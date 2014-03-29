« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 56 57 58 59 60 [61]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 155033 times)

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,530
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2400 on: Today at 07:29:29 PM »
Quote from: muszka on Today at 07:28:37 PM
I think Klopp is the kind of guy that would hate the idea of a statue of himself

Of course - and he reiterated it again today in his press conference, doesnt stop people still going on about it  ;D
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Online PIPA23

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,761
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2401 on: Today at 07:32:23 PM »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 06:53:38 PM
Watch this and cry a little bit:

https://twitter.com/SamMcGuire90/status/1276448333897379840

omg man....

this got me.

edit: is this somewhere on youtube?
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,046
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2402 on: Today at 07:32:33 PM »
Quote from: muszka on Today at 07:28:37 PM
I think Klopp is the kind of guy that would hate the idea of a statue of himself

Tough ;D
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,044
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2403 on: Today at 07:42:13 PM »
I wonder if rival fans have anything to say about this in retrospect.

Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,383
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2404 on: Today at 07:42:45 PM »
Quote from: muszka on Today at 07:28:37 PM
I think Klopp is the kind of guy that would hate the idea of a statue of himself

Unlike Shanks and Bob  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,530
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2405 on: Today at 07:46:48 PM »
Quote from: S on Today at 07:42:13 PM
I wonder if rival fans have anything to say about this in retrospect.



the whole fall-out from that irritated me for an inordinate amount of time  ;D Including reactions from plenty of Reds!

It was just the total lack of understanding of why he did it, people honestly thinking he was celebrating a draw  ::)  And then the fact it became such a big deal, it meant he kinda took a step back from doing anything in front of the Kop for a long time. Itd been such a part of his coaching at Mainz and Dortmund to involve the fans, so I always felt Liverpool missed out, due to the ridiculous reaction to that one moment.

But anyway, now looking back on it, it makes me smile, cos it was the beginning really of this great journey  ;D
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Online IgorBobbins

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,436
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2406 on: Today at 08:11:57 PM »
A great, great manager. And an even better man.
Logged

Online simesy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,304
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2407 on: Today at 08:22:41 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 07:06:41 PM
Its mad because I tracked the plane back in 2015 like the rest of us and I knew hed be great but I couldve never imagined this in my wildest dreams. I love him as much as my own father.
Those few hours will always remain the most funny, bizarre, emotional and downright utter madness there's ever been or will ever be on rawk. Some absolute gold that day.
Logged
When you're in the penalty area & dont know what to do with the ball, stick it in the net & we'll discuss the options later"  Bob Paisley

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,902
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #2408 on: Today at 08:25:43 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:46:48 PM
the whole fall-out from that irritated me for an inordinate amount of time  ;D Including reactions from plenty of Reds!

It was just the total lack of understanding of why he did it, people honestly thinking he was celebrating a draw  ::)  And then the fact it became such a big deal, it meant he kinda took a step back from doing anything in front of the Kop for a long time. Itd been such a part of his coaching at Mainz and Dortmund to involve the fans, so I always felt Liverpool missed out, due to the ridiculous reaction to that one moment.

But anyway, now looking back on it, it makes me smile, cos it was the beginning really of this great journey  ;D

Its a shame no-one had a quiet word with Jurgen and said "fuck the reaction, keep doing it, the Kop gets it".
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 56 57 58 59 60 [61]   Go Up
« previous next »
 