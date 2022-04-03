I dont think Klopp even knows if he is going to leave or stay longer past 2024.



I think Klopp is very much in the moment type of person and right now there is no need to think about it



LFC will probably approach him at the end of this season and ask him if he wants to stay past 2024 because if not they will want to plan for him leaving in 2024 since after this season he is only contracted for 2 more seasons.



I think at MOST he stays till 2026, you can tell he doesnt want to Manage until hes in his 70s like Wenger, Sir Alex and so forth and id Argue at most he would do international once he reaches 60s since thats kind of a semi retirement as there is no way near as much day to day as club management