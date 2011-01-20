« previous next »
He looks well does Wenger. Overstayed his welcome/legacy at Arsenal by a couple of years if were being honest but it clearly agrees with him, freed of the stress and working for FIFA with the experience and intelligence he brings.

What is the award for?
Non, je ne regrette rien.
Quote from: rossipersempre on August 24, 2021, 06:21:42 pm
He looks well does Wenger. Overstayed his welcome/legacy at Arsenal by a couple of years if were being honest but it clearly agrees with him, freed of the stress and working for FIFA with the experience and intelligence he brings.

What is the award for?

Best FIFA Football Coach. Kloppo won it twice, 2019 and 2020, but cos of the pandemic didnt get awared the actual trophy for that 2nd one (until now).
Would love to have heard their football chat. Id also love to hear rafa and Klopp discussing this liverpool team.
I posted a video in the Arsenal thread last week of the best goals of the Wenger era.

Just an amazing video to see beautiful team goals, pity Wenger never won a CL, the football his teams played in their pomp 2001 -2007 was magical.

Quote from: The Test on August 24, 2021, 08:04:21 pm
Would love to have heard their football chat. Id also love to hear rafa and Klopp discussing this liverpool team.
I'd love it if klopp (or any other top coach) kept a diary and published it a few years later.
In depth analysis of games , honest opinions on transfers.
Actually I bet there's some really good biographies out already, I just haven't seen them . I did read a Graham Taylor one decades ago and that was quite an eye opener .
Quote from: PaulF on August 27, 2021, 07:21:55 am
I did read a Graham Taylor one decades ago and that was quite an eye opener .

Did you not like that?
Quote
Jurgen Klopp will be awarded the first German-British Freundship Award. The award, established by the British Chamber of Commerce in Germany and the British Embassy, honors the commitment to the special relationship between the two countries
Quote from: Samie on September  2, 2021, 03:19:56 pm




Presented to him by his friend Campino  8)
Interview with the big man on Radio Merseyside Sport tonight at 6pm ...
Quote from: Pistolero on September 10, 2021, 05:08:12 pm
Interview with the big man on Radio Merseyside Sport tonight at 6pm ...

Nice One mate.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/live:bbc_radio_merseyside If anyone wants to listen.
Wont do him any good, but I fucking hope he launches into all those twats in the media who got snarky over his comments on tackles this season.

Name and fucking shame them.
Quote from: Kekule on September 12, 2021, 06:30:13 pm
Wont do him any good, but I fucking hope he launches into all those twats in the media who got snarky over his comments on tackles this season.

Name and fucking shame them.

He'll go off on one in his interview, justifiably so, and the media will double down. They're already setting the narrative with 'was never a red card'.

Klopp needs to just keep quiet with the media and give them nothing. You can't win with the Trumpian mentality of the English media.
Kloppo go ape shit!
Quote from: Samie on September 12, 2021, 06:31:30 pm
Kloppo go ape shit!

The media will round on him even though he was right about these rules
What boils my piss is that he gets accused of playing 'mind games' when he brings stuff like that up. When it's obvious to anyone who has followed his career that the players welfare actually means something to him.

It says a lot about what the football media really thinks about players' welfare, when they can't take Klopp at face value.
The boss is so impressive dealing with Geoff Shreeve (who I personally don't have much time for). Kloppo speaks so much with his eyes, controls the questions with a look. Love the guy.
Quote from: dai_bonehead on September 12, 2021, 07:03:23 pm
The boss is so impressive dealing with Geoff Shreeve (who I personally don't have much time for). Kloppo speaks so much with his eyes, controls the questions with a look. Love the guy.

Did very well there. He knows by now that going off on one, even when warranted, will never work well with the way the media are here. Only Man United managers can do that.

At least Shreeves held back a bit there and showed a bit of mercy in the circumstances. Another bellend like Des Kelly would have used his emotion to rile him.
I love this man. What a genuine human being. Wears his heart on his sleeve, but not in a weak/uncontrolled way.
You can feel his humanity in the post-match interview..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FjyTeH2psnU
Quote from: Jon2lfc on September 12, 2021, 11:26:07 pm
I love this man. What a genuine human being. Wears his heart on his sleeve, but not in a weak/uncontrolled way.
You can feel his humanity in the post-match interview..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FjyTeH2psnU
Klopp is genuinely one of the very few reasons I have left for staying interested in  football these days.
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2021/sep/14/jurgen-klopp-salutes-emma-raducanu-talent-of-the-century-after-us-open-title

It is long ago that I watched a full tennis game and I was impressed by the power, the speed and the whole game, said Klopp. Womens tennis is obviously in a brilliant moment. These two girls, 18 and 19, what they showed in the game was massively impressive. But then when they got the trophies during the ceremony, how both girls spoke was really inspiring to be honest. Even more so than the tennis, which was inspiring enough.

I was absolutely overwhelmed by the way they presented themselves. Fernandez was obviously disappointed and Emma showed great respect for her. They knew they will face each other in the future very often and be in many more finals. I wish that for them. It was a great show of sportsmanship and elite sport and how humble you can be while so young and on top of the world.

Klopp added: When you are 18-year-old and win the US Open it can only come from hard work. She is for sure the talent of the century, but without hard work it is not possible to be there and doing that. Now she is there and you see her smiling during the game, it is the nicest thing I can imagine. I will watch womens tennis much more, for sure, than I did in the last few years.
Quote from: Jon2lfc on September 12, 2021, 11:26:07 pm
I love this man. What a genuine human being. Wears his heart on his sleeve, but not in a weak/uncontrolled way.
You can feel his humanity in the post-match interview..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FjyTeH2psnU

yup! Spot on.

And on that theme. This was with Ibou after Harveys injury.

Quote from: Dim Glas on September 14, 2021, 09:19:16 pm
yup! Spot on.

And on that theme. This was with Ibou after Harvey’s injury.


Yep.

The fact that some horrible narrative emerged about Klopp walking on the pitch is emblematic of the way football parlance has become so exhausting. "Let's focus on absolutely the wrong thing...for clicks and views!"
I think we are going to get a Klopp Master class this year.

Pretty much he is going to need to get a tune out of every single player at his disposal in order to sit at the very top table with the Oils and The Green and Gold Car Wreck Inc.

so now International break is over in 2x a week kicks in. The master juggler just started spinning plates. This now is why he was determined from the pre to have Ox in it. Harvey  (surprise to me, and a good one). Naby. Now Origi. Jones was never forgotten either. by some distance. Never forgotten.

Hes gonna dance a merry tune. this could be Klopps masterpiece season.  If he can somehow get any better. Hes gonna get that thing working pell mell .

after that covid affected turgidity we all called football for a while, the excitement of the fans is like an uppercut coming from 2 inches off the floor, at least early doors. Herr Klopp is most excellent in this regard also. I think hes gonna kick the actual shit right out of this whole season now. A manager battle like never before also in the mini league for him to relish with tuchel in the mix also. Plus Gollum with Ronaldo. haha  sorry i made myself laugh there  ;D wild card.

Yaa, Kloppo wants this thing im backing him to have a blinder.

 
He doesnt have to say anything, hes brought together a good group of guys who know whats expected of them (even if they dont agree) and he leads by example.
That's great to hear.
It's annoying when a thread contains the same picture multiple times, but this deserves it.I've never seen that pic before. It's truly awesome.
Quote from: Dim Glas on September 14, 2021, 09:19:16 pm



Quote from: John C on Today at 12:17:20 am
It's annoying when a thread contains the same picture multiple times, but this deserves it.I've never seen that pic before. It's truly awesome.
Quote from: Dim Glas on September 14, 2021, 09:19:16 pm


City and Chelsea turning their youth academies into workarounds for financial fair play by harvesting young men as commodities.

Klopp reassuring Ibou.

I know fucking well which one I back.

The trophies are great. The human being running the show is far greater...
It is like drink-driving: Jürgen Klopp says anti-vaxxers endanger others

Klopp: we have 99% vaccinated against Covid at Liverpool

Jürgen Klopp has launched an attack on people who refuse coronavirus vaccinations by comparing them to drink-drivers and saying they are to blame if others catch Covid from them.

The Liverpool manager accused the anti-vaccination movement of ignoring the experts and endangering others while making disingenuous claims about a loss of freedom to justify their stance.

While many Premier League clubs are reportedly yet to get half their players fully vaccinated, Klopp said his persuasive powers were not required to ensure Liverpools squad are double jabbed. I can say we have 99% vaccinated. I didnt have to convince the players, it was more a natural decision from the team. I cannot remember really talking to a player in a one-on-one situation and explaining to him.

Gareth Southgate has revealed he received abuse for recording a message encouraging young people to be vaccinated and Klopp, who followed his usual policy of consulting specialists in their fields, said: It sounds like we are not allowed to give people advice. Where did I get the knowledge from that I think it makes sense to get the vaccine? I called doctors that Ive known for years and I asked them: What should I do?

Thats how I usually work: when you dont know, you call a specialist and the specialist tells you. Thats why I took the vaccination because I am in an age group [54] where it is not that easy any more, the virus could be tricky, and I was really happy when I could get it. The specialists out there say the vaccination is the solution at the moment.

If I say I am vaccinated, other people say: How can you tell me I should be vaccinated? It is a little bit like drink-driving. We all probably were in a situation where we had a beer or two and thought we still could drive but, [because of] the law, we are not allowed to drive so we dont drive. But this law is not there for protecting me when I drink two beers and want to drive, its for protecting all the other people because Im drunk and we accept that as a law.

I dont take the vaccination only to protect me, I take the vaccination to protect all the people around me. I dont understand why that is a limitation of freedom because, if it is, then not being allowed to drink and drive is a limitation of freedom as well. I got the vaccination because I was concerned about myself but even more so about everybody around me. If I get [Covid] and I suffer from it: my fault. If I get it and spread it to someone else: my fault and not their fault.

Klopp called for greater openness about vaccination statuses in the interests of safety. We are not allowed to ask people if they are vaccinated but Im allowed to ask a taxi driver: Are you drunk? If he says: I dont have to tell you, then I say: OK, I dont drive with you. If I show up in the office drunk, they can send me home or even sack me but we are not allowed to ask people. I might be really naive but I dont understand it.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/oct/02/liverpool-jurgen-klopp-says-anti-vaxxers-endanger-others
Who do you reckon the 1% is/are? Would have been Lovren if he were still here.
Jurgen...as always...the only football figure with the plums to say what has to be said........missing him already
He is just perfect for us.
How are only 7 teams more than 50% vaccinated?

The Premier League have clearly been too lenient on players. The NFL has done much better.

How are we allowing unvaccinated players travel for international duty and European games?

Fair play to Klopp for stating his opinions. Don't know why this hasn't been a bigger area of discussion in the press. The coverage was non stop in the NFL in off season.
Klopp for PM
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 12:31:03 am
City and Chelsea turning their youth academies into workarounds for financial fair play by harvesting young men as commodities.

Klopp reassuring Ibou.

I know fucking well which one I back.

The trophies are great. The human being running the show is far greater...

We don't have unreasonable expectations. We just expect our managers to be better people than they are football managers. And we expect them to be the best football managers in the world. And time after time, they meet our expectations.
Have to say I'm shocked at those low vaccination rates.
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:47:18 am
How are only 7 teams more than 50% vaccinated?

The Premier League have clearly been too lenient on players. The NFL has done much better.

How are we allowing unvaccinated players travel for international duty and European games?

Fair play to Klopp for stating his opinions. Don't know why this hasn't been a bigger area of discussion in the press. The coverage was non stop in the NFL in off season.

Because people have done research and don't just inject anything into there body because some politician or white coat tells you to. Klopp should mind his own business, clearly hasn't got a clue what he is talking about. Klopp I dont take the vaccination only to protect me, I take the vaccination to protect all the people around me." What an idiotic comment.. the vaxx doesn't stop you spreading it or catching it! its just meant to reduce you symptoms "if" you get it! If he doesn't even know that, then he shouldnt be piping up trying to coerce people.

My body my choice, the day you're told you must take some injection to get in or go anywhere you can kiss what's left of freedom goodbye.
Quote from: Dar on Today at 12:22:05 pm
Because people have done research and don't just inject anything into there body because some politician or white coat tells you to. Klopp should mind his own business, clearly hasn't got a clue what he is talking about. Klopp I dont take the vaccination only to protect me, I take the vaccination to protect all the people around me." What an idiotic comment.. the vaxx doesn't stop you spreading it or catching it! its just meant to reduce you symptoms "if" you get it! If he doesn't even know that, then he shouldnt be piping up trying to coerce people.

My body my choice, the day you're told you must take some injection to get in or go anywhere you can kiss what's left of freedom goodbye.
What research have people done mate?
Quote from: Dar on Today at 12:22:05 pm
Because people have done research and don't just inject anything into there body because some politician or white coat tells you to. Klopp should mind his own business, clearly hasn't got a clue what he is talking about. Klopp I dont take the vaccination only to protect me, I take the vaccination to protect all the people around me." What an idiotic comment.. the vaxx doesn't stop you spreading it or catching it! its just meant to reduce you symptoms "if" you get it! If he doesn't even know that, then he shouldnt be piping up trying to coerce people.

My body my choice, the day you're told you must take some injection to get in or go anywhere you can kiss what's left of freedom goodbye.

House! I have a full house here!
