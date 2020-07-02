« previous next »
Jürgen Klopp

Offline Zeppelin

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2600 on: July 2, 2020, 09:35:11 AM
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on July  2, 2020, 08:58:16 AM
I always felt that the Gerrard slip seemed somehow, you know, contrived.
I blame the guy on the grassy knoll
Offline na fir dearg

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2601 on: July 2, 2020, 09:38:04 AM
Quote from: newterp on July  1, 2020, 11:43:50 PM
seriously. that was funny - I couldn't tell if he was being serious

those questions were stupid and got the deserved response
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2602 on: Yesterday at 02:01:27 PM
Had a feeling he'd say this and would push for additional medals. Klopp's likely a big believer in every first-team player having an impact on the success of others, regardless of whether they actually play or not (i.e Lonergan and Kelleher)

paul joyce@_pauljoyce
Jurgen Klopp believes every Liverpool player deserves a title medal and is unhappy with PL rule that you have to play 5-games to be eligible. Klopp: They deserve a medal and will get a medal. If not from the Premier League, then from me.
Offline jillc

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2603 on: Yesterday at 02:05:43 PM
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 02:01:27 PM
Had a feeling he'd say this and would push for additional medals. Klopp's likely a big believer in every first-team player having an impact on the success of others, regardless of whether they actually play or not (i.e Lonergan and Kelleher)

paul joyce@_pauljoyce
Jurgen Klopp believes every Liverpool player deserves a title medal and is unhappy with PL rule that you have to play 5-games to be eligible. Klopp: They deserve a medal and will get a medal. If not from the Premier League, then from me.

I totally agree with him. I hope he gets them all sorted with something.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2604 on: Yesterday at 02:08:37 PM
Yeah, I totally agree with him too.

I find it absurd that the entire squad dont get a medal.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2605 on: Yesterday at 02:26:07 PM
It makes no sense that they limit the amount of medals.
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2606 on: Yesterday at 02:32:28 PM
I think you get 23 medals for the playing squad. And 15-17 more to the staff - Manager, Assman etc.

But you may order more if you want. And you pay for the extra. I remember something on these lines was discussed during the Leicester title season.
Offline Fromola

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2607 on: Yesterday at 02:33:42 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 02:08:37 PM
Yeah, I totally agree with him too.

I find it absurd that the entire squad dont get a medal.

They should but the rule has always been there. It used to be 10 games.

I remember Ferguson making the point of bringing on Owen for the last few minutes of games towards the end of the season just so he could get a medal (to rub it in with us).
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2608 on: Today at 02:33:40 AM
This seems to come up every season. It would probably bankrupt the poor PL to give 50 or 60.
