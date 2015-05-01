Ive always liked Klopp, but I was a tad nervy about him joining us. His last season at Dortmund wasnt great and I thought he may of burnt himself out, or things run their course.
In short, Im a dickhead and was massively wrong. Quite pleased I can say that.
Youre nerves would have been dispelled with a bit of research
People, and by people I also include the press, and fans who didnt watch the Bundesliga, looked at that season and all they saw was black and white. They saw the results and none of the nuances. People still do - to this day, so funny.
Just going slightly deeper into it and youd have seen an absolute anomoly of a season where everything that could go wrong did go wrong. Dortmund still played well and still would dominate games, but they couldnt hit a barn door half the time with all their chances, and would let in about every shot on target or so it seemed. Plus added to that the world cup hangover and injuries all through the season to key players.
Yes, there was an implication from Klopp himself that hed taken a section of that team as far as they could go (and he was right), but it really wasnt a case of total burn out or losing the team, far from it, they all stuck together.