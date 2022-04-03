« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 471097 times)

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5280 on: April 3, 2022, 10:29:45 am »
its tricky. i dont want to live a kloppless life moving forward. but i watched a post match with him a few weeks ago and he looked fucked. tired and a bit disillusioned with the whole circus. was the first time i thought you need to get out of this shitty business for a while.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5281 on: April 3, 2022, 11:50:40 am »
Quote from: The Test on April  3, 2022, 10:29:45 am
its tricky. i dont want to live a kloppless life moving forward. but i watched a post match with him a few weeks ago and he looked fucked. tired and a bit disillusioned with the whole circus. was the first time i thought you need to get out of this shitty business for a while.

Was actually thinking from the press conference on Friday, how well he looks! A few weeks makes a big difference, likely even the weather affects his appereance / moods, reckon once the days get longer he brightens up a bit  ;D  Hes not shy about his distaste of cold miserable weather!

Kloppo wont manage when hes older anyway, hes said it plenty of times, he isnt a Wenger or a Ferguson. Always get the impression with him that he can just walk away and then come back and do something totally different in football. 
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5282 on: April 3, 2022, 12:02:07 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on April  3, 2022, 11:50:40 am
Was actually thinking from the press conference on Friday, how well he looks! A few weeks makes a big difference, likely even the weather affects his appereance / moods, reckon once the days get longer he brightens up a bit  ;D  Hes not shy about his distaste of cold miserable weather!

Kloppo wont manage when hes older anyway, hes said it plenty of times, he isnt a Wenger or a Ferguson. Always get the impression with him that he can just walk away and then come back and do something totally different in football.

yeah fair enough. he also likes a beer so was maybe a bit hungover.

its a shame the exact type of people whod be perfect in politics are the type of people who wouldnt touch it with a barge pole.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5283 on: April 3, 2022, 12:09:09 pm »
Cheers for the answers (for the new page I asked.. If we did the quadruple but it meant Klopp left would you take it

Quote from: rob1966 on April  3, 2022, 09:14:48 am
I'm seeing shades of LFC in the 70's, people behind Shanks ready to step up and this is what we have now. I do think Pep will get the job when Klopp goes - ideally on a 12 month caretaker role, while Jurgen has a year long holiday, before coming back.

This is my feeling. The succession plan might be there. Klopp isn't the only guy doing coaching or transfers anyway. And I think we need to avoid what Man United did which we did right back then: they didn't set up continuity. We had Shanks, then Paisley, and on and on until Souness

I'd love to find out our Pep is Paisley Mark 2 because everything is in place.

And if not, FSG are wise : interview a new manager who says "gut the squad and change everything"? No thank you.

.... He is here right now though. Klopp is here. And who knows. Winning what we win this season might rekindle the fatigue he talked about last season

Love this man, but I also love what the rest of the club is while he's here.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5284 on: April 3, 2022, 01:13:39 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on April  3, 2022, 11:50:40 am
Was actually thinking from the press conference on Friday, how well he looks! A few weeks makes a big difference, likely even the weather affects his appereance / moods, reckon once the days get longer he brightens up a bit  ;D  Hes not shy about his distaste of cold miserable weather!

Kloppo wont manage when hes older anyway, hes said it plenty of times, he isnt a Wenger or a Ferguson. Always get the impression with him that he can just walk away and then come back and do something totally different in football. 

He was really good when doing World Cup commentary in 2006, according to Honigstein...
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5285 on: April 3, 2022, 01:26:41 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on April  3, 2022, 01:13:39 pm
He was really good when doing World Cup commentary in 2006, according to Honigstein...

He worked on a couple world cups I think, and for about 6 years in all on tv when he was with Mainz mostly. Sort of did the punditry the wrong way round  ;D  He was more famous as a pundit than as the Mainz coach, very progressive of tv channel ZDF to get him on board despite not being famous at the time. 
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5286 on: April 3, 2022, 02:02:32 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on April  3, 2022, 12:09:09 pm
Cheers for the answers (for the new page I asked.. If we did the quadruple but it meant Klopp left would you take it

This is my feeling. The succession plan might be there. Klopp isn't the only guy doing coaching or transfers anyway. And I think we need to avoid what Man United did which we did right back then: they didn't set up continuity. We had Shanks, then Paisley, and on and on until Souness

I'd love to find out our Pep is Paisley Mark 2 because everything is in place.

And if not, FSG are wise : interview a new manager who says "gut the squad and change everything"? No thank you.

.... He is here right now though. Klopp is here. And who knows. Winning what we win this season might rekindle the fatigue he talked about last season

Love this man, but I also love what the rest of the club is while he's here.

He did say something the other day/week, about how they are building for the future now and I do think they already know who will eventually take over from him. Unlike Fergie, Klopp wants his legacy to be not just what he won, but what he leaves behind and how the club progresses.

I love having him here and I would love him to stay for another decade, but I get the feeling he is a person who wants to enjoy the rest of his life just doing other things and experiencing life outside football.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5287 on: April 3, 2022, 07:14:48 pm »
I think if we get more big trophies and have more parades and victories together, it will inspire him to stay longer. He is living the absolute dream and the setup in all facets is absolutely perfect, why would you walk away from that?

What we are witnessing is literally excellence personified.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5288 on: April 3, 2022, 10:03:05 pm »
Quote from: M4tt on April  3, 2022, 07:14:48 pm
I think if we get more big trophies and have more parades and victories together, it will inspire him to stay longer. He is living the absolute dream and the setup in all facets is absolutely perfect, why would you walk away from that?

What we are witnessing is literally excellence personified.

Because as much as he loves Liverpool, he has other aspects of his life that is even more important, he can live the dream many places!

Hey, he may stay longer, never say never, but sometimes we over-estimate the pull of the club we love unconditionally and have grown up supporting, above other aspects of someones life. If his family say enough is enough, he wont stay.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5289 on: April 3, 2022, 10:07:20 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on April  3, 2022, 10:03:05 pm
he can live the dream many places!

Can he?

I'd say there are very very few clubs he could go to from us and live the dream like he is here currently.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5290 on: April 3, 2022, 10:26:13 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on April  3, 2022, 10:03:05 pm
Because as much as he loves Liverpool, he has other aspects of his life that is even more important, he can live the dream many places!

Hey, he may stay longer, never say never, but sometimes we over-estimate the pull of the club we love unconditionally and have grown up supporting, above other aspects of someones life. If his family say enough is enough, he wont stay.



If the squad is still in good shape and we are still as competitive as we are now in a couple seasons then I would be surprised if left at the end of 23/24. I mean I doubt he want to retire and I believe Klopp will recognise his good fortune in that the three coaching jobs he's had he's been given the time to do his best work.

I might be wrong but I just don't see Klopp doing what the likes Rafa, Mourinho and Ancelotti have done i.e. touring Europe's big & small clubs (Everton) for short stints here and there.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5291 on: April 3, 2022, 10:36:03 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on April  3, 2022, 10:07:20 pm
Can he?

I'd say there are very very few clubs he could go to from us and live the dream like he is here currently.

I'm reading like he's referring to Klopp having a life outside of football. He's been in football all his adult life and maybe he's ready to experience other things outside of the game?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5292 on: April 3, 2022, 10:54:39 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on April  3, 2022, 10:07:20 pm
Can he?

I'd say there are very very few clubs he could go to from us and live the dream like he is here currently.

Like Rob says - I was talking about generally, not in football!  Hes said a lot of times that he wants to be able to just see the world with his wife, and live some sort of normal life. He cant even go out in public barely while he lives here.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5293 on: April 4, 2022, 04:14:33 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on April  3, 2022, 10:03:05 pm
Because as much as he loves Liverpool, he has other aspects of his life that is even more important, he can live the dream many places!

Hey, he may stay longer, never say never, but sometimes we over-estimate the pull of the club we love unconditionally and have grown up supporting, above other aspects of someones life. If his family say enough is enough, he wont stay.

I think this would be the only reason he would leave the club. Hes at one of the best in the world and hes done the real dog work. Hes built a great squad and taken the club back to what it felt like in 60s-80s. It took a lot of work, a lot of close runs, but the club is in a way better situation today. Theres work ahead and plenty of it, but its like painting the house after you built it. The graft is done.

I think the 5 subs ruling had added two seasons to his reign!  ;D ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5294 on: April 4, 2022, 10:51:40 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on April  3, 2022, 10:54:39 pm
Like Rob says - I was talking about generally, not in football!  Hes said a lot of times that he wants to be able to just see the world with his wife, and live some sort of normal life. He cant even go out in public barely while he lives here.

I don't think he will ever be able to go anywhere now without being mobbed by Liverpool fans.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5295 on: April 4, 2022, 06:09:03 pm »
Jürgen in the last 10 seconds of his interview with Crouch on BT Sport: "in the next 2 years or more" don't recall the entire sentence but it was not long after Crouch had said we'd all love him to stay longer.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5296 on: April 4, 2022, 06:40:33 pm »
And the interview with Crouchy is here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ygu8DRPHtcg

Funny seeing Kloppo actually have to look up at someone when hes talking  ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5297 on: April 4, 2022, 07:04:42 pm »
An interview from December 2019 before covid etc. Love this & got a lot of time for Colin too https://play.acast.com/s/472fff62-5ff3-49e2-9764-365429a9a7f9/urn%3Abbc%3Apodcast%3Ap07ycr4p bet you have tears in your eyes in the last couple of minutes.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5298 on: April 4, 2022, 10:29:22 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on April  4, 2022, 06:09:03 pm
Jürgen in the last 10 seconds of his interview with Crouch on BT Sport: "in the next 2 years or more" don't recall the entire sentence but it was not long after Crouch had said we'd all love him to stay longer.


Came in here to say thats the best thing Ive heard in ages and Im surprised more isnt being made of it. Just before he said the reason he has been able to stay so long is because we dont sell our star players.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5299 on: April 4, 2022, 10:57:58 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on April  4, 2022, 06:09:03 pm


Could not focus on that because Crouch had his phone sitting on the thin ledge the whole interview and I was waiting for when it got knocked over.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5300 on: April 4, 2022, 11:20:51 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on April  4, 2022, 10:57:58 pm
Could not focus on that because Crouch had his phone sitting on the thin ledge the whole interview and I was waiting for when it got knocked over.

I noticed that too  ;D surely someone of his size is clumsy. I'm only 6'2" and I'm clumsy enough. If he makes a habit of that he probably goes through a good amount of phones.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5301 on: Yesterday at 05:03:20 am »


Klopp arrival in 2017



Klopp now
LOOK AT THOSE BATTLE SCARS! ;D


Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5302 on: Yesterday at 05:18:57 am »
I dont think Klopp even knows if he is going to leave or stay longer past 2024.

I think Klopp is very much in the moment type of person and right now there is no need to think about it

LFC will probably approach him at the end of this season and ask him if he wants to stay past 2024 because if not they will want to plan for him leaving in 2024 since after this season he is only contracted for 2 more seasons.

I think at MOST he stays till 2026, you can tell he doesnt want to Manage until hes in his 70s like Wenger, Sir Alex and so forth and id Argue at most he would do international once he reaches 60s since thats kind of a semi retirement as there is no way near as much day to day as club management
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5303 on: Yesterday at 06:43:47 am »
Don't think his style of football is suited to international management. You can't just train for a few weeks a year and pick it up
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5304 on: Yesterday at 06:58:49 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 06:43:47 am
Don't think his style of football is suited to international management. You can't just train for a few weeks a year and pick it up
He wouldn't be able to repeat what he does at club level. It depends if he would find a challenge in working out how he could tinker with a group of players who are accustomed to different styles to get the best from them. Hopefully, we never find out.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5305 on: Yesterday at 07:02:02 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 06:43:47 am
Don't think his style of football is suited to international management. You can't just train for a few weeks a year and pick it up

Yea I dunno, I just know Klopp loves football, beer and his beach getaways. He can do all 3 of those things regularly as a manager of an international team than a club team

Hes also stayed here longer than I thought he would to be honest
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5306 on: Yesterday at 08:00:39 am »
Based on what he has said in the past, I think the plan was to take the German national team into a tournament after Liverpool, and then retire. Apparently he told his wife he wouldnt coach into his sixties.

World Cup in USA in 2026. He is 60 in 2027.

Lift the trophy in the Rose Bowl, hug the players, hop into the convertible, his wife riding shotgun, and drive off into the LA sunset .   .    .


Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5307 on: Yesterday at 08:09:56 am »
The hope is that the project and his passion for the club means too much to him to leave in two years. I think there is a good chance that as long as he feels he is wanted and supported by the club and fans he will want to stick around. Still, just trying to soak in every moment of him being manager.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5308 on: Yesterday at 08:17:43 am »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 08:00:39 am
Based on what he has said in the past, I think the plan was to take the German national team into a tournament after Liverpool, and then retire. Apparently he told his wife he wouldnt coach into his sixties.

World Cup in USA in 2026. He is 60 in 2027.

Lift the trophy in the Rose Bowl, hug the players, hop into the convertible, his wife riding shotgun, and drive off into the LA sunset .   .    .




That supposes the German National Team will want a coach who will only give them a couple of years.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5309 on: Yesterday at 08:24:55 am »
Ill take what he said at the end of that interview. Next two years or more with an emphasis on more
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5310 on: Yesterday at 08:26:08 am »


Think about how much we could've won without the dopers
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5311 on: Yesterday at 11:03:25 am »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 08:00:39 am
Based on what he has said in the past, I think the plan was to take the German national team into a tournament after Liverpool, and then retire. Apparently he told his wife he wouldnt coach into his sixties.

World Cup in USA in 2026. He is 60 in 2027.

Lift the trophy in the Rose Bowl, hug the players, hop into the convertible, his wife riding shotgun, and drive off into the LA sunset .   .    .

Yea i dont see Klopp managing after 60 much either. He very much seems like he highly values time with his Family and knows his family sacrifice for him to do this work and doubt he wants to put them through it for another 10-15 years

He either signs a 2 year extension or takes a break after this contract and sees if anything comes available after that break

Dont see him staying here much past 56-58 especially with how draining this media and league can be
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5312 on: Yesterday at 11:32:49 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 08:26:08 am
Think about how much we could've won without the dopers

Everything. We'd have won at least 3 league titles and a couple more domestic cups. Probably have a 2nd European Cup as well as we wouldn't have needed to go full throttle in every league game just trying to keep up. We'd be going down as the greatest team, definitely in PL history, arguably English football history
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5313 on: Yesterday at 06:04:03 pm »
the two things I most admire about Klopp:

- his emotional intelligence.  the guy is so grounded it never ceases to amaze.

- his ability to see the big picture and articulate what's important, and what isn't, in the world / in life.

I want him to stay for the next 10 years, but the above impressions I have of him tell me that if he made a commitment to his wife and family about how long he'd stay with us, he'll stick to it and he'll walk away at the end of his current contract. 

[on the other hand :) ..... his wife might see how much being Manager of Liverpool is the culmination of his career, and how much pleasure he gets from what he's able to accomplish with us, she'll encourage him to stay]



Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5314 on: Yesterday at 06:12:51 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:04:03 pm
the two things I most admire about Klopp:

- his emotional intelligence.  the guy is so grounded it never ceases to amaze.

- his ability to see the big picture and articulate what's important, and what isn't, in the world / in life.

I want him to stay for the next 10 years, but the above impressions I have of him tell me that if he made a commitment to his wife and family about how long he'd stay with us, he'll stick to it and he'll walk away at the end of his current contract. 

[on the other hand :) ..... his wife might see how much being Manager of Liverpool is the culmination of his career, and how much pleasure he gets from what he's able to accomplish with us, she'll encourage him to stay]

Lets start the campaign early:

#Jurgen4Life
#Don'tGoJurgen
#StayForeverJurgen
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5315 on: Today at 02:59:59 am »
Didn't he say his wife had a hand in designing and setting up the new Boot Room. Perhaps she won't want to leave it so soon, either...?
