Had a feeling he'd say this and would push for additional medals. Klopp's likely a big believer in every first-team player having an impact on the success of others, regardless of whether they actually play or not (i.e Lonergan and Kelleher)



Jurgen Klopp believes every Liverpool player deserves a title medal and is unhappy with PL rule that you have to play 5-games to be eligible. Klopp: They deserve a medal and will get a medal. If not from the Premier League, then from me.