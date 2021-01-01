« previous next »
Offline The Test

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5280 on: Today at 10:29:45 am »
its tricky. i dont want to live a kloppless life moving forward. but i watched a post match with him a few weeks ago and he looked fucked. tired and a bit disillusioned with the whole circus. was the first time i thought you need to get out of this shitty business for a while.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5281 on: Today at 11:50:40 am »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 10:29:45 am
its tricky. i dont want to live a kloppless life moving forward. but i watched a post match with him a few weeks ago and he looked fucked. tired and a bit disillusioned with the whole circus. was the first time i thought you need to get out of this shitty business for a while.

Was actually thinking from the press conference on Friday, how well he looks! A few weeks makes a big difference, likely even the weather affects his appereance / moods, reckon once the days get longer he brightens up a bit  ;D  Hes not shy about his distaste of cold miserable weather!

Kloppo wont manage when hes older anyway, hes said it plenty of times, he isnt a Wenger or a Ferguson. Always get the impression with him that he can just walk away and then come back and do something totally different in football. 
Offline The Test

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5282 on: Today at 12:02:07 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:50:40 am
Was actually thinking from the press conference on Friday, how well he looks! A few weeks makes a big difference, likely even the weather affects his appereance / moods, reckon once the days get longer he brightens up a bit  ;D  Hes not shy about his distaste of cold miserable weather!

Kloppo wont manage when hes older anyway, hes said it plenty of times, he isnt a Wenger or a Ferguson. Always get the impression with him that he can just walk away and then come back and do something totally different in football.

yeah fair enough. he also likes a beer so was maybe a bit hungover.

its a shame the exact type of people whod be perfect in politics are the type of people who wouldnt touch it with a barge pole.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5283 on: Today at 12:09:09 pm »
Cheers for the answers (for the new page I asked.. If we did the quadruple but it meant Klopp left would you take it

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:14:48 am
I'm seeing shades of LFC in the 70's, people behind Shanks ready to step up and this is what we have now. I do think Pep will get the job when Klopp goes - ideally on a 12 month caretaker role, while Jurgen has a year long holiday, before coming back.

This is my feeling. The succession plan might be there. Klopp isn't the only guy doing coaching or transfers anyway. And I think we need to avoid what Man United did which we did right back then: they didn't set up continuity. We had Shanks, then Paisley, and on and on until Souness

I'd love to find out our Pep is Paisley Mark 2 because everything is in place.

And if not, FSG are wise : interview a new manager who says "gut the squad and change everything"? No thank you.

.... He is here right now though. Klopp is here. And who knows. Winning what we win this season might rekindle the fatigue he talked about last season

Love this man, but I also love what the rest of the club is while he's here.
Online afc turkish

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5284 on: Today at 01:13:39 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:50:40 am
Was actually thinking from the press conference on Friday, how well he looks! A few weeks makes a big difference, likely even the weather affects his appereance / moods, reckon once the days get longer he brightens up a bit  ;D  Hes not shy about his distaste of cold miserable weather!

Kloppo wont manage when hes older anyway, hes said it plenty of times, he isnt a Wenger or a Ferguson. Always get the impression with him that he can just walk away and then come back and do something totally different in football. 

He was really good when doing World Cup commentary in 2006, according to Honigstein...
Online Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5285 on: Today at 01:26:41 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 01:13:39 pm
He was really good when doing World Cup commentary in 2006, according to Honigstein...

He worked on a couple world cups I think, and for about 6 years in all on tv when he was with Mainz mostly. Sort of did the punditry the wrong way round  ;D  He was more famous as a pundit than as the Mainz coach, very progressive of tv channel ZDF to get him on board despite not being famous at the time. 
Offline rob1966

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5286 on: Today at 02:02:32 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:09:09 pm
Cheers for the answers (for the new page I asked.. If we did the quadruple but it meant Klopp left would you take it

This is my feeling. The succession plan might be there. Klopp isn't the only guy doing coaching or transfers anyway. And I think we need to avoid what Man United did which we did right back then: they didn't set up continuity. We had Shanks, then Paisley, and on and on until Souness

I'd love to find out our Pep is Paisley Mark 2 because everything is in place.

And if not, FSG are wise : interview a new manager who says "gut the squad and change everything"? No thank you.

.... He is here right now though. Klopp is here. And who knows. Winning what we win this season might rekindle the fatigue he talked about last season

Love this man, but I also love what the rest of the club is while he's here.

He did say something the other day/week, about how they are building for the future now and I do think they already know who will eventually take over from him. Unlike Fergie, Klopp wants his legacy to be not just what he won, but what he leaves behind and how the club progresses.

I love having him here and I would love him to stay for another decade, but I get the feeling he is a person who wants to enjoy the rest of his life just doing other things and experiencing life outside football.
Online M4tt

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5287 on: Today at 07:14:48 pm »
I think if we get more big trophies and have more parades and victories together, it will inspire him to stay longer. He is living the absolute dream and the setup in all facets is absolutely perfect, why would you walk away from that?

What we are witnessing is literally excellence personified.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5288 on: Today at 10:03:05 pm »
Quote from: M4tt on Today at 07:14:48 pm
I think if we get more big trophies and have more parades and victories together, it will inspire him to stay longer. He is living the absolute dream and the setup in all facets is absolutely perfect, why would you walk away from that?

What we are witnessing is literally excellence personified.

Because as much as he loves Liverpool, he has other aspects of his life that is even more important, he can live the dream many places!

Hey, he may stay longer, never say never, but sometimes we over-estimate the pull of the club we love unconditionally and have grown up supporting, above other aspects of someones life. If his family say enough is enough, he wont stay.

Online CraigDS

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5289 on: Today at 10:07:20 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:03:05 pm
he can live the dream many places!

Can he?

I'd say there are very very few clubs he could go to from us and live the dream like he is here currently.
