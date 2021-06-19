This.



I really wish he'd release a 'motivational' book or something.

Would be a great read I reckon





COME ON YOU CAN DO IT!by Jurgen KloppIn this moment, you can do it! You really can. Embrace your strengths, keep fighting! You must do it! You can do it! I believe in you! Everyone believes in you! You believe in you. In this moment you CAN do it!(cont. for 395 pages)... listening to the audiobook would put you in a better mood than a couple of disco smarties