is true, but if youre familiar with forumming you also know that its not like Facebook where you can disable comments, right?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5445 on: April 21, 2022, 05:57:27 pm »
I'll mimic newterp ....

great discussion, I'm looking forward to seeing a lot more.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5446 on: April 21, 2022, 06:11:14 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on April 21, 2022, 05:55:08 pm
This is true, but if youre familiar with forumming you also know that its not like Facebook where you can disable comments, right?
I have no idea what you're talking about I'm afraid, but anyway I'll leave it there as there's nothing positive that's going to come from this back and forth.
« Reply #5447 on: April 21, 2022, 06:27:23 pm »
Quote from: Fastlane on April 21, 2022, 12:08:12 pm
I've been reading, but never posting to, Rawk for years albeit only looking at a couple of the threads and not that often, so I've no idea what the views on this opinion is - it's been on my mind for a few years so I registered on here to let it out.

I really, really don't want to see Steven Gerrard as the future manager of the club. Nothing against the man, and nothing against the obviously excellent footballer. 

As someone who has followed the Reds since around 1979, my feeling (admittedly not a highly original one) is that Klopp is by far the main factor that changed everything after the decades of relative mediocrity - our obviously excellent players perform as they do because of our current manager (clearly greatly aided by his entire team including those who are in charge of recruitment etc). Under a lesser manager, many of our players, just like an other excellent players could well be poor/mediocre performer, as many an excellent player has failed to perform for a mediocre manager. Just imagine the difference in the game that unfolded this week had Klopp had Manchester United's players instead of ours and they had ours, but with a Rangnick/Solskjær in charge.

I obviously really hope Jurgen is our manager for many years to come. When the time comes to replace him I have no interest in whether or not that manager was a former footballer, or to what level, or whether or not he played for us. My only interest is that he is an elite-level manager who is the right fit for our club. Our history shows that that person by no means needs to have been an elite-level player, nor be born in or even near Liverpool to 'get' the club and the city and be a great manager for the club.

The odds on any manager being an elite-level one are obviously tiny, the odds on them being elite-level and having been an excellent player are even tinier, and the odds they are both and being an ex-red are tinier still.

This is nothing against Steven Gerrard, I just worry that the fans will at some stage (of course some have already done so) clamour for him to be our manager. If this is because he has transformed to one of the best 5 managers in the world, then fine. If this is because he is a manager and happens to have been a great player for us, then I think it would be a huge mistake. I apologise if this is an obvious point that wasn't even worth posting, but I'm glad I've got it off my chest.

I've got a gut feeling that the next manager comes from within and is already here, I do believe that Pep Ljinders will be promoted. He is a massive part of where we are now, he knows they way we play, I believe the players have a massive amount of respect for him and it would be a seamless transition. Klopp said something the other week about everything is being put in place for the future and I honestly believe that includes the next manager.

Of course Klopp might decide to stay, he looks like he's having a ball right now and Ulla might not want to give up going the aways ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5448 on: April 21, 2022, 06:34:05 pm »
This is not to continue the ongoing topic of conversation, but it is an earnest question.

What is it that JK sees in players that maybe other talent evaluators are not seeing?  I know it's not just Klopp as he's got a staff of people that scout and rate players etc. etc. 

But, just looking at the past few years and the additions he's made: Jota, Tsimikas, Konate, Diaz.  Not sure any of those were thought of as top prospects, yet they look like stars (or potential stars) in our lineup.  I know you can go back even further than just the past few years as well, but just considering the most recent ones. 

I think he's an amazing coach and an amazing communicator as well, but clearly there are some things he must see in players that aren't glaringly obvious. 

Anyway, we're damn lucky to have him and just hope he stays on longer than what it seems like some people assume he will. 
« Reply #5449 on: April 21, 2022, 06:37:44 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on April 20, 2022, 10:45:39 pm
Kloppo using the team bus to go to the pub then drop him off back home in Formby?

:lmao

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1516890370063450114?s
Absolutely brilliant.
« Reply #5450 on: April 21, 2022, 06:39:44 pm »

I would forego any signing this summer if the club gets Jurgen to extend his contract for a few more years.
« Reply #5451 on: April 21, 2022, 06:43:00 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on April 21, 2022, 06:34:05 pm
This is not to continue the ongoing topic of conversation, but it is an earnest question.

What is it that JK sees in players that maybe other talent evaluators are not seeing?  I know it's not just Klopp as he's got a staff of people that scout and rate players etc. etc. 

But, just looking at the past few years and the additions he's made: Jota, Tsimikas, Konate, Diaz.  Not sure any of those were thought of as top prospects, yet they look like stars (or potential stars) in our lineup.  I know you can go back even further than just the past few years as well, but just considering the most recent ones. 

I think he's an amazing coach and an amazing communicator as well, but clearly there are some things he must see in players that aren't glaringly obvious. 

Anyway, we're damn lucky to have him and just hope he stays on longer than what it seems like some people assume he will.

We sign players with the ability and are clearly intelligent, and coachable- Jurgen and his team get the maximum out of them, if we had signed Werner, Pulisic and Havertz they would all be much better than what they're showing for Chelsea, he is a massive competitive advantage for us.

« Reply #5452 on: April 21, 2022, 06:50:29 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on April 21, 2022, 06:34:05 pm
This is not to continue the ongoing topic of conversation, but it is an earnest question.

What is it that JK sees in players that maybe other talent evaluators are not seeing?  I know it's not just Klopp as he's got a staff of people that scout and rate players etc. etc. 

But, just looking at the past few years and the additions he's made: Jota, Tsimikas, Konate, Diaz.  Not sure any of those were thought of as top prospects, yet they look like stars (or potential stars) in our lineup.  I know you can go back even further than just the past few years as well, but just considering the most recent ones. 

I think he's an amazing coach and an amazing communicator as well, but clearly there are some things he must see in players that aren't glaringly obvious. 

Anyway, we're damn lucky to have him and just hope he stays on longer than what it seems like some people assume he will. 

As you've stated, its the whole staff who do it, they all work as a team to identify the targets and to check their suitability, Its been reported that Jurgen wasn't looking at Salah but at Brandt and it was the backroom boys and Edwards who told him to and he went with their recommendation.

Klopp is humble enough to trust the staff and go with what they say -  that is a special quality
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5453 on: April 22, 2022, 12:59:34 am »
Klopp also looks at the characters and personalities of the players. If they seem a good fit he meets them and their partners/families and gets to know them and talk to them about life and non-football stuff, to assess their personalities.

We don't know how many players whose skills may have ticked the right boxes were passed over by Klopp and his team because their character/personality wasn't right, and I doubt we will ever know, which is how it should be.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5454 on: April 22, 2022, 01:01:19 am »
Quote from: PaulF on April 21, 2022, 04:05:04 pm
You're assuming Salah's contract is sorted before Klopp goes :)
Just imagine the headlines: "Legendary Reds player becomes new Liverpool manager...










...Mo Salah is Klopp's replacement!"
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5455 on: April 22, 2022, 06:34:13 am »
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5456 on: April 22, 2022, 07:45:19 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on April 22, 2022, 06:34:13 am
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ewSkKvMigHU


Na na na na na

That song became so mangled that until not long I ago I never realised that was the tune. And it´s actually a belter  :D

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5457 on: April 22, 2022, 09:04:43 am »
I would prefer Ljinders for a while till we find someone. I don't think we are going to find anyone near to Klopp, so better get used to it, and enjoy this while it lasts.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5458 on: Yesterday at 09:05:19 pm »
It's interesting reading a few of the rival club threads in General Sport atm, where there's a bit of debate about how important a manager is compared to the club structure/heirarchy. How a manager isn't as important as in the Ferguson/Wenger days.

I know there's been similar debates on Liverpool's recent success so I figured why not - I'm putting myself firmly in the camp that believes we owe all of our recent success to Jurgen. I genuinely believe the man is a force of nature. A generational talent. One in a million.

A lot on RAWK believe - understandably - that it's much more than Jurgen, that it comes from a whole re-structuring that began with the owners, a top-down change in attidude/philosophy of our approach to analytics, scouting, recruitment etc. That quickly becomes an ownership debate and for me, I'm not that interested in this context, but I can't fully judge FSG until we see what happens after Jurgen. Because I do feel like it's him, so much more than any other factor, that has elevated us to where we are today.

Watching this team, this season, fighting tooth and nail for every trophy....this, this is it. What is football? Why do we watch it? Surely it's for seasons like this, right here.

Would any of this have been possible with any other manager in the dugout? I don't think so.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5459 on: Yesterday at 09:15:19 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 09:05:19 pm
It's interesting reading a few of the rival club threads in General Sport atm, where there's a bit of debate about how important a manager is compared to the club structure/heirarchy. How a manager isn't as important as in the Ferguson/Wenger days.

I'd put myself firmly in the camp that believes we owe all of our recent success to Jurgen. I genuinely believe he is a force of nature, a generational talent. One in a million.

I know a lot on RAWK believe that it's much more than Jurgen, that it comes from a whole re-structuring that began with the owners, a top-down change in attidude/philosophy of our approach to analytics, scouting, recruitment etc. That quickly becomes an ownership debate and for me, I can't give a final judgement on FSG until I see what happens after Jurgen. Because I do feel like it's him, so much more than any other factor, that has elevated us to where we are today.

Watching this team, this season, fighting tooth and nail for every trophy....this - in the best way possible - this is it. What is football? Why do we watch it? For seasons like THIS.

Would any of this have been possible without Jurgen? I really don't think so.



I believe the structure at the club allows Klopp to achieve what he does, but what we have achieved is hugely down to him, I doubt another manager could have done what he has done so far.

Where the structure is above the Fergie/Wenger days is that it "should", as in the old bootroom days, allow us to continue at a very high level after Klopp leaves, I doubt we will stay at the level we are, but City won't either when Guardiola leaves, but both clubs won't fall away, whereas under Fergie and Wenger both clubs declined under the manager and then Utd absolutely fell apart as they had no structure in place and Arsenal dropped away too.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5460 on: Yesterday at 09:20:09 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 09:05:19 pm
It's interesting reading a few of the rival club threads in General Sport atm, where there's a bit of debate about how important a manager is compared to the club structure/heirarchy. How a manager isn't as important as in the Ferguson/Wenger days.

I know there's been similar debates on Liverpool's recent success so I figured why not - I'm putting myself firmly in the camp that believes we owe all of our recent success to Jurgen. I genuinely believe the man is a force of nature, a generational talent. One in a million.

A lot on RAWK believe - understandably - that it's much more than Jurgen, that it comes from a whole re-structuring that began with the owners, a top-down change in attidude/philosophy of our approach to analytics, scouting, recruitment etc. That quickly becomes an ownership debate and for me, I'm not that interested in this context, but I can't fully judge FSG until we see what happens after Jurgen. Because I do feel like it's him, so much more than any other factor, that has elevated us to where we are today.

Watching this team, this season, fighting tooth and nail for every trophy....this, this is it. What is football? Why do we watch it? Surely it's for seasons like this, right here.

Would any of this have been possible with any other manager in the dugout? I don't think so.

Jürgen himself would be the first to say that it isnt all about him and not possible without those alongside him, as well as the owners and the managment structure above.

But then he is the most modest man in football, so he would say it  ;D

I think the truth is somewhere in between. Yes, hes special, and generational and truly a one-off. And whoever has to try and fill those shoes - well, thats going to take some doing of course. But Liverpool (with his help of course) have likely learnt a lot from mistakes they did before, notably in how a hierarchy should work (they should NEVER have allowed Rodgers to refuse a sporting director for instance). And of course Liverpool are likely ahead of the game with stuff like analytics, and so long as they can remain that way, thats going to be something that can help give an edge.

Truth is though, we wont really know till that day arrives. Not even worried about it to be honest, not sure why people obsesses over it so much, as there is nothing we can do. Just enjoy the moment!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5461 on: Yesterday at 09:22:15 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 09:05:19 pm
It's interesting reading a few of the rival club threads in General Sport atm, where there's a bit of debate about how important a manager is compared to the club structure/heirarchy. How a manager isn't as important as in the Ferguson/Wenger days.

I know there's been similar debates on Liverpool's recent success so I figured why not - I'm putting myself firmly in the camp that believes we owe all of our recent success to Jurgen. I genuinely believe the man is a force of nature, a generational talent. One in a million.

A lot on RAWK believe - understandably - that it's much more than Jurgen, that it comes from a whole re-structuring that began with the owners, a top-down change in attidude/philosophy of our approach to analytics, scouting, recruitment etc. That quickly becomes an ownership debate and for me, I'm not that interested in this context, but I can't fully judge FSG until we see what happens after Jurgen. Because I do feel like it's him, so much more than any other factor, that has elevated us to where we are today.

Watching this team, this season, fighting tooth and nail for every trophy....this, this is it. What is football? Why do we watch it? Surely it's for seasons like this, right here.

Would any of this have been possible with any other manager in the dugout? I don't think so.



We lost to Stoke 6-1 on the last day of the 14-15 season.

Jurgen took over less than 5 months later and had us in two finals that season. Force of nature is the perfect description of the man.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5462 on: Today at 01:32:25 am »
It's mostly Klopp. Even the best laid strcutures can fall victim to doubt, anxiety, negativity, malaise etc. With Klopp around that's almost impossible; he makes everyone feel as tall as he is and as bright and positive and energised as is possible. He is super talented, but even more important is that he is transformative.

We did see the club affected by a malaise; last season. But that was while Klopp was suffering bereavement, and while he felt like he was standing alone without his beloved fans and when his players, his 'boys' were suffering the worst injury crisis in the club's history, while the world burned around him, laid low with fear and doubt and disease.

It all affected him, and thus it affected the club. This season his transformative power is back, scintillating, glittering. burning bright and filling the heavens like the red giant that he is.

We won't truly know what we've lost until he's really gone. May that be many, many years away.

In case it's not clear, I love him.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5463 on: Today at 01:39:03 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:32:25 am
It's mostly Klopp. Even the best laid strcutures can fall victim to doubt, anxiety, negativity, malaise etc. With Klopp around that's almost impossible; he makes everyone feel as tall as he is and as bright and positive and energised as is possible. He is super talented, but even more important is that he is transformative.

We did see the club affected by a malaise; last season. But that was while Klopp was suffering bereavement, and while he felt like he was standing alone without his beloved fans and when his players, his 'boys' were suffering the worst injury crisis in the club's history, while the world burned around him, laid low with fear and doubt and disease.

It all affected him, and thus it affected the club. This season his transformative power is back, scintillating, glittering. burning bright and filling the heavens like the red giant that he is.

We won't truly know what we've lost until he's really gone. May that be many, many years away.

In case it's not clear, I love him.

The only thing I would disagree with is that I think last season was a better example of Klopp's transformative power.

To get top four after everything that happened last season was absolutely incredible.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5464 on: Today at 01:44:48 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:39:03 am
The only thing I would disagree with is that I think last season was a better example of Klopp's transformative power.

To get top four after everything that happened last season was absolutely incredible.
Of course, the malaise had begun to shift towards the latter part of the season as the Klopp we know was beginning to resurface. And the effect was like spring sunshine on the fog and gloom.

But remember how bad it was earlier in the season? It got pretty bleak for a while
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5465 on: Today at 02:07:28 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:44:48 am
Of course, the malaise had begun to shift towards the latter part of the season as the Klopp we know was beginning to resurface. And the effect was like spring sunshine on the fog and gloom.

But remember how bad it was earlier in the season? It got pretty bleak for a while

It was like a calmer version of Dortmund 14/15. Seasons in which pretty much anything that could have gone wrong went wrong.

In both seasons, Jurgen finished on a positive, when it would have been much easier for both seasons to unravel.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5466 on: Today at 02:19:35 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:32:25 am
It's mostly Klopp. Even the best laid strcutures can fall victim to doubt, anxiety, negativity, malaise etc. With Klopp around that's almost impossible; he makes everyone feel as tall as he is and as bright and positive and energised as is possible. He is super talented, but even more important is that he is transformative.

We did see the club affected by a malaise; last season. But that was while Klopp was suffering bereavement, and while he felt like he was standing alone without his beloved fans and when his players, his 'boys' were suffering the worst injury crisis in the club's history, while the world burned around him, laid low with fear and doubt and disease.

It all affected him, and thus it affected the club. This season his transformative power is back, scintillating, glittering. burning bright and filling the heavens like the red giant that he is.

We won't truly know what we've lost until he's really gone. May that be many, many years away.

In case it's not clear, I love him.


Not much to add to this for me. It's not like he hasn't done it all in Germany before. Competing with and beating financial monsters is what he does. A truly unique and irreplaceable individual.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5467 on: Today at 07:12:34 am »
Quote from: Fastlane on April 21, 2022, 06:11:14 pm
I have no idea what you're talking about I'm afraid, but anyway I'll leave it there as there's nothing positive that's going to come from this back and forth.

Ignore them. Teenage girls (ooh hes the bestest in the world) and wannabe moderators. I suspect they log on when their parents arent looking.

The issue of how much this success is due to Klopp, is a fascinating one, partly because its unanswerable. Youd have to run an experiment where you had the identical players and setup, and a different manager, to really know.

One interesting element, aside from tactics and training, is pulling power. Thiago choose LFC when he had the choice of every club in the world. What will the likes of Lewa, Kimmich, Wirtz, do?

There may be a clamour from some for Gerrard. But I doubt the owners will go there unless he provides very solid reasons.

I think the job is Peps if he wants it. And rightly so.

Although theres some very interesting potential candidates out there. The club will no doubt keep an eye on them.

A couple of them may have a very big part to play in the title race just in the next week or so. Another one is on the verge of taking a club that hasnt played at this level in 75 years to a top ten finish.
