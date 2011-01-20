« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 165347 times)

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2520 on: Today at 09:57:56 AM »
Would be be interested in the German national side at some point?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2521 on: Today at 10:05:58 AM »
Thanks for posting that letter, lovely read.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2522 on: Today at 10:14:42 AM »
Great stuff
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2523 on: Today at 10:17:07 AM »
Yeah nice letter from Klopp. He knows that 99% of reds celebrated in the right way, so is rightly annoyed that a few idiots didnt. The lads who did the Kop for the Palace game will be bursting with pride :)
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2524 on: Today at 10:18:31 AM »
Quote from: daveonthespionkop1900 on Today at 09:57:56 AM
Would be be interested in the German national side at some point?

I'm sure he'd be interested in watching the German national side to see which players are worth signing for Liverpool.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2525 on: Today at 10:21:15 AM »
I feel Klopp will have a great media career once he decides to retire from football.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2526 on: Today at 10:31:08 AM »
Quote from: unknownuser on Today at 10:21:15 AM
I feel Klopp will have a great media career once he decides to retire from football.

He'll never be as good as this handsome fella.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S3KlNJhB3aI
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2527 on: Today at 10:35:17 AM »
Quote from: daveonthespionkop1900 on Today at 09:57:56 AM
Would be be interested in the German national side at some point?

Absolutely. But not before 2024.  ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2528 on: Today at 10:37:21 AM »
Fantastic and heartful letter from the boss, what a man.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2529 on: Today at 10:37:57 AM »
Hope so.. Then stevie
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2530 on: Today at 10:41:15 AM »
Quote from: daveonthespionkop1900 on Today at 10:37:57 AM
Hope so.. Then stevie

Why? The fuck has he done to show he's capable of managing us?  ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2531 on: Today at 10:41:58 AM »
Oh god here we go...
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2532 on: Today at 10:44:44 AM »
Quote from: daveonthespionkop1900 on Today at 10:37:57 AM
Hope so.. Then stevie
Then Hendo... Then Harvey....
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2533 on: Today at 10:48:17 AM »
Quote from: unknownuser on Today at 10:21:15 AM
I feel Klopp will have a great media career once he decides to retire from football.
What a politician he would make. Compare him to any of the arseholes here, in Europe and the US.
Let's face it, he could be anything he wants to, except a dancer.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2534 on: Today at 11:03:08 AM »
Quote from: daveonthespionkop1900 on Today at 09:57:56 AM
Would be be interested in the German national side at some point?

I could be proven wrong, but he just doesn't strike me as the type of manager who'd enjoy managing a national team. Look at how hard he works on creating a bond within the team, you can't do that if you see the players 4-5 times a year. If he feels like he's had enough of football he'll take a break, managing the German national team would be something between a break and the intensity of club football and I don't think he'd be up for that.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2535 on: Today at 11:09:15 AM »
Imagine Klopp doing analysis alongside Glenn Hoddle and Roy Keane.  ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2536 on: Today at 11:11:31 AM »
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 10:37:21 AM
Fantastic and heartful letter from the boss, what a man.
pure class
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2537 on: Today at 11:14:11 AM »
well said Boss
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2538 on: Today at 11:45:03 AM »
Oh dear. The FSG out knobheads (there are still some unbelievably) on social media won't like Klopp praising the owners.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2539 on: Today at 11:49:58 AM »
He could lead a country, never mind a football club.

Apparently he set aside time on Saturday to watch Rhian Brewster play for Swansea. Thought that was a measure of him as a manager that, with all the media hes being doing and the celebrations that followed on from Thursday, he still made sure that he could watch one of our youngsters play.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2540 on: Today at 11:51:19 AM »
Quote from: daveonthespionkop1900 on Today at 09:57:56 AM
Would be be interested in the German national side at some point?

probably, hes also said his sons really want him to be national team manager one day  ;D

Whether he would be is another question, all about timing. Id not be surprised if this was his last club coaching/managment role anyway, not to say he wouldnt go into another role at a club at some point.

What hes always been steadfast about is that he will retire at a normal age, as he wants to enjoy time concentrated solely on his family.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2541 on: Today at 11:51:20 AM »
I don't know if it's just me, but I got goosebumps during this part from the video the club uploaded on the night we officially won it. YNWA coming to a close and then Jurgen looking up and smiling. It was just absolutely brilliantly done. It begins at 3:33 in the video.



<a href="https://youtube.com/v/WHEthsO7T7w" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/WHEthsO7T7w</a>
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2542 on: Today at 11:59:50 AM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:51:19 AM
probably, hes also said his sons really want him to be national team manager one day  ;D

Whether he would be is another question, all about timing. Id not be surprised if this was his last club coaching/managment role anyway, not to say he wouldnt go into another role at a club at some point.

What hes always been steadfast about is that he will retire at a normal age, as he wants to enjoy time concentrated solely on his family.

Nah, as much as well love him we can't expect the LFC job to be his last in club management.  Maybe penultimate club? By the time he's done here he will have been here a decade.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2543 on: Today at 12:01:21 PM »
The "fuck covid" brigade will be fuming at this
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2544 on: Today at 12:06:45 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:59:50 AM
Nah, as much as well love him we can't expect the LFC job to be his last in club management.  Maybe penultimate club? By the time he's done here he will have been here a decade.

Yah (  :P) I wouldnt be surprised if it is. IF he stays as long as that.

What other club is he going to coach. I can see him taking a role with another club though - which is what I said. Coaching isnt the only job in club football.

 
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2545 on: Today at 12:18:05 PM »
Mate not like he's going to become a Technical Director is he?  ;D He's going to coach another team after us, the quicker we accept that the better we will be of accepting it when the time comes.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2546 on: Today at 12:21:04 PM »
His next job should be heading up FIFA, to clean this fucking game up once and for all.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2547 on: Today at 12:23:26 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:18:05 PM
Mate not like he's going to become a Technical Director is he?  ;D He's going to coach another team after us, the quicker we accept that the better we will be of accepting it when the time comes.

Well we shall see. And again, technical director is also not the only other job in club football :lmao

I dont have to accept anything, so long as he goes back to work in German football, all good for me lol.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2548 on: Today at 12:25:27 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 12:56:44 PM
Yeah.  And, no disrespect to Dortmund, but we are a much bigger club. 

Who in the Premier League now could take one of our players?  Chelsea?  City?  Our players aren't mercs, and those clubs can't offer them anything that they can't have here.  If Real Madrid offered us £200m for Mané tomorrow we'd burst out laughing, and so would he.

This team has become immortal.  They will be remembered for as long as LFC endures. And probably long after that.

There is also the Coutinho lesson.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2549 on: Today at 12:27:38 PM »
So what else is there? A bureaucrat? a tea man?  ;D

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2550 on: Today at 12:56:17 PM »
Great letter but a shame the morons ignored him the first time when he told them not to gather like that.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2551 on: Today at 01:33:58 PM »
Lovely letter - typical of the man......cares so much.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2552 on: Today at 01:44:37 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:41:15 AM
Why? The fuck has he done to show he's capable of managing us?  ;D
Stevie needs a perm winners medal. And I think he would do a good a job as Kenny did
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2553 on: Today at 01:49:42 PM »
Quote from: daveonthespionkop1900 on Today at 01:44:37 PM
Stevie needs a perm winners medal. And I think he would do a good a job as Kenny did

Well, he doesnt need one does he.  IF he wins one one day as a manager, great, but to say he needs one is not actually a truth! There are many fantastic players in the world who play a long time for their clubs who dont win anything, it isnt a god given right. Gerrard had a fantastic career and won a lot more than many ever will and left a legacy here regardless.

Different era to when Kenny took over when he was still a player. That will never happen again.

Let Gerrard work his way up, there is little to suggest he can make such a giant leap. But of cousre, that isnt even a question now.  In a few years time, itll be interesting to see where his managerial / coaching journey has taken him.
Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2554 on: Today at 01:52:10 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:09:15 AM
Imagine Klopp doing analysis alongside Glenn Hoddle and Roy Keane.  ;D
He would bury that 2 dinosaurs. Hoddle believes English players are the best while Keane thinks bullying players this day and age is still the way to go.

Great letter by Klopp by the way. Hopes every fan take heed.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2555 on: Today at 01:52:18 PM »
Quote from: daveonthespionkop1900 on Today at 01:44:37 PM
Stevie needs a perm
Then Terry Mac can give him one of his medals.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2556 on: Today at 02:04:18 PM »
Really classy message from the manager. I really hope he'll be here for many more years. I know he only spent 7 years at his previous clubs but I really feel like he could easily stay here for way longer and keep winning. No disrespect to Dortmund but I think we're a bigger club and in a great position on and off the pitch to dominate Europe and domestically.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2557 on: Today at 02:12:09 PM »
Great letter, I really hope the fans listen to him.  It was sickening to see more videos from Friday night of an Ambulance being attacked by people, some with LFC tops on and one with a flag draped around him and bottles being thrown at police.  I fear that it's idiots like this that won't take any notice tho.

We've certainly got someone special here, has to be the best manager in the world.  I hope he's here for a long time to come and brings us many more trophies/titles.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2558 on: Today at 02:16:47 PM »
Quote from: daveonthespionkop1900 on Today at 01:44:37 PM
Stevie needs a perm

Absolute nonsense. We've moved from the 80s mate. He's fine as he is.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2559 on: Today at 02:17:49 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:52:18 PM
Then Terry Mac can give him one of his medals.

Damn it, beat me to the mark.
