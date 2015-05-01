« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 159780 times)

Offline xbugawugax

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2440 on: Yesterday at 11:36:48 AM »
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 09:19:50 AM
He is a Liverpool Manager. Its hard to put it in words, but he just gets it. Understands what the football club is about.

When Kenny talks, he talks about the Football Club. Most of us, have fell in love with this Football Club and the timeless values the greats of bygone eras have acted upon.

I'm just lucky i was born and raised only a few miles away from Anfield, brought up by a family from Anfield who were match going reds from the 70s and 80s. My life would be so much different if I was born under any other circumstances, my life would be completely different if it wasn't for this club. I cringe at all the money involved now, and the sport we love is pay to win, but you always get sucked back in because there is nothing better than cheering on your local club with ye mates.

Liverpool are England and European Champions.

he is one of us really. everything he does. the embodiment of the club. For Kenny, for Gerrard, For us the fans. It seems like he feels the hurt as well.

you left out WORLD champions. The first english club to win it too. How could you?

I will never want him to leave but that day will come eventually. And when it does, no other club hopefully gets even close to the amount of trophies we will win together. 
Online Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2441 on: Yesterday at 12:45:11 PM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 07:48:58 AM
Ive always liked Klopp, but I was a tad nervy about him joining us.  His last season at Dortmund wasnt great and I thought he may  of burnt himself out, or things run their course.

In short, Im a dickhead and was massively wrong.  Quite pleased I can say that.

Youre nerves would have been dispelled with a bit of research  :P

People, and by people I also include the press, and fans who didnt watch the Bundesliga, looked at that season and all they saw was black and white. They saw the results and none of the nuances. People still do - to this day, so funny.

Just going slightly deeper into it and youd have seen an absolute anomoly of a season where everything that could go wrong did go wrong. Dortmund still played well and still would dominate games, but they couldnt hit a barn door half the time with all their chances, and would let in about every shot on target or so it seemed.  Plus added to that the world cup hangover and injuries all through the season to key players.

Yes, there was an implication from Klopp himself that hed taken a section of that team as far as they could go (and he was right), but it really wasnt a case of total burn out or losing the team, far from it, they all stuck together.
Offline No666

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2442 on: Yesterday at 01:06:07 PM »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 11:14:14 AM
In the end, he won by being a great personality and very competent. He's humble enough to surround himself with experts.
Talk about damning with faint praise. 'Very competent.' You make him sound like a middle manager dependent on his brighter staff. The man is one of the few football intellectuals.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2443 on: Yesterday at 01:09:22 PM »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 11:14:14 AM


In the end, he won by being a great personality and very competent. He's humble enough to surround himself with experts.

very competent'

:lmao

There ya go folks, the verdict is in, we have a very competent manager!
Online Red Berry

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2444 on: Yesterday at 01:31:57 PM »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 11:36:48 AM
he is one of us really. everything he does. the embodiment of the club. For Kenny, for Gerrard, For us the fans. It seems like he feels the hurt as well.

you left out WORLD champions. The first english club to win it too. How could you?

I will never want him to leave but that day will come eventually. And when it does, no other club hopefully gets even close to the amount of trophies we will win together.

Man United won it first.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2445 on: Yesterday at 01:52:55 PM »
Quote from: KeithK83 on Yesterday at 10:41:12 AM
Not that it matters at all but will he start touching the "This is Anfield" sign now? I seem to remember him saying he would wait until we won something or the league a few years ago?? please correct me if I am wrong

Hmm well... This is from our game against Norwich

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:55:08 PM by ToneLa »
Offline SinceSixtyFive

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2446 on: Yesterday at 02:35:54 PM »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 01:52:55 PM
Hmm well... This is from our game against Norwich



This is a non question if you have any faith, belief or even an optimistic view of life.

He touched it before he was even our manager. With Dortmund.

In short.... he knew.... God bless 'im.
Online thejbs

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2447 on: Yesterday at 05:02:15 PM »
Looking back at the tweets when we were linked with Klopp. Sizeable amount of fans wanted Carlo, which is fair enough, but the amount talking up Koeman is hilarious.
Online Something Worse

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2448 on: Yesterday at 05:13:53 PM »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 05:02:15 PM
Looking back at the tweets when we were linked with Klopp. Sizeable amount of fans wanted Carlo, which is fair enough, but the amount talking up Koeman is hilarious.

Don't talk shit about Red Ron!
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2449 on: Yesterday at 05:25:10 PM »
I love reading quotes from Dortmund or Mainz or any of Jurgens previous colleagues. Even though they must be sad that he is no longer with them. The fact he was theirs at all, far, far outweighs any sadness.

Thank you Jurgen for making me happy.
Offline aw1991

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2450 on: Yesterday at 05:26:10 PM »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 05:02:15 PM
Looking back at the tweets when we were linked with Klopp. Sizeable amount of fans wanted Carlo, which is fair enough, but the amount talking up Koeman is hilarious.
Speaking for myself, when Rodgers left I didn't believe we could attract the likes of Klopp and Ancelotti. I thought the likes of Roger Schmidt and Lucien Fevre would be the best we could do, and Koeman was right after a succesful period with Soton so I could understand that.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2451 on: Yesterday at 05:41:42 PM »
https://twitter.com/petermcdowall10/status/1276883070910697472?s=21

This is all far too emotional / overwhelming. Tears around every corner.
Offline Mr_Shane

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2452 on: Yesterday at 05:56:57 PM »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 01:52:55 PM
Hmm well... This is from our game against Norwich



AY we did win something last year
Online Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2453 on: Yesterday at 05:57:57 PM »
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 05:26:10 PM
Speaking for myself, when Rodgers left I didn't believe we could attract the likes of Klopp and Ancelotti. I thought the likes of Roger Schmidt and Lucien Fevre would be the best we could do, and Koeman was right after a succesful period with Soton so I could understand that.

It was an often heard refrain Klopp can do better from those outside the club, and yes some fans of course, which is understandable at that time.

Thing is, there was only a very few teams Kloppo really wanted to go to - a lot of teams people kept mentioning as being better for him, where teams he wouldnt want - like Chelsea, any Spanish team, Man UTD (as we found out), PSG, etc. And his reaction to the contract negotiations with LFC show his worry was that Liverpool may not want him! Thats how humble he is though.
Offline Oskar

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2454 on: Yesterday at 06:01:47 PM »
He has changed our lives.

I was surprised that Klopp was as emotional as he was on Thursday, but reflecting on it since, it just emphasised how much this means to him. He is as invested in this club, its history and its future as every supporter who had to wait 30 years for all of this to become a reality. It goes beyond winning trophies, Liverpool is in his soul and he has invested everything he can of himself into the club. He was made for us every bit as much as the great managers of our past.
Online jillc

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2455 on: Yesterday at 06:05:33 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 05:57:57 PM
It was an often heard refrain Klopp can do better from those outside the club, and yes some fans of course, which is understandable at that time.

Thing is, there was only a very few teams Kloppo really wanted to go to - a lot of teams people kept mentioning as being better for him, where teams he wouldnt want - like Chelsea, any Spanish team, Man UTD (as we found out), PSG, etc. And his reaction to the contract negotiations with LFC show his worry was that Liverpool may not want him! Thats how humble he is though.

I always remember the time that the magazine 442 did a special on that Dortmund team, they had a bit at the end over where Klopp would go next. The usual suspects were mentioned, Man Utd, Man City,  and Arsenal. I always remember thinking he is never going to go to City why would he?
Online Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2456 on: Yesterday at 06:06:34 PM »
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 06:01:47 PM
He has changed our lives.

I was surprised that Klopp was as emotional as he was on Thursday, but reflecting on it since, it just emphasised how much this means to him. He is as invested in this club, its history and its future as every supporter who had to wait 30 years for all of this to become a reality. It goes beyond winning trophies, Liverpool is in his soul and he has invested everything he can of himself into the club. He was made for us every bit as much as the great managers of our past.

I wasnt, hes just a very emotional man, multiple times in the past hes done it, a few times at Mainz, at Dortmund when he left, last season after winning the CL, he had to walk away from an on-pitch interview then as he was about to start crying.

Its just Kloppo, thats how he is  :) :'(
Online Garlicbread

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2457 on: Yesterday at 08:24:50 PM »
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 06:01:47 PM
He has changed our lives.

I was surprised that Klopp was as emotional as he was on Thursday, but reflecting on it since, it just emphasised how much this means to him. He is as invested in this club, its history and its future as every supporter who had to wait 30 years for all of this to become a reality. It goes beyond winning trophies, Liverpool is in his soul and he has invested everything he can of himself into the club. He was made for us every bit as much as the great managers of our past.

He was calm and collected during the CL final last year, going around and hugging people and players. But when he got to Hendo and he couldn't hold it back anymore.
Offline kesey

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2458 on: Yesterday at 08:33:38 PM »
His success comes from because he is so happy.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2459 on: Yesterday at 08:56:23 PM »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 08:33:38 PM
His success comes from because he is so happy.

For sure! And on the subject of a happy Jürgen Klopp, heres what he said in an interview with Bild today when asked about his wife Ulla:

She is my left and my right leg. I would fall down if she was not here. I love her more than anything, and we are a sensational team together with our boys. It is anything but an easy life with me because I am often absent, and she has been dealing with that very, very well - for years. I don't know if she likes it, but at least she handles it very well. Without Ulla I would be nothing, there's no question.

She is definately a huge factor in Kloppo being the man and manager he is, plus she told him not to go to Man Utd, so shes a legend in her own right  ;D
Online Garlicbread

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2460 on: Yesterday at 09:01:33 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:56:23 PM
For sure! And on the subject of a happy Jürgen Klopp, heres what he said in an interview with Bild today when asked about his wife Ulla:

She is my left and my right leg. I would fall down if she was not here. I love her more than anything, and we are a sensational team together with our boys. It is anything but an easy life with me because I am often absent, and she has been dealing with that very, very well - for years. I don't know if she likes it, but at least she handles it very well. Without Ulla I would be nothing, there's no question.

She is definately a huge factor in Kloppo being the man and manager he is, plus she told him not to go to Man Utd, so shes a legend in her own right  ;D

Ulla banner next season.
Online na fir dearg

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2461 on: Yesterday at 09:01:46 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 26, 2020, 07:46:48 PM
the whole fall-out from that irritated me for an inordinate amount of time  ;D Including reactions from plenty of Reds!

It was just the total lack of understanding of why he did it, people honestly thinking he was celebrating a draw  ::)  And then the fact it became such a big deal, it meant he kinda took a step back from doing anything in front of the Kop for a long time. Itd been such a part of his coaching at Mainz and Dortmund to involve the fans, so I always felt Liverpool missed out, due to the ridiculous reaction to that one moment.

But anyway, now looking back on it, it makes me smile, cos it was the beginning really of this great journey  ;D

he is such an intelligent person
Online Red Berry

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2462 on: Yesterday at 09:10:23 PM »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 08:33:38 PM
His success comes from because he is so happy.

Bill Shankly.  He made the people happy.

Jurgen Klopp.  He made the people happy again.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2463 on: Yesterday at 11:03:55 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:56:23 PM
For sure! And on the subject of a happy Jürgen Klopp, heres what he said in an interview with Bild today when asked about his wife Ulla:

She is my left and my right leg. I would fall down if she was not here. I love her more than anything, and we are a sensational team together with our boys. It is anything but an easy life with me because I am often absent, and she has been dealing with that very, very well - for years. I don't know if she likes it, but at least she handles it very well. Without Ulla I would be nothing, there's no question.

She is definately a huge factor in Kloppo being the man and manager he is, plus she told him not to go to Man Utd, so shes a legend in her own right  ;D
He said once that ''nothing lasts for ever, except my marriage''

Absolute boss

Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:10:23 PM
Bill Shankly.  He made the people happy.

Jurgen Klopp.  He made the people happy again.
Ulla Klopp - she made Kloppo happy
Online Ghost Town

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2464 on: Yesterday at 11:08:25 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 26, 2020, 07:46:48 PM
the whole fall-out from that irritated me for an inordinate amount of time  ;D Including reactions from plenty of Reds!

It was just the total lack of understanding of why he did it, people honestly thinking he was celebrating a draw  ::)  And then the fact it became such a big deal, it meant he kinda took a step back from doing anything in front of the Kop for a long time. Itd been such a part of his coaching at Mainz and Dortmund to involve the fans, so I always felt Liverpool missed out, due to the ridiculous reaction to that one moment.

But anyway, now looking back on it, it makes me smile, cos it was the beginning really of this great journey  ;D
Well said. I had that argument with a number of people (not here, I wasn't here then), and it was one of those moments that occasionally happen where you think ''is everyone else actually this thick? Can they really not see what is happening?''. It was so obvious what he was doing and what he hoped to achieve, and it wasn't ''celebrating a draw''.

It was such a lovely moment and so emotional and energising. It made me feel on top of the world, so I can only imagine how the players and the fans who were present felt. Rival fans taking the piss you can sort of understand, but other Liverpool fans.

There's this current of inferiority among some of our fanbase, where they care too much about what other biffs think which really gets on my tits.
Online rushyman

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2465 on: Yesterday at 11:09:50 PM »
God help me I love this man

Its difficult to take in at the moment.

Im 43. We last won it when I was 14, the shit thats happened since is incredible to think about. All my memories of adulthood and teenage years. Everything is in line with us not being league champions. It covers so much ground

Then this man turns up and changes it all. 

Thank You Jürgen.
Online Red Berry

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2466 on: Yesterday at 11:11:49 PM »
Got to say, after 30 years it's going to be weird seeing a "19" up there.





They'll have to replace the numbers with dials at this rate. ;D
Online Ghost Town

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2467 on: Yesterday at 11:15:04 PM »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 26, 2020, 04:45:12 PM
I honestly never thought we'd get him.

Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 05:26:10 PM
Speaking for myself, when Rodgers left I didn't believe we could attract the likes of Klopp and Ancelotti. I thought the likes of Roger Schmidt and Lucien Fevre would be the best we could do, and Koeman was right after a succesful period with Soton so I could understand that.

Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 03:38:16 AM

imagine after Rodgers we just went for some other up-and-comer. who were the other candidates? i can't really remember but it was probably managers in the same tier as bobby brown-shoes or andre villas boas. We went out and got Jurgen Klopp. For me clive, that will always be FSG's greatest moment. Signing this c*nt. How the fuck did we get him? Where would we be without him? Fucking nowhere is where we'd be. I really believe that.
See I don't really get this. It was pretty much nailed on that we would get Klopp. If you looked at the stories coming out about what FSG wanted, and had said previously, and what Kloppo himself had said, there was very little doubt we would get him.

While I was crossing all my fingers during the brief interregnum, I was also pretty sanguine that we would get him. In fact I have never been more sure of getting a manager as I was about getting Klopp as our next manager as soon as he left Dortmund and went on a sabbatical. The stuff the Dim Glas posted the other day of how Klopp was as keen and desperate to get the job as we were to get him just backs that up
Online thejbs

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2468 on: Yesterday at 11:24:01 PM »
Ancelotti wanted the job too. The club was and probably always will be a massive draw.
Offline Samie

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2469 on: Yesterday at 11:25:04 PM »
Ancelotti probably still want's it. Why you think he moved so close to be near us? Just waiting for the day Kloppo decides to hang up his cap here.
Online Alf

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2470 on: Yesterday at 11:38:28 PM »
I must have spent the last 6 months of Brendan Rodgers reign, boring anyone who would listen to tears that we should bring Jurgen Klopp into replace him. All I knew was what hed done at Dortmund but just felt hed be the right fit for us.

What hes done here is nothing short of phenomenal.
Offline deFacto

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2471 on: Yesterday at 11:43:38 PM »
Once Rodgers was sacked, the only manager i wanted was Klopp. I didn't think Ancelotti could rebuild a club as he's never done so in his career, and Klopp has been practically doing that all of his career. He was and is the epitome of football and what a football supporter is, I loved his Dortmund sides and his last year there was filled of bad luck with both injuries and results.

In other words I told you so :D
Online Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2472 on: Yesterday at 11:53:43 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:15:04 PM
See I don't really get this. It was pretty much nailed on that we would get Klopp. If you looked at the stories coming out about what FSG wanted, and had said previously, and what Kloppo himself had said, there was very little doubt we would get him.

While I was crossing all my fingers during the brief interregnum, I was also pretty sanguine that we would get him. In fact I have never been more sure of getting a manager as I was about getting Klopp as our next manager as soon as he left Dortmund and went on a sabbatical. The stuff the Dim Glas posted the other day of how Klopp was as keen and desperate to get the job as we were to get him just backs that up

I think one thing that epeople at the time didnt quite get, was the sort of football romantic he is. Whereas it was obvious how damn good he was, the more personal side of him maybe wasnt as well known back then outside Bundesliga. Hence all the he can do better shouts of going to Chelsea, Man City, PSG, Barcelona, Man Utd (lol) etc.  Wheares in truth, he would never go to clubs like Chelsea, Man City or PSG cos of their owners and he wouldnt go to Spain because of lanauge. It was well known that the only other league he wanted to go to was the prem.
