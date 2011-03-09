« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 479601 times)

Offline Joff

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5360 on: April 15, 2022, 08:48:57 am »
Fucking brilliant
Nah.

Offline Alan_X

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5361 on: April 15, 2022, 09:36:29 am »
Locked for the day
Online RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,542
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5362 on: Yesterday at 05:53:44 pm »
I'm so glad  :scarf :D
Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5363 on: Yesterday at 05:54:53 pm »
Genius.

Thankful for him, just be devestated when he goes...
Offline kavah

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5364 on: Yesterday at 05:56:17 pm »
Quote from: RedSamba on Yesterday at 05:53:44 pm
I'm so glad  :scarf :D

that Jurgen is a red  :scarf
Offline farawayred

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5365 on: Yesterday at 05:58:09 pm »
Herr Klopp, you may look quite a few years older compared to when you signed up for Liverpool, but that may be due to the curvatures the many trophies you are looking at bending your reflection. Get used to it.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5366 on: Yesterday at 07:35:50 pm »
Jurgen Klopp is the first manager to get 10 wins against Pep Guardiola.
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5367 on: Yesterday at 08:03:00 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 07:35:50 pm
Jurgen Klopp is the first manager to get 10 wins against Pep Guardiola.
Can see it being 11 before the end of the season.
Offline farawayred

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5368 on: Yesterday at 11:33:53 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 08:03:00 pm
Can see it being 11 before the end of the season.
Benzema scratches his head wondering why...
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5369 on: Today at 02:07:05 am »
Great chance to add the FA Cup to his oeuvre. How I wish we had won the Europa/UEFA Cup in 2016, as he could have ended up with every single trophy possible for a manager of an English club. As it is I hope he's never contesting the Europa with us again so that one might escape him
Offline CanuckYNWA

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5370 on: Today at 03:18:38 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:07:05 am
Great chance to add the FA Cup to his oeuvre. How I wish we had won the Europa/UEFA Cup in 2016, as he could have ended up with every single trophy possible for a manager of an English club. As it is I hope he's never contesting the Europa with us again so that one might escape him

I just want him to add another CL or PL to his CV with us. This agenda of "Hes only done it once for you" is so tired

Someone said he is the first manager to get this far with a chance of the quadruple, dunno how anyone can doubt his greatness regardless of what we end up with at the end of the season.
Offline Doc Red

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5371 on: Today at 09:13:01 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 03:18:38 am
I just want him to add another CL or PL to his CV with us. This agenda of "Hes only done it once for you" is so tired

Someone said he is the first manager to get this far with a chance of the quadruple, dunno how anyone can doubt his greatness regardless of what we end up with at the end of the season.

I think City came the closest the year they won both domestic cups, 100 points in the league, but got knocked out utterly dominated in the quarterfinals by us. We've been a major cause immense stress for them ever since.
Online Kalito

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5372 on: Today at 10:06:30 am »
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 09:13:01 am
I think City came the closest the year they won both domestic cups, 100 points in the league, but got knocked out utterly dominated in the quarterfinals by us. We've been a major cause immense stress for them ever since.
That was the year before.

Their Treble season Spurs beat them in the quarters.
Online wige

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5373 on: Today at 10:17:03 am »
This is an unprecedented season now right? Has anyone ever been in CC/FA Cup finals, in with a chance of league and in CL semis? Might need us to to get to the CL final I dunno, but it's been incredible.

Said to anyone who'd listen at the start of the season that we'd been incredibly ignored/written off because of last season. Even those who did caveat it with injuries just focused on Van Dijk and ignored lengthy absences to Matip, Gomez, Thiago, Fab, Hendo, Trent, Ali and Keita. We were alway going to bounce back, but similarly we were always going to need a period of time to recoup rhythm and confidence. We'll, we're there now.

Quad is still a ridiculous concept in reality. We've basically gotta win 11/12 amongst a brutal, brutal run of fixtures. But we've got the squad. Luck is a necessity as well.

Just can't wait.

Now, off to brush up on my Crystal Palace songs ;D
