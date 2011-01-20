Stevie needs a perm winners medal. And I think he would do a good a job as Kenny did



Well, he doesnt need one does he. IF he wins one one day as a manager, great, but to say he needs one is not actually a truth! There are many fantastic players in the world who play a long time for their clubs who dont win anything, it isnt a god given right. Gerrard had a fantastic career and won a lot more than many ever will and left a legacy here regardless.Different era to when Kenny took over when he was still a player. That will never happen again.Let Gerrard work his way up, there is little to suggest he can make such a giant leap. But of cousre, that isnt even a question now. In a few years time, itll be interesting to see where his managerial / coaching journey has taken him.