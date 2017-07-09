It's interesting reading a few of the rival club threads in General Sport atm, where there's a bit of debate about how important a manager is compared to the club structure/heirarchy. How a manager isn't as important as in the Ferguson/Wenger days.
I know there's been similar debates on Liverpool's recent success so I figured why not - I'm putting myself firmly in the camp that believes we owe all of our recent success to Jurgen. I genuinely believe the man is a force of nature. A generational talent. One in a million.
A lot on RAWK believe - understandably - that it's much more than Jurgen, that it comes from a whole re-structuring that began with the owners, a top-down change in attidude/philosophy of our approach to analytics, scouting, recruitment etc. That quickly becomes an ownership debate and for me, I'm not that interested in this context, but I can't fully judge FSG until we see what happens after Jurgen. Because I do feel like it's him, so much more than any other factor, that has elevated us to where we are today.
Watching this team, this season, fighting tooth and nail for every trophy....this, this is it. What is football? Why do we watch it? Surely it's for seasons like this, right here.
Would any of this have been possible with any other manager in the dugout? I don't think so.