Quote from: Garlicbread
Watch this and cry a little bit:

https://twitter.com/SamMcGuire90/status/1276448333897379840

omg man....

this got me.

edit: is this somewhere on youtube?
Quote from: muszka
I think Klopp is the kind of guy that would hate the idea of a statue of himself

Tough ;D
I wonder if rival fans have anything to say about this in retrospect.

Quote from: muszka
I think Klopp is the kind of guy that would hate the idea of a statue of himself

Unlike Shanks and Bob  ;D
Quote from: S
I wonder if rival fans have anything to say about this in retrospect.



the whole fall-out from that irritated me for an inordinate amount of time  ;D Including reactions from plenty of Reds!

It was just the total lack of understanding of why he did it, people honestly thinking he was celebrating a draw  ::)  And then the fact it became such a big deal, it meant he kinda took a step back from doing anything in front of the Kop for a long time. Itd been such a part of his coaching at Mainz and Dortmund to involve the fans, so I always felt Liverpool missed out, due to the ridiculous reaction to that one moment.

But anyway, now looking back on it, it makes me smile, cos it was the beginning really of this great journey  ;D
A great, great manager. And an even better man.
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ
Its mad because I tracked the plane back in 2015 like the rest of us and I knew hed be great but I couldve never imagined this in my wildest dreams. I love him as much as my own father.
Those few hours will always remain the most funny, bizarre, emotional and downright utter madness there's ever been or will ever be on rawk. Some absolute gold that day.
Quote from: Dim Glas
the whole fall-out from that irritated me for an inordinate amount of time  ;D Including reactions from plenty of Reds!

It was just the total lack of understanding of why he did it, people honestly thinking he was celebrating a draw  ::)  And then the fact it became such a big deal, it meant he kinda took a step back from doing anything in front of the Kop for a long time. Itd been such a part of his coaching at Mainz and Dortmund to involve the fans, so I always felt Liverpool missed out, due to the ridiculous reaction to that one moment.

But anyway, now looking back on it, it makes me smile, cos it was the beginning really of this great journey  ;D

Its a shame no-one had a quiet word with Jurgen and said "fuck the reaction, keep doing it, the Kop gets it".
Quote from: Dim Glas
the whole fall-out from that irritated me for an inordinate amount of time  ;D Including reactions from plenty of Reds!

It was just the total lack of understanding of why he did it, people honestly thinking he was celebrating a draw  ::)  And then the fact it became such a big deal, it meant he kinda took a step back from doing anything in front of the Kop for a long time. Itd been such a part of his coaching at Mainz and Dortmund to involve the fans, so I always felt Liverpool missed out, due to the ridiculous reaction to that one moment.

But anyway, now looking back on it, it makes me smile, cos it was the beginning really of this great journey  ;D

Indeed, if anyone looked at the previous, Klopp did that at Dortmund & Mainz win, lose or draw as a way of thanking fans for there support.
Like I said before the new training complex at Kirkby should be named after him. As it was his decision to put evrey LFC age group as well as the first team under one roof.
Quote from: Garlicbread
Watch this and cry a little bit:

https://twitter.com/SamMcGuire90/status/1276448333897379840
Cried about five times today because of this video
He's getting a statue. Something modest. Like a 700ft tall solid gold colossus that towers over the city. On the hour every hour the statue shouts BOOM! followed by a 59 minute firework display (red fireworks only) and a laser show that projects the numbers 19-6 into the sky. We all know this is where the transfer money has gone these past couple of seasons.

The man can't say no to that.
Quote from: Dave D
He's getting a statue. Something modest. Like a 700ft tall solid gold colossus that towers over the city. On the hour every hour the statue shouts BOOM! followed by a 59 minute firework display (red fireworks only) and a laser show that projects the numbers 19-6 into the sky. We all know this is where the transfer money has gone these past couple of seasons.

The man can't say no to that.

The Colossus of Klopp?

The Colossus of Albert Dock?
Quote from: Samie
Like I said before the new training complex at Kirkby should be named after him. As it was his decision to put evrey LFC age group as well as the first team under one roof.

It just makes sense doing that, City already did that with the Etihad campus.

I'm not ready for talk of statues and naming things after him and stuff, I'd much rather we did it after he has stepped down as manager, like Bill, Bob and Kenny, so lets aim for 2030 or so to discuss things like that.
Quote from: rob1966
It just makes sense doing that, City already did that with the Etihad campus.

I'm not ready for talk of statues and naming things after him and stuff, I'd much rather we did it after he has stepped down as manager, like Bill, Bob and Kenny, so lets aim for 2030 or so to discuss things like that.
Am hoping hell still be here in 2030 though. Just keep renewing the contract.
Quote from: afc turkish
The Colossus of Klopp?

The Colossus of Albert Dock?

The Kloppossus.
Quote from: Morgana
Am hoping hell still be here in 2030 though. Just keep renewing the contract.


Get Kathy Bates on the job. He's going nowhere..
what a manager.

its how he improves players and manages them. also his eye for a player and his shrewdness when selling and buying.

im not sure there was any difference in the position of the club when he took over in comparison to others, with the exception of Hodgson and Kenny when he took over the second time. the way he has buildtup this team is amazing. bringing in mane and salah for relatively modest transfer fee and bringing them to another level. the signings of Robertson and Wijnaldum from relegated teams for pittance and matip on a free, the handling of the whole coutinho situation and making the team better out of it when alot of people saw coutinho being sold as a backward step.  i just hope he is here for a long long time to come.
We are Champions. On the pitch we will behave like we have never won anything before. ❤️👊🏻🔴🇩🇪

YES!

Thanks, Jürgen!
The best thing Klopp did which helped us to create such a bond was that he taught us as fans to use our great history as an inspiration rather than a burden. Before him many managers cracked under the pressure of attempting to bring back the glory days but when he came it he acknowledged it but he knew he had to create his own legacy rather than look to the past. Ironically, that brought us closer to the those glory days than anyone else has and he's lifted a huge burden. Our history, used correctly, can be helpful as we've seen on big European nights recently but we needed another Shankly-esque figure to help us realise that. I was so emotional seeing him break down in tears the other night and the journey we've been on since he came has been incredible but the journey still has several chapters yet to be written. This feels like an end but it's only just the beginning.
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ
Its mad because I tracked the plane back in 2015 like the rest of us and I knew hed be great but I couldve never imagined this in my wildest dreams. I love him as much as my own father.
Your da must be absolutely sound. Bit harsh but Id have Klopp over mine any day.
Quote from: Garlicbread
Watch this and cry a little bit:

https://twitter.com/SamMcGuire90/status/1276448333897379840

perfect really.

i'm 30 years old. i'd never seen us win the title in my lifetime. followed LFC since i was conscious, so from the age of 7-8.  the best moments of that were alavez in 2001, Owen against Arsenal, and Istanbul in 2005. anything before that is quite blurry. my dad told me stories of how great LFC was, but in my lifetime we were never more than...a cup team. also rans. good run in the cups, possibly, but winning the league? as a kid growing up in the 90s, there was really only one team that did that on a regular basis - Manchester United.

around the time Rafa went it started to sink in that I'd probably never see LFC lift a league title. we were a fading giant, long past our best.

the moment Klopp walked into our club I knew he was the perfect appointment, the guy that would put us back on that mythical perch. my dad is the closest LFC supporter to me, we've shared almost every single moment together. he didn't really know who Jurgen was. i told him, dad, this guy is our fucking ticket back to the big time. i don't profess to be an aficionado or a hardcore follower of football but i knew the bare minimum about Jurgen Klopp and what he did with Dortmund and I could not have picked a better match, a better manager for our club.

imagine after Rodgers we just went for some other up-and-comer. who were the other candidates? i can't really remember but it was probably managers in the same tier as bobby brown-shoes or andre villas boas. We went out and got Jurgen Klopp. For me clive, that will always be FSG's greatest moment. Signing this c*nt. How the fuck did we get him? Where would we be without him? Fucking nowhere is where we'd be. I really believe that.

Champions League, Super Cup, Club World Cup, PREMIER FUCKING LEAGUE boys.

we would not have done ANY of this shit without Jurgen Fucking Klopp
Quote from: Dench57
perfect really.

i'm 30 years old. i'd never seen us win the title in my lifetime. followed LFC since i was conscious, so from the age of 7-8.  the best moments of that were alavez in 2001, Owen against Arsenal, and Istanbul in 2005. anything before that is quite blurry. my dad told me stories of how great LFC was, but in my lifetime we were never more than...a cup team. also rans. good run in the cups, possibly, but winning the league? as a kid growing up in the 90s, there was really only one team that did that on a regular basis - Manchester United.

around the time Rafa went it started to sink that I might never see LFC lift a league title. we were a fading giant, long past our best.

the moment Jurgen Klopp walked into our club I knew we were back. my dad is the closest LFC supporter to me, we've shared almost every single moment together. he didn't really know who Jurgen was. i told him, dad, this guy is our fucking ticket back to the big time. i don't profess to be an aficionado or a hardcore follower of football but i knew the bare minimum about Jurgen Klopp and what he did with Dortmund and I could not have picked a better match, a better manager for our club.

imagine after Rodgers we just went for some other up-and-comer. who were the other candidates? i can't really remember but it was probably managers in the same tier as bobby brown-shoes or andre villas boas. We went out and got Jurgen Klopp. For me Clive, that will always be FSG's greatest moment. Signing this c*nt. How the fuck did we get him? Where would we be without him? Fucking nowhere is where we'd be. I really believe that.

Champions League, Super Cup, Club World Cup, PREMIER FUCKING LEAGUE boys.

we would not have done ANY of this shit without Jurgen Fucking Klopp

This couldn't relate to me more if it tried. Happy you finally got to see us win it mate,
Quote from: Dench57
perfect really.

i'm 30 years old. i'd never seen us win the title in my lifetime. followed LFC since i was conscious, so from the age of 7-8.  the best moments of that were alavez in 2001, Owen against Arsenal, and Istanbul in 2005. anything before that is quite blurry. my dad told me stories of how great LFC was, but in my lifetime we were never more than...a cup team. also rans. good run in the cups, possibly, but winning the league? as a kid growing up in the 90s, there was really only one team that did that on a regular basis - Manchester United.

around the time Rafa went it started to sink in that I'd probably never see LFC lift a league title. we were a fading giant, long past our best.

the moment Klopp walked into our club I knew he was the perfect appointment, the guy that would put us back on that mythical perch. my dad is the closest LFC supporter to me, we've shared almost every single moment together. he didn't really know who Jurgen was. i told him, dad, this guy is our fucking ticket back to the big time. i don't profess to be an aficionado or a hardcore follower of football but i knew the bare minimum about Jurgen Klopp and what he did with Dortmund and I could not have picked a better match, a better manager for our club.

imagine after Rodgers we just went for some other up-and-comer. who were the other candidates? i can't really remember but it was probably managers in the same tier as bobby brown-shoes or andre villas boas. We went out and got Jurgen Klopp. For me clive, that will always be FSG's greatest moment. Signing this c*nt. How the fuck did we get him? Where would we be without him? Fucking nowhere is where we'd be. I really believe that.

Champions League, Super Cup, Club World Cup, PREMIER FUCKING LEAGUE boys.

we would not have done ANY of this shit without Jurgen Fucking Klopp

Great post mate.
