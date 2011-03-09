If he can take one of the big two trophies this season I think he cements himself in people's eyes as the best manager in the world. He already is for me. But I think people ignore the groundwork and automatically look at honours and say well Guardiola has X number of trophies, Mourinho has this, Ancelotti has that etc. Multiple leagues/European cups ends that argument.



People can get as poetic as they like about Guardiola inventing football and single handedly leading to Sunday league teams playing out at the back but at the end of the day, Klopp at City would easily have won leagues and, given his record in Europe with us, he'd easily have a European cup or two to his name as well. There's no way Guardiola comes in to that Liverpool squad, gets told it's a sell to buy situation and takes us to the level Klopp has. His style of football is also exciting, joyful to watch and influential to the modern game. Swap those managers over and city would have an extra pot or two and we'd have a couple less, plus probably he'd have fucked off to PSG by now so he could spend some extra cash.



There's no one else like him. I absolutely love him, there's nobody on the planet who could've come in and taken us anywhere close to the level we are now. He completely embodies everything a Liverpool manager should embody. If he is this generation's Shankly I certainly hope there's a Paisley to come, but I still hold some hope of Klopp being able to dominate with this team he has built in the way Paisley did. Whenever he does decide to leave I am sure he will leave things in great shape but I don't know how anyone can take us higher. I hope that honours wall needs some serious adjusting by the time he calls it a day.