Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 7, 2021, 06:04:45 pm

Does anyone have the clip where he says something like "if you play at their level they will beat you, but if you can bring them down to your level, you can be anyone in the world, and thats what i love about football"?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 7, 2021, 08:42:18 pm
Love our manager
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 12, 2021, 08:15:29 pm
Not sure if posted before, but from Kloppos programme notes from the CL game, talking about essential workers:

(pic from here: https://twitter.com/JayMcKenna87/status/1370463527073366021?s=20)

Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 12, 2021, 08:24:59 pm
He really is a special human being.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 13, 2021, 05:35:33 am
A source explained that Klopps commitment to Liverpool will only be intensified by recent setbacks. They said: The less successful Jurgen is the more stubborn he becomes to get his team back to the levels and success they had before. Being in a bad position means he definitely will not leave.

https://theathletic.com/2439662/2021/03/13/it-is-like-quicksand-the-inside-story-of-liverpools-unravelling-season-and-what-it-means/

In case anyone was still worried
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 13, 2021, 07:53:49 am
Klopp for PM!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 13, 2021, 06:37:10 pm
Medellin posted this picture in the Liverpool Life thread. We love Jurgen because you could actually picture him doing this these days.

Shanks watching a match in 64 or 65 at Eldon Grove

Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 13, 2021, 07:15:46 pm
Hooray!

I cried the day Rafa was removed, took me until Klopp to finally over past it. Hope to see Klopp on the sidelines here for a long long time.

Just a blip of a season, and surely the coaching staff would have understood a lot from the setbacks. Would be a fun watch for us all  :)
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 13, 2021, 07:22:52 pm
It's good to see it, even though deep down most of us probably knew it anyway.  Klopp wants to leave the club on a high.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 06:02:29 pm
This is great  :D
Love how he says Scouse isnt an English dish but a Liverpool dish  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f8S3E-aOPqc&amp;t=3s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f8S3E-aOPqc&amp;t=3s</a>

