Yes, Shankly and Klopp. The big man would be embarrassed by the comparison but, as plain as day, it's there to be made. They haven't just both produced great teams and instilled a winning mentality where there was none before. They also represent the club in exactly the way we, or at least our better selves, would like to be represented.



In a nutshell Yorky. I think it was Grobbelaar that earlier this year quite unashamedly stated he was "Shankly reincarnated in a German body". It really is appropriate on all levels.Even with all the huge expectation and high hopes at the time we upgraded managers, I don't think anyone expected the depth to which Jurgen would indelibly imprint himself on the club, city and supporters, and it's obvious the feeling is reciprocal. Chasing success isn't the way forward, instead you chase the best people, and success follows. Credit to FSG, opening the door for him to walk through.Its a truly stomach-churning thought, but when he does eventually leave, you can only imagine the send off he'll be given, one to eclipse that of Dortmund and Mainz. One day. But not yet.