Watch this and cry a little bit:



https://twitter.com/SamMcGuire90/status/1276448333897379840



perfect really.i'm 30 years old. i'd never seen us win the title in my lifetime. followed LFC since i was conscious, so from the age of 7-8. the best moments of that were alavez in 2001, Owen against Arsenal, and Istanbul in 2005. anything before that is quite blurry. my dad told me stories of how great LFC was, but in my lifetime we were never more than...a cup team. also rans. good run in the cups, possibly, but winning the league? as a kid growing up in the 90s, there was really only one team that did that on a regular basis - Manchester United.around the time Rafa went it started to sink in that I'd probably never see LFC lift a league title. we were a fading giant, long past our best.the moment Klopp walked into our club I knew he was the perfect appointment, the guy that would put us back on that mythical perch. my dad is the closest LFC supporter to me, we've shared almost every single moment together. he didn't really know who Jurgen was. i told him, dad, this guy is our fucking ticket back to the big time. i don't profess to be an aficionado or a hardcore follower of football but i knew the bare minimum about Jurgen Klopp and what he did with Dortmund and I could not have picked a better match, a better manager for our club.imagine after Rodgers we just went for some other up-and-comer. who were the other candidates? i can't really remember but it was probably managers in the same tier as bobby brown-shoes or andre villas boas. We went out and got Jurgen Klopp. For me clive, that will always be FSG's greatest moment. Signing this c*nt. How the fuck did we get him? Where would we be without him? Fucking nowhere is where we'd be. I really believe that.Champions League, Super Cup, Club World Cup, PREMIER FUCKING LEAGUE boys.we would not have done ANY of this shit without Jurgen Fucking Klopp