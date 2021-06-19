« previous next »
Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)

Jon2lfc

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
June 19, 2021, 09:50:56 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 16, 2021, 02:24:33 pm
Every day that has Jurgen Klopp in it feels like your birthday. Never heard a bad interview or quote from him. Always says  something glorious or thought-provoking.
This.

I really wish he'd release a 'motivational' book or something.
Would be a great read I reckon.
I would absolutely love to have been coached and managed by him.

I think what makes him stand out is that he has no ulterior motives - what you see is what you get.
He genuinely wants the best for everyone he meets. And he's not afraid to call stupidness out - in a cool way.
He has qualities that everyone can learn from.
Thepooloflife

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
June 19, 2021, 12:29:05 pm
Belated best wishes Jurgen - a top, top human being ! That birthday wish from Gini is absolute class !
Samie

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
June 19, 2021, 03:57:09 pm
Kloppo is in Mallorca enjoying his holidays.

That's Mario Gotze with him.  ;D



Jwils21

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
June 19, 2021, 08:35:54 pm
If those photos surfaced a few years back the transfer thread wouldve imploded
ToneLa

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
June 19, 2021, 09:15:00 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on June 19, 2021, 09:50:56 am
This.

I really wish he'd release a 'motivational' book or something.
Would be a great read I reckon


COME ON YOU CAN DO IT!

by Jurgen Klopp

In this moment, you can do it! You really can. Embrace your strengths, keep fighting! You must do it! You can do it! I believe in you! Everyone believes in you! You believe in you. In this moment you CAN do it!

(cont. for 395 pages)

...  listening to the audiobook would put you in a better mood than a couple of disco smarties  ;D
Al 666

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
June 19, 2021, 09:50:01 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on June 19, 2021, 09:50:56 am
This.

I really wish he'd release a 'motivational' book or something.
Would be a great read I reckon.
I would absolutely love to have been coached and managed by him.

I think what makes him stand out is that he has no ulterior motives - what you see is what you get.
He genuinely wants the best for everyone he meets. And he's not afraid to call stupidness out - in a cool way.
He has qualities that everyone can learn from.

He keeps thinking about doing a motivational book, but his inner chimp tells him not to.
RedSince86

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
June 30, 2021, 08:04:26 pm
Hahahaha the BBC supporter is going to feel like a Numpty when he found out it wasn't Jurgen.

https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1410150788643667968
Ghost Town

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
June 30, 2021, 09:52:10 pm
Honestly that Kloppelgänger looks more like Klopp than Klopp does. Proper deep fake stuff - only real!

The club need to hire him and put him in the fake bus we use when we play the Che Guevara Mancs
scouseman

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
July 1, 2021, 07:39:37 pm
I went looking for the Erdinger beer class with Klopp on at Sainsburys today only to be left disappointed and told that the promotion had ended last week. I went to two large stores in north London with no luck sadly. 
Black Bull Nova

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
July 1, 2021, 11:45:43 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on June 19, 2021, 09:50:01 pm
He keeps thinking about doing a motivational book.

Don't think he can be arsed to be honest
D🐶G

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
July 1, 2021, 11:51:59 pm
Quote from: scouseman on July  1, 2021, 07:39:37 pm
I went looking for the Erdinger beer class with Klopp on at Sainsburys today only to be left disappointed and told that the promotion had ended last week. I went to two large stores in north London with no luck sadly. 
Managed to get a couple last week after ringing around four or five Sainsburys stores by us. Every one of them commented about how many calls theyd had regarding them and how big the demand was.

Do know you can buy them off the official Erdinger website though, if anyone is desperate and doesnt mind paying close to £20 for one including postage.
Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
July 2, 2021, 12:51:53 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 30, 2021, 09:52:10 pm
Honestly that Kloppelgänger looks more like Klopp than Klopp does. Proper deep fake stuff - only real!

The club need to hire him and put him in the fake bus we use when we play the Che Guevara Mancs

Although out of all the LFC gear he looks nothing like him. Which makes it weirder maybe?!
Samie

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
Today at 12:19:30 am
Jurgen needs those bike rides during pre season ASAP it seems. Added more than a few pounds of timber.  ;D

kavah

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
Today at 02:57:25 am
^




The lad who had him on his shoulders at Wembley must be strong as fuck  ;D
Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp (Ruhe in Frieden, Elisabeth Klopp, 81)
Today at 03:02:23 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:19:30 am
Jurgen needs those bike rides during pre season ASAP it seems. Added more than a few pounds of timber.  ;D



He is just wearing a very baggy t shirt  ::)

Great to see Kloppo though, looking happy and tanned (or a bit sun burned in fact!)
