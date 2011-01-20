« previous next »
Jürgen Klopp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2640 on: Today at 01:01:52 AM
Never heard PK speak before. His voice is so deep only woolly mammoths truly understand what he says
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2641 on: Today at 01:04:46 AM
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:01:52 AM
Never heard PK speak before. His voice is so deep only woolly mammoths truly understand what he says

 ;D

Theres a few interviews with him out there. Not only a deep voice, but the way he speaks is really calm and laid back!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2642 on: Today at 04:14:22 AM
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:01:52 AM
Never heard PK speak before. His voice is so deep only woolly mammoths truly understand what he says

Paul Konchesky? There is a nice interview with him when he joined the club. Amazing player, Andy Robertson not fit to lace his boots.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2643 on: Today at 05:40:29 AM
Quote from: Dynasty on Yesterday at 11:07:30 PM

James Pearce
@JamesPearceLFC
·
20m
Klopp on this summer: "This is a difficult year for all football clubs in the world and I dont think its a time where we talk about transfers like the rest around us did not happen. Its just not possible, at least not for us." (1/2) #LFC
James Pearce
@JamesPearceLFC
Klopp: "We cannot do it like this, other clubs maybe can, but this club is run in a specific way. This is our way, here we are. Is it the best way? I dont know, but its ours and we will probably stick to that." (2/2) #LFC


Annoying that sounds like Klopp does want to strengthen but FSG will stick to their frugal ways.  We are going to missing out on a lot of top young superstars this summer and maybe the next.
Yay, signing Mbappe this summer!!!...
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2644 on: Today at 05:49:57 AM
Here's the thing. Leave our transfers out of it for a moment and let's look at the pandemic situation.

In the US, where the pandemic was never under control, it's now exploded to a point where it's not far away from being as bad or worse than it was during the first peak.

In Australia, where the pandemic was completely under control, there is a really worrying second wave which has caused Australia's second biggest city to be locked down for another 6 weeks.

Now, in the face of all of that uncertainty, do you think it's a given that next season will commence as currently planned?

Because I don't think any of that is a given, and you couldn't possibly have certainty that it is, because the what can happen in a country like the US, and what can happen in a country like Australia, can happen in England. And if it does, then we'll be talking about the possibility of months more of lockdown, months more of damage to every club's revenue - potentially tens of millions or more money out the window.

I don't think 'frugal' has much to do with it. It's just being responsible not to invest big at a time when we have no idea what the immediate financial future of the club is going to be. We can't spend money we don't know that we have.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2645 on: Today at 07:21:15 AM
Itll be Klopp whos making that decision.

Ten years ago we prayed we would end up with ownership and management like this. Were the best side in world football. Is it reasonable to find it all annoying?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2646 on: Today at 07:33:03 AM
Quote from: Redcap on Today at 05:49:57 AM
Here's the thing. Leave our transfers out of it for a moment and let's look at the pandemic situation.

In the US, where the pandemic was never under control, it's now exploded to a point where it's not far away from being as bad or worse than it was during the first peak.

In Australia, where the pandemic was completely under control, there is a really worrying second wave which has caused Australia's second biggest city to be locked down for another 6 weeks.

Now, in the face of all of that uncertainty, do you think it's a given that next season will commence as currently planned?

Because I don't think any of that is a given, and you couldn't possibly have certainty that it is, because the what can happen in a country like the US, and what can happen in a country like Australia, can happen in England. And if it does, then we'll be talking about the possibility of months more of lockdown, months more of damage to every club's revenue - potentially tens of millions or more money out the window.

I don't think 'frugal' has much to do with it. It's just being responsible not to invest big at a time when we have no idea what the immediate financial future of the club is going to be. We can't spend money we don't know that we have.

The flip side to that is however that we could have to spend more later if the market recovers whilst at the same time receiving less for players because they are that much closer to 30. At this stage we dont really know whether its good to be cautious or to be bold.

We definitely have been hit income wise and thats not great for a club that pinned its hopes on increasing commercial revenue and deals like the Nike kit, which now seem a very risky deal.

But ultimately out of all financial issues comes opportunity. We may very well not want to find out by not participating but there is no way to know for certain right now whether its the right approach.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2647 on: Today at 07:41:25 AM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:33:03 AM
The flip side to that is however that we could have to spend more later if the market recovers whilst at the same time receiving less for players because they are that much closer to 30. At this stage we dont really know whether its good to be cautious or to be bold.

We definitely have been hit income wise and thats not great for a club that pinned its hopes on increasing commercial revenue and deals like the Nike kit, which now seem a very risky deal.

But ultimately out of all financial issues comes opportunity. We may very well not want to find out by not participating but there is no way to know for certain right now whether its the right approach.

If theres a 2nd wave of the pandemic (which is a decent probability) then wont 99.9% of clubs be hit even harder financially? Wouldnt that create even more opportunity in the transfer market?

I agree with RedCap that next season is no way guaranteed to start and finish on time even if its behind closed doors all the way. Its not scaremongering to say but its a logical conclusion based on whats going on around the globe and our governments likely inability to navigate through this.

As frustrating as it is, for Klopp and the fans, surely most people can see that being cautious about investing in transfers in the immediate future is a viable and sensible approach?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2648 on: Today at 07:45:05 AM
Interested to see that Klopp won't play Lallana to protect his free transfer. His genuine concern for his players as people is at odds with the current business environment but explains a lot about the team unity and loyalty to him.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/jul/07/adam-lallana-will-not-play-again-for-liverpool-to-protect-transfer-says-klopp
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2649 on: Today at 07:54:39 AM
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:21:15 AM
Itll be Klopp whos making that decision.

Ten years ago we prayed we would end up with ownership and management like this. Were the best side in world football. Is it reasonable to find it all annoying?

Was it you who named the Red Sox in the Level 3 thread as the ideal of how a club should be run? I certainly remember you naming Atletico's Maxi Rodriguez as the type of player that level of football would want.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2650 on: Today at 07:54:41 AM
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:45:05 AM
Interested to see that Klopp won't play Lallana to protect his free transfer. His genuine concern for his players as people is at odds with the current business environment but explains a lot about the team unity and loyalty to him.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/jul/07/adam-lallana-will-not-play-again-for-liverpool-to-protect-transfer-says-klopp

That's very fair of him, both towards Lallana and the youngsters who will get his minutes in the remaining games.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2651 on: Today at 08:05:50 AM
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:45:05 AM
Interested to see that Klopp won't play Lallana to protect his free transfer. His genuine concern for his players as people is at odds with the current business environment but explains a lot about the team unity and loyalty to him.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/jul/07/adam-lallana-will-not-play-again-for-liverpool-to-protect-transfer-says-klopp

I think its a sensible decision and will mean the other players have the chance for more games, its almost like a pre-season anyway.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2652 on: Today at 08:07:13 AM
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:54:39 AM
Was it you who named the Red Sox in the Level 3 thread as the ideal of how a club should be run? I certainly remember you naming Atletico's Maxi Rodriguez as the type of player that level of football would want.

The Red Sox thing wasnt a thing at the time the Level 3 thread was going, so no.

And Maxi - yeah - at the time Maxi would have been 26 I think.

Did you mean to post this in the Thiago thread on gen football and sport?
