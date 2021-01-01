I'm seeing shades of LFC in the 70's, people behind Shanks ready to step up and this is what we have now. I do think Pep will get the job when Klopp goes - ideally on a 12 month caretaker role, while Jurgen has a year long holiday, before coming back.



Cheers for the answers (for the new page I asked.. If we did the quadruple but it meant Klopp left would you take itThis is my feeling. The succession plan might be there. Klopp isn't the only guy doing coaching or transfers anyway. And I think we need to avoid what Man United did which we did right back then: they didn't set up continuity. We had Shanks, then Paisley, and on and on until SounessI'd love to find out our Pep is Paisley Mark 2 because everything is in place.And if not, FSG are wise : interview a new manager who says "gut the squad and change everything"? No thank you..... He is here right now though. Klopp is here. And who knows. Winning what we win this season might rekindle the fatigue he talked about last seasonLove this man, but I also love what the rest of the club is while he's here.