Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 481840 times)

Offline Joff

  • Nah.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,884
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5360 on: April 15, 2022, 08:48:57 am »
Fucking brilliant
Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,629
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5361 on: April 15, 2022, 09:36:29 am »
Locked for the day
Offline RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,545
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5362 on: April 16, 2022, 05:53:44 pm »
I'm so glad  :scarf :D
Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5363 on: April 16, 2022, 05:54:53 pm »
Genius.

Thankful for him, just be devestated when he goes...
Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5364 on: April 16, 2022, 05:56:17 pm »
Quote from: RedSamba on April 16, 2022, 05:53:44 pm
I'm so glad  :scarf :D

that Jurgen is a red  :scarf
Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,866
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5365 on: April 16, 2022, 05:58:09 pm »
Herr Klopp, you may look quite a few years older compared to when you signed up for Liverpool, but that may be due to the curvatures the many trophies you are looking at bending your reflection. Get used to it.
Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,371
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5366 on: April 16, 2022, 07:35:50 pm »
Jurgen Klopp is the first manager to get 10 wins against Pep Guardiola.
Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,827
  • Legacy fan
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5367 on: April 16, 2022, 08:03:00 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on April 16, 2022, 07:35:50 pm
Jurgen Klopp is the first manager to get 10 wins against Pep Guardiola.
Can see it being 11 before the end of the season.
Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,866
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5368 on: April 16, 2022, 11:33:53 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on April 16, 2022, 08:03:00 pm
Can see it being 11 before the end of the season.
Benzema scratches his head wondering why...
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,230
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5369 on: April 17, 2022, 02:07:05 am »
Great chance to add the FA Cup to his oeuvre. How I wish we had won the Europa/UEFA Cup in 2016, as he could have ended up with every single trophy possible for a manager of an English club. As it is I hope he's never contesting the Europa with us again so that one might escape him
Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5370 on: April 17, 2022, 03:18:38 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on April 17, 2022, 02:07:05 am
Great chance to add the FA Cup to his oeuvre. How I wish we had won the Europa/UEFA Cup in 2016, as he could have ended up with every single trophy possible for a manager of an English club. As it is I hope he's never contesting the Europa with us again so that one might escape him

I just want him to add another CL or PL to his CV with us. This agenda of "Hes only done it once for you" is so tired

Someone said he is the first manager to get this far with a chance of the quadruple, dunno how anyone can doubt his greatness regardless of what we end up with at the end of the season.
Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,681
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5371 on: April 17, 2022, 09:13:01 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on April 17, 2022, 03:18:38 am
I just want him to add another CL or PL to his CV with us. This agenda of "Hes only done it once for you" is so tired

Someone said he is the first manager to get this far with a chance of the quadruple, dunno how anyone can doubt his greatness regardless of what we end up with at the end of the season.

I think City came the closest the year they won both domestic cups, 100 points in the league, but got knocked out utterly dominated in the quarterfinals by us. We've been a major cause immense stress for them ever since.
Offline Kalito

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 231
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5372 on: April 17, 2022, 10:06:30 am »
Quote from: Doc Red on April 17, 2022, 09:13:01 am
I think City came the closest the year they won both domestic cups, 100 points in the league, but got knocked out utterly dominated in the quarterfinals by us. We've been a major cause immense stress for them ever since.
That was the year before.

Their Treble season Spurs beat them in the quarters.
Offline wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,348
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5373 on: April 17, 2022, 10:17:03 am »
This is an unprecedented season now right? Has anyone ever been in CC/FA Cup finals, in with a chance of league and in CL semis? Might need us to to get to the CL final I dunno, but it's been incredible.

Said to anyone who'd listen at the start of the season that we'd been incredibly ignored/written off because of last season. Even those who did caveat it with injuries just focused on Van Dijk and ignored lengthy absences to Matip, Gomez, Thiago, Fab, Hendo, Trent, Ali and Keita. We were alway going to bounce back, but similarly we were always going to need a period of time to recoup rhythm and confidence. We'll, we're there now.

Quad is still a ridiculous concept in reality. We've basically gotta win 11/12 amongst a brutal, brutal run of fixtures. But we've got the squad. Luck is a necessity as well.

Just can't wait.

Now, off to brush up on my Crystal Palace songs ;D
Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,681
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5374 on: April 17, 2022, 12:13:38 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on April 17, 2022, 10:06:30 am
That was the year before.

Their Treble season Spurs beat them in the quarters.

Aah you're right. The season we knocked them out, that was when they got the 100points then.
Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,362
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5375 on: April 17, 2022, 12:15:20 pm »
What a man.
Offline Kalito

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 231
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5376 on: April 17, 2022, 12:32:38 pm »
Quote from: Doc Red on April 17, 2022, 12:13:38 pm
Aah you're right. The season we knocked them out, that was when they got the 100points then.
That's correct.


It's crazy to think that when remembering 2019 - most people think of Liverpool winning the European Cup.


Hardly anyone remembers City winning the Treble lol.
Offline DTRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5377 on: Yesterday at 01:07:20 am »
Quote from: Kalito on April 17, 2022, 12:32:38 pm
That's correct.


It's crazy to think that when remembering 2019 - most people think of Liverpool winning the European Cup.


Hardly anyone remembers City winning the Treble lol.

Apart from that 2012 last minute winner and 2019 because it was us, does anybody remember anything they won?  They have no personality outside of the sports washing money.  Lot's of fans remember our games thanks to Jurgen and the team/squad he has built.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,105
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5378 on: Yesterday at 01:38:04 am »
The only way any and evrey manager after this man might top him is if they go on a Paisley-esque run of trophies won with us.
Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5379 on: Yesterday at 02:00:06 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:38:04 am
The only way any and evrey manager after this man might top him is if they go on a Paisley-esque run of trophies won with us.

I dont think anyone will top him. I could see someone winning more trophies perhaps, but the change in culture around the club this man instilled was Shankly esque and I just dont think anyone will ever manage what this man has achieved
Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 135
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5380 on: Yesterday at 02:04:37 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:38:04 am
The only way any and evrey manager after this man might top him is if they go on a Paisley-esque run of trophies won with us.

Shanks started with the paint work at Liverpool I believe I read, It feels like Jurgen has done the same. His work at the club from the ground level up to the current squad is there for all to see.  His stamp is on the team, the attitude, hes not afraid to make any decision or take responsibility for them when they dont work out. Hes a gracious winner. He understands the history and tradition and the Liverpool people. The project hes undertaken and the long term impact of it into the future is almost as great as Shanks. (Its a long way to that level)

People bang on about Ferguson as a manager. What exit strategy did he leave? Thats what a good manager does. Not buy a player to win a title and screw the next guy with an aging squad and contract issues.

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,337
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5381 on: Yesterday at 02:24:52 am »
Quote from: farawayred on April 16, 2022, 11:33:53 pm
Benzema scratches his head wondering why...

 ;D
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,254
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5382 on: Yesterday at 06:46:35 am »
A part of me will leave when he leaves. No doubt about it.
Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5383 on: Yesterday at 07:56:10 am »
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/apr/17/liverpool-manchester-city-fa-cup-premier-league-title-race

Dunno if this belongs here but I wanted to link it just to point out how nonsensical it is. How could anyone watch us at the moment and think, yeah Klopp only rotates in 3/4 positions. The reality is hes rotating pretty much everyone at the moment.
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,190
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5384 on: Yesterday at 08:51:14 am »
Quote from: wige on April 17, 2022, 10:17:03 am
This is an unprecedented season now right? Has anyone ever been in CC/FA Cup finals, in with a chance of league and in CL semis? Might need us to to get to the CL final I dunno, but it's been incredible.

Said to anyone who'd listen at the start of the season that we'd been incredibly ignored/written off because of last season. Even those who did caveat it with injuries just focused on Van Dijk and ignored lengthy absences to Matip, Gomez, Thiago, Fab, Hendo, Trent, Ali and Keita. We were alway going to bounce back, but similarly we were always going to need a period of time to recoup rhythm and confidence. We'll, we're there now.

Quad is still a ridiculous concept in reality. We've basically gotta win 11/12 amongst a brutal, brutal run of fixtures. But we've got the squad. Luck is a necessity as well.

Just can't wait.

Now, off to brush up on my Crystal Palace songs ;D

Chelsea in 2007 looking at that earlier list. Won the League Cup and FA Cup, got to the semi finals of the Champions League (cant remember who beat them). United won the league but think Chelsea came second and it was only won in the last couple of games.
Offline grrth1314

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 77
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5385 on: Yesterday at 08:56:06 am »
Chelsea did get the furthest of being in all competitions...knocked out of CL on 1st May in 2007
Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,820
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5386 on: Yesterday at 09:10:57 am »
If he can take one of the big two trophies this season I think he cements himself in people's eyes as the best manager in the world. He already is for me. But I think people ignore the groundwork and automatically look at honours and say well Guardiola has X number of trophies, Mourinho has this, Ancelotti has that etc. Multiple leagues/European cups ends that argument.

People can get as poetic as they like about Guardiola inventing football and single handedly leading to Sunday league teams playing out at the back but at the end of the day, Klopp at City would easily have won leagues and, given his record in Europe with us, he'd easily have a European cup or two to his name as well. There's no way Guardiola comes in to that Liverpool squad, gets told it's a sell to buy situation and takes us to the level Klopp has. His style of football is also exciting, joyful to watch and influential to the modern game. Swap those managers over and city would have an extra pot or two and we'd have a couple less, plus probably he'd have fucked off to PSG by now so he could spend some extra cash.

There's no one else like him. I absolutely love him, there's nobody on the planet who could've come in and taken us anywhere close to the level we are now. He completely embodies everything a Liverpool manager should embody. If he is this generation's Shankly I certainly hope there's a Paisley to come, but I still hold some hope of Klopp being able to dominate with this team he has built in the way Paisley did. Whenever he does decide to leave I am sure he will leave things in great shape but I don't know how anyone can take us higher. I hope that honours wall needs some serious adjusting by the time he calls it a day.
Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,987
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5387 on: Yesterday at 11:20:32 am »
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=BkjJPG0nVxY
Manager cam from the semi final. Very absorbing watch.
Offline emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5388 on: Yesterday at 02:13:26 pm »
I thought the very final shot used on the live BBC broadcast was absolutely incredible, apart from the camerman getting right in Klopp's face and spoiling it slightly... so I removed him.

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,482
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5389 on: Yesterday at 02:18:04 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 11:20:32 am
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=BkjJPG0nVxY
Manager cam from the semi final. Very absorbing watch.

One of the main thing's I've taken from that is Pep was A LOT happier with a draw last week than we were. Interesting.
Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,909
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5390 on: Yesterday at 02:37:42 pm »
Offline princeoftherocks

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,731
  • black sheep scouse
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5391 on: Yesterday at 09:09:38 pm »
There is a moment in the city cup game, just after we've scored the third, where Klopp puffs out his cheeks with an almost imperceptible shake of the head...

"My God, I've created a monster."
Offline mercurial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,174
  • Lost my mind, let me know if you spot it
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5392 on: Yesterday at 09:16:24 pm »
Quote from: emitime on Yesterday at 02:13:26 pm
I thought the very final shot used on the live BBC broadcast was absolutely incredible, apart from the camerman getting right in Klopp's face and spoiling it slightly... so I removed him.



Amazing shot gives goosebumps 👍
Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5393 on: Yesterday at 10:54:29 pm »
Quote from: princeoftherocks on Yesterday at 09:09:38 pm
There is a moment in the city cup game, just after we've scored the third, where Klopp puffs out his cheeks with an almost imperceptible shake of the head...

"My God, I've created a monster."

He did the "shake hand like its on fire" thing to the 3rd goal cause of how good it was

Think hes was in utter disbelief at how good his team was playing. He knows there good but we made City look fucking average in that 1st half
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,230
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5394 on: Today at 12:35:34 am »
Quote from: emitime on Yesterday at 02:13:26 pm
I thought the very final shot used on the live BBC broadcast was absolutely incredible, apart from the camerman getting right in Klopp's face and spoiling it slightly... so I removed him.


Jurgen Klopp pose
