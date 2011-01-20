« previous next »
Offline mallin9

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5040 on: Yesterday at 01:11:32 am »
Quote from: Penfold78 on December 17, 2021, 07:14:03 pm
I love him for his confidence and eloquence on current affairs and global issues. The man has a brain and proper emotional intelligence too. Leader.

Real leader.  Great man by not trying to be anything, just being himself.
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5041 on: Yesterday at 01:48:28 am »
A born leader of people of whatever persuasion. His press conference today was a particular highlight. For those who are able, starts 5:55

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mwLix_LB8Yg

The scumbag press push him all the time, not for content but for a headline. He navigates that superbly. Whoever follows him be it Stevie or Pep, he will be impossible to follow. I hope he gives us 3 more years as he can't go on forever. He is a force of nature, an absolute legend and will never be forgotten in this fair City of ours cos he is ours. I love this man
Offline meady1981

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5042 on: Yesterday at 07:33:37 am »
Still waiting
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5043 on: Yesterday at 09:17:46 am »
Quote from: FLRed67 on December 17, 2021, 08:20:32 pm
Someone needs to tell Juergen he really needs to stick to talking about the team and only the team right now. The sh*t is likely to hit the fan in 2022. And anyone shooting their mouth off right now is likely to see it blow up in their faces in the future.


Is the microchip inserted into us via the vaccine due to go off in 2022 or subsequent years?
Offline Alan B'Stard

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5044 on: Yesterday at 09:55:27 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:17:46 am
Is the microchip inserted into us via the vaccine due to go off in 2022 or subsequent years?
Still waiting for the NWO to take over! 😂
Online Happy Craig'mas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5045 on: Yesterday at 03:42:42 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on December 17, 2021, 08:20:32 pm
Someone needs to tell Juergen he really needs to stick to talking about the team and only the team right now. The sh*t is likely to hit the fan in 2022. And anyone shooting their mouth off right now is likely to see it blow up in their faces in the future.

Still waiting for this to be explained...
Online Once in Royal David's jillc

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5046 on: Yesterday at 03:45:44 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on December 17, 2021, 08:20:32 pm
Someone needs to tell Juergen he really needs to stick to talking about the team and only the team right now. The sh*t is likely to hit the fan in 2022. And anyone shooting their mouth off right now is likely to see it blow up in their faces in the future.

These people disagree.

https://twitter.com/NHSEnglandMedia/status/1471964974507565057?s=20
Online newterp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5047 on: Yesterday at 03:56:32 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on December 17, 2021, 08:20:32 pm
Someone needs to tell Juergen he really needs to stick to talking about the team and only the team right now. The sh*t is likely to hit the fan in 2022. And anyone shooting their mouth off right now is likely to see it blow up in their faces in the future.


I would like to go on record and state that you are a moron. Actually - a true moron. And this comes not from this statement alone - but reading your tripe shit that you post in other threads as well.
Online newterp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5048 on: Yesterday at 03:57:45 pm »
Quote from: Once in Royal David's jillc on Yesterday at 03:45:44 pm
These people disagree.

https://twitter.com/NHSEnglandMedia/status/1471964974507565057?s=20

Jill - what do they know? Do they tell Klopp how to manage football? They should just stick to their job which is treating a global pandemic with science and res......oh hang on.


:D
Offline Dim Glas@xmas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5049 on: Yesterday at 04:00:55 pm »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Yesterday at 03:42:42 pm
Still waiting for this to be explained...

Looks like Florida Red has done a runner, we may never know his expert reasonings on this matter  :(
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5050 on: Yesterday at 04:02:24 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on December 17, 2021, 08:20:32 pm
Someone needs to tell Juergen he really needs to stick to talking about the team and only the team right now. The sh*t is likely to hit the fan in 2022. And anyone shooting their mouth off right now is likely to see it blow up in their faces in the future.

The fuck they do.

Maybe you should try to understand the words that have come out of his mouth & then pipe down.
Online RedSince86

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5051 on: Yesterday at 04:04:58 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Yesterday at 04:00:55 pm
Looks like Florida Red has done a runner, we may never know his expert reasonings on this matter  :(
Is he the Florida Governor Ron Desantis who hates masks and doesn't know how to put them on? ;D



Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5052 on: Yesterday at 04:09:17 pm »
Read it.


Offline KurtVerbose

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5053 on: Yesterday at 04:13:48 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on December 17, 2021, 09:35:18 pm
it is indeed, if you cant type the umlaut, the letter is typed as ue so Juergen is correct, Jurgen is not!

For anyone's information who doesn't know, if you want to type ü and don't have a German keyboard, hold down the ALT key and enter the numbers 129.
Offline Dim Glas@xmas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5054 on: Yesterday at 04:15:33 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 04:13:48 pm
For anyone's information who doesn't know, if you want to type ü and don't have a German keyboard, hold down the ALT key and enter the numbers 129.

or on a mac, hold down the letter and it should bring up a menu with all the accented letters available. 

Offline Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5055 on: Yesterday at 04:16:15 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 04:13:48 pm
For anyone's information who doesn't know, if you want to type ü and don't have a German keyboard, hold down the ALT key and enter the numbers 129.

Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Yesterday at 04:15:33 pm
or on a mac, hold down the letter and it should bring up a menu with all the accented letters available. 

Thank yoü.
Offline Dim Glas@xmas

« Reply #5056 on: Yesterday at 04:16:56 pm »
Offline meady1981

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5057 on: Yesterday at 04:20:22 pm »
Im amazed Klopp puts up with this country.
Offline Sangria

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5058 on: Yesterday at 04:23:29 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 04:20:22 pm
Im amazed Klopp puts up with this country.

Liverpool's country, or Florida Red's country?
Offline Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5059 on: Yesterday at 04:24:13 pm »
Online newterp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5060 on: Yesterday at 04:27:13 pm »
Offline Sangria

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5061 on: Yesterday at 04:27:36 pm »
Offline Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5062 on: Yesterday at 04:32:22 pm »
Online newterp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5063 on: Yesterday at 04:58:17 pm »
Can we please go back to ripping on Florida Red 67?
Offline Caligula?

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5064 on: Yesterday at 05:14:52 pm »
It's like he was born to lead this club. I genuinely can't think of another manager in world football that's such a perfect fit for the club they're managing. He represents everything that the club and its supporters represent.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5065 on: Yesterday at 07:12:27 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 04:23:29 pm
Liverpool's country, or Florida Red's country?

 ;D
Offline Red Berry

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5066 on: Yesterday at 07:20:53 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 05:14:52 pm
It's like he was born to lead this club. I genuinely can't think of another manager in world football that's such a perfect fit for the club they're managing. He represents everything that the club and its supporters represent.

He really is a 21st century Shankly. He was made for us, and we were made for him.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5067 on: Yesterday at 07:37:57 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 05:14:52 pm
It's like he was born to lead this club. I genuinely can't think of another manager in world football that's such a perfect fit for the club they're managing. He represents everything that the club and its supporters represent.


100%.

He's just a sound guy
Online JasonF

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5068 on: Yesterday at 07:42:53 pm »
He may seem sound now, but he'll be left with egg on his face when the microchips are activated and Bill Gates takes control of our players.
Online newterp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5069 on: Yesterday at 07:57:12 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 07:42:53 pm
He may seem sound now, but he'll be left with egg on his face when the microchips are activated and Bill Gates takes control of our players.

didn't you see the test run against West Ham.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5070 on: Yesterday at 08:07:33 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 07:42:53 pm
He may seem sound now, but he'll be left with egg on his face when the microchips are activated and Bill Gates takes control of our players.

 ;D
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5071 on: Yesterday at 08:08:40 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 05:14:52 pm
It's like he was born to lead this club. I genuinely can't think of another manager in world football that's such a perfect fit for the club they're managing. He represents everything that the club and its supporters represent.

In a nutshell.
Online newterp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5072 on: Today at 12:49:06 am »
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/rjio3q/lfc_wont_be_signing_unvaccinated_players_in/

LFC wont be signing unvaccinated players in January or beyond, Jurgen Klopp has revealed. If a player is not vaccinated at all, he is a constant threat for all of us.
Online JasonF

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #5073 on: Today at 12:59:26 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:49:06 am
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/rjio3q/lfc_wont_be_signing_unvaccinated_players_in/

LFC wont be signing unvaccinated players in January or beyond, Jurgen Klopp has revealed. If a player is not vaccinated at all, he is a constant threat for all of us.

Video here: https://youtu.be/QO2dqvqRWhA

It's from the embargoed part of Friday's press conference.
