Jürgen Klopp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 9, 2020, 04:19:37 PM
Yes, Shankly and Klopp. The big man would be embarrassed by the comparison but, as plain as day, it's there to be made. They haven't just both produced great teams and instilled a winning mentality where there was none before. They also represent the club in exactly the way we, or at least our better selves, would like to be represented.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 9, 2020, 04:20:05 PM
Enjoy him whilst he's here.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 9, 2020, 04:52:49 PM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on October  9, 2020, 04:20:05 PM
Enjoy him whilst he's here.

Where have the last five years gone?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 9, 2020, 05:49:47 PM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October  9, 2020, 04:19:37 PM
Yes, Shankly and Klopp. The big man would be embarrassed by the comparison but, as plain as day, it's there to be made. They haven't just both produced great teams and instilled a winning mentality where there was none before. They also represent the club in exactly the way we, or at least our better selves, would like to be represented.
In a nutshell Yorky. I think it was Grobbelaar that earlier this year quite unashamedly stated he was "Shankly reincarnated in a German body". It really is appropriate on all levels.

Even with all the huge expectation and high hopes at the time we upgraded managers, I don't think anyone expected the depth to which Jurgen would indelibly imprint himself on the club, city and supporters, and it's obvious the feeling is reciprocal. Chasing success isn't the way forward, instead you chase the best people, and success follows. Credit to FSG, opening the door for him to walk through.

Its a truly stomach-churning thought, but when he does eventually leave, you can only imagine the send off he'll be given, one to eclipse that of Dortmund and Mainz. One day. But not yet.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 9, 2020, 07:58:50 PM
I love him, love him, love him. I don't have the words to explain how absolutely, unequivocally, insuperably boss he is. The best manager I've ever been around to witness, but more importantly one of the very best human beings I've ever known.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 9, 2020, 08:32:15 PM
I agree. He's the kind of guy you want to be leader of every country on Earth.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 9, 2020, 09:16:01 PM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October  9, 2020, 04:19:37 PM
Yes, Shankly and Klopp. The big man would be embarrassed by the comparison but, as plain as day, it's there to be made. They haven't just both produced great teams and instilled a winning mentality where there was none before. They also represent the club in exactly the way we, or at least our better selves, would like to be represented.

Other managers have also represented the club exactly as we'd like it to be represented (which considering our high demands, is extravagantly fortunate on our part). But where Klopp merits comparison with Shankly is in how he's built this new identity which we see as the Liverpool Way. Just as Shankly defined the identity of the revitalised LFC, so we will see a host of new traditions from the Klopp era that will define the modern LFC.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 9, 2020, 09:17:35 PM
Five years have absolutely flown by. Lets hope were only halfway through the adventure.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 9, 2020, 09:59:26 PM

He brought the league title home. That will always do for me.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 9, 2020, 10:00:50 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October  9, 2020, 04:52:49 PM
Where have the last five years gone?

I'm scared to think about it honestly, as life has flown by, and it still feels like he signed with us the other day.


Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 10, 2020, 07:00:07 AM
Seems almost prophetic but under Jurgen Klopp, Anfield has indeed become a "bastion of invincibility" and Liverpool Football Club have in fact "conquered the bloody world".
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 12, 2020, 08:20:44 PM
Apologies if it's already been posted but saw this on Twitter

https://twitter.com/primevideosport/status/1315636335114240002?s=19
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 12, 2020, 09:23:41 PM
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 12, 2020, 09:43:13 PM
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on October  9, 2020, 09:59:26 PM
He brought the league title home. That will always do for me.

Spot on mate. That is enough. But, what a journey and what a wonderful, normal, human guy. The best there could be. We lucked out. Everything now is a bonus.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 12, 2020, 10:53:15 PM
I honestly don't know that I will ever love another manager like Jurgen. He's a great coach but an even better human being who reflects the best values of each of us and of the club. We will have other winners. Some of them may even be even more successful on the pitch, but it will be extremely hard to have the mix of coaching excellence and humanity again.

For those that were around for Shankly, how does Klopp compare? It's hard I know, but does Jurgen come close to capturing some of how it felt back then?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 13, 2020, 12:21:13 AM
Quote from: Nitramdorf on October 12, 2020, 08:20:44 PM
Apologies if it's already been posted but saw this on Twitter

https://twitter.com/primevideosport/status/1315636335114240002?s=19

He recorded a video wishing a disabled lad I know happy birthday.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 13, 2020, 12:50:55 PM
He's like your favourite uncle you look forward to seeing at family parties

he's deffo a man of the people  ;D

hmm what does he have that the others don't...





Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 15, 2020, 11:11:02 AM
An article from the BBC today putting into perspective the last 5 years of the boss.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54522465

We are very very lucky (as is he). The perfect match.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 15, 2020, 01:38:17 PM
Klopp sent players 'long, long text message' after Villa defeat

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/54553452
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 17, 2020, 03:05:48 PM
Klopps far too nice on these incompetent refs. Just call them out Fergie style
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 17, 2020, 03:11:06 PM
Quote from: Machae on October 17, 2020, 03:05:48 PM
Klopps far too nice on these incompetent refs. Just call them out Fergie style

he wont.

he is how he is  :)
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 17, 2020, 03:15:29 PM
thats pretty much klopp all over at the end. im a supporter watching on my laptop via a stream and im absolutely fuming. cant hide my anger.

meanwhile Jurgen is having a laugh about it with Ancelotti. pure class.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 01:25:18 AM
Was thinking if Klopp (or any other manager) used the Champions League press conference to absolutely destroy the incompetence of the referees including Riley, would the Premier League have a case to fine him.

Seeing as players could be done due to social media posts, I guess they would. Just wondered whether theres been any precedence of that happening before. Yes I know, hes not the type, but nevertheless, I'd hate for something like this to be so easily forgotten about.
