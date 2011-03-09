This is an unprecedented season now right? Has anyone ever been in CC/FA Cup finals, in with a chance of league and in CL semis? Might need us to to get to the CL final I dunno, but it's been incredible.Said to anyone who'd listen at the start of the season that we'd been incredibly ignored/written off because of last season. Even those who did caveat it with injuries just focused on Van Dijk and ignored lengthy absences to Matip, Gomez, Thiago, Fab, Hendo, Trent, Ali and Keita. We were alway going to bounce back, but similarly we were always going to need a period of time to recoup rhythm and confidence. We'll, we're there now.Quad is still a ridiculous concept in reality. We've basically gotta win 11/12 amongst a brutal, brutal run of fixtures. But we've got the squad. Luck is a necessity as well.Just can't wait.Now, off to brush up on my Crystal Palace songs