Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5200 on: March 3, 2022, 06:48:06 am »
Just managed to catch the post-game interview. Did Klopp look strangely fatigued, or was it just my impression? Must have been an exhausting celebration... :) I'm worried if that happens after every trophy win, he'd be in for a very hard season...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5201 on: March 3, 2022, 06:56:30 am »
Quote from: farawayred on March  3, 2022, 06:48:06 am
Just managed to catch the post-game interview. Did Klopp look strangely fatigued, or was it just my impression? Must have been an exhausting celebration... :) I'm worried if that happens after every trophy win, he'd be in for a very hard season...

I mean, never mind the quadruple, if we keep winning our remaining games we'll win everything - the world cup, the Eurovision song contest, Krufts.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5202 on: March 3, 2022, 12:11:33 pm »
Vote for Kloppo, premier league manager of the month:

https://www.premierleague.com/news/2509232
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5203 on: March 3, 2022, 12:13:02 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on March  3, 2022, 12:11:33 pm
Vote for Kloppo, premier league manager of the month:

https://www.premierleague.com/news/2509232

It's a no brainer for him to win it to be honest.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5204 on: March 3, 2022, 12:13:33 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on March  3, 2022, 12:13:02 pm
It's a no brainer for him to win it to be honest.

it is!

But its a fan vote - so go vote  ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5205 on: March 3, 2022, 01:59:15 pm »
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5206 on: March 4, 2022, 11:50:11 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/mar/04/jurgen-klopp-could-stay-at-liverpool-beyond-2024-if-i-have-the-energy?utm_term=Autofeed&CMP=twt_gu&utm_medium&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1646433496

Jürgen Klopp could stay at Liverpool beyond 2024 if I have the energy

- Klopp, 54, could extend stay if he retains enthusiasm
- My future will be OK. The plan is the future of the club

Jürgen Klopp has raised the prospect of staying at Liverpool beyond 2024 by admitting his energy levels will determine how long he remains in the job.

The Liverpool manager was caught out by a question on his future before Wednesdays FA Cup win over Norwich and said he did not know whether to extend a contract that has just over two years remaining.

On Friday the 54-year-old reiterated it was still his intention to stay until 2024  when he will have been in charge for almost nine years, the longest stint of his managerial career  and said a decision on whether to extend his deal could be taken at the last minute.

Klopp, asked what would persuade him to stay or walk away in two years time, replied: If I have the energy levels for it. That is important. I love what I do but Ive said a couple of times there must be something else out there in the world, to be honest, apart from always thinking about properly skilled, good-looking, fantastically nice football players.

But I really dont think about it. At the moment I am full of energy but we have to  I have to  make sure that is the case because I dont want to sit around and be more tired than others and think: Wow, why is everyone bothered about the things out there because I couldnt care less?

Liverpool remain in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple and Klopp maintains the long-term health of the club  with young players coming through and several redevelopment plans delivered  is more important than his personal plan.

My future will be OK, he said. I dont have to plan. I could book [extend his contract] last minute  lets put it like this. It is not a problem. No, the plan is the future of the club that we are constantly working on, that everything is in place and the things we do are not for me, not for us, not for this generation, they are for a long, long time.

So many things weve tried to improve over the years. Its about just doing the right things, employing the right people, putting them in the right positions. It doesnt mean you win the title, it just means you have the right people for the right job, so use them  and thats what we try. These people  a lot of them are here at the moment  will be good and it will be fine whenever it will be after I leave. The plan at the moment is to do 2024, thank you very much.


Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5207 on: Yesterday at 12:02:51 am »
Said it before and will say it again, I bet he extends.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5208 on: Yesterday at 12:37:31 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 12:02:51 am
Said it before and will say it again, I bet he extends.
But only as a distraction to mo leaving ........ Runs away
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5209 on: Yesterday at 01:00:53 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 12:02:51 am
Said it before and will say it again, I bet he extends.

I actually think so too, but people need to chill, if he leaves us, its not because of the city, the fans or the players... the man will be 56 in 2024, which is not the youngest anymore... would be pissed though if he takes a Real/Barca/Bayern job.... if he leaves us i want to see him as pundit or chilling at the beach :wave
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5210 on: Yesterday at 11:38:27 am »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Yesterday at 01:00:53 am
I actually think so too, but people need to chill, if he leaves us, its not because of the city, the fans or the players... the man will be 56 in 2024, which is not the youngest anymore... would be pissed though if he takes a Real/Barca/Bayern job.... if he leaves us i want to see him as pundit or chilling at the beach :wave

I dont think there is any danger of him managing Barca/Real in all honesty. I think weve seen and know enough about Juergen to know how he manages teams and clubs and the way those 2 are they he wouldnt want the hassle that they bring.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5211 on: Yesterday at 11:44:11 am »
Quote from: RedKenWah on Yesterday at 11:38:27 am
I dont think there is any danger of him managing Barca/Real in all honesty. I think weve seen and know enough about Juergen to know how he manages teams and clubs and the way those 2 are they he wouldnt want the hassle that they bring.

Let's be honest, he's got it pretty good at Liverpool and I doubt he's considering going to a different club.  I think he wants to stay, but he wants to make sure he isn't burnt out when it's time for him to renew.  He's basically looking at, not only what's best for him, but also what's best for the club.  There will likely be a lot of speculation leading up to his contract ending but I can definitely see him waiting until the last possible moment to make a final decision.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5212 on: Yesterday at 02:15:22 pm »
The little snippet here suggests it's just whether the fire is still burning for him. I can imagine in normal circumstances he might sign up for two or three more years. But if he feels the cheats are always going to win he might lose motivation. I don't think he sees it as that but it might be a factor.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5213 on: Today at 12:20:40 am »
New banner for Jurgen.  :D

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5214 on: Today at 01:06:48 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:20:40 am
New banner for Jurgen.  :D


Nice one :D, but they'll have to sew on some extra fabric when we win the FA Cup.  ;)
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5215 on: Today at 03:11:45 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:20:40 am
New banner for Jurgen.  :D



Glasses are necessary and mandatory...
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5216 on: Today at 03:42:01 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:15:22 pm
The little snippet here suggests it's just whether the fire is still burning for him. I can imagine in normal circumstances he might sign up for two or three more years. But if he feels the cheats are always going to win he might lose motivation. I don't think he sees it as that but it might be a factor.

100% think the decision will be nothing to do with football and 100% to do with his family and what they want to do.

The romantic in me hopes after he leaves us in 2030, he either goes sailing for the rest of his life, or has a break and goes back to Mainz, leading them to CL glory
« Last Edit: Today at 03:45:32 am by harleydanger »
