The best thing Klopp did which helped us to create such a bond was that he taught us as fans to use our great history as an inspiration rather than a burden. Before him many managers cracked under the pressure of attempting to bring back the glory days but when he came it he acknowledged it but he knew he had to create his own legacy rather than look to the past. Ironically, that brought us closer to the those glory days than anyone else has and he's lifted a huge burden. Our history, used correctly, can be helpful as we've seen on big European nights recently but we needed another Shankly-esque figure to help us realise that. I was so emotional seeing him break down in tears the other night and the journey we've been on since he came has been incredible but the journey still has several chapters yet to be written. This feels like an end but it's only just the beginning.