FSG and the board were fully on board the project. So were most of us fans, but there were so many 'doubters' outside Liverpool that questioned everything from Klopp's lack of superstar recruitment to somehow being a 'nearly' man, with losing two consecutive finals.



I genuinely believe he'd have been sacked after the same trajectory at United or Chelsea, maybe City too. Reinforces the point that LFC and Klopp were always the perfect fit. Laugh at the finals choker now .



We know hed have not gone to those clubs, but hypothetically, I am not sure I agree with you there. Plus of course there would have been different starting points at each one in terms of squad strength. I know a lot of clubs are trigger happy generally, but so long as you block the outside noise, it was easy to see immense progress. And those on the inside would have seen even more. What is going on, on the pitch is only half the story - sure the most important half, but the work hes doing behind the scenes would have been obvious to the hierachy. That has played such a part too, how hes unified the club.The finals thing was outside noise. A stick to beat him with by rival fans and tabloid media. The truth was, a lot of the finals hes been in - his club was the underdog, so it was an achievement in itself to be there. And a couple of the finals he lost where down to circumstance - the one on in Kiev with what happened to Salah and Karius, one of the DFB Pokal ones with BVB when they had a legitimate goal chalked off. Some things are very much out of a coaches control. Any club hierachy worth their salt would know that, and not factor it too much.