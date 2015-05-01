Ive always liked Klopp, but I was a tad nervy about him joining us. His last season at Dortmund wasnt great and I thought he may of burnt himself out, or things run their course.



In short, Im a dickhead and was massively wrong. Quite pleased I can say that.



Youre nerves would have been dispelled with a bit of researchPeople, and by people I also include the press, and fans who didnt watch the Bundesliga, looked at that season and all they saw was black and white. They saw the results and none of the nuances. People still do - to this day, so funny.Just going slightly deeper into it and youd have seen an absolute anomoly of a season where everything that could go wrong did go wrong. Dortmund still played well and still would dominate games, but they couldnt hit a barn door half the time with all their chances, and would let in about every shot on target or so it seemed. Plus added to that the world cup hangover and injuries all through the season to key players.Yes, there was an implication from Klopp himself that hed taken a section of that team as far as they could go (and he was right), but it really wasnt a case of total burn out or losing the team, far from it, they all stuck together.