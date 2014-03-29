I wonder if rival fans have anything to say about this in retrospect.







the whole fall-out from that irritated me for an inordinate amount of timeIncluding reactions from plenty of Reds!It was just the total lack of understanding of why he did it, people honestly thinking he was celebrating a drawAnd then the fact it became such a big deal, it meant he kinda took a step back from doing anything in front of the Kop for a long time. Itd been such a part of his coaching at Mainz and Dortmund to involve the fans, so I always felt Liverpool missed out, due to the ridiculous reaction to that one moment.But anyway, now looking back on it, it makes me smile, cos it was the beginning really of this great journey