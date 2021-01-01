It's like he was born to lead this club. I genuinely can't think of another manager in world football that's such a perfect fit for the club they're managing. He represents everything that the club and its supporters represent.
He may seem sound now, but he'll be left with egg on his face when the microchips are activated and Bill Gates takes control of our players.
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/rjio3q/lfc_wont_be_signing_unvaccinated_players_in/LFC wont be signing unvaccinated players in January or beyond, Jurgen Klopp has revealed. If a player is not vaccinated at all, he is a constant threat for all of us.
He absolutely nails it every time. You couldnt ask for a better bloke to lead the club. It will feel like a stake to the heart the day he leaves. Wish he was my dad
