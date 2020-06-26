« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp

astowell1

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2240 on: Yesterday at 11:59:36 PM
The absolute best.  Genius.
JackWard33

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2241 on: Today at 12:06:39 AM
A legitimate genius and a one off.

His ability to be incredbily driven and successful but still be a likeable person full of empathy for others is really rare - shouldnt be but it is

What he's achieved and built is inspiring 
LFCEmpire

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2242 on: Today at 12:07:58 AM
Love the man.
lionel_messias

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2243 on: Today at 12:09:36 AM
Er.

I am quite drunk but Jurgen is a wonderful coach and manager. He has peaked tonight. But he will go on.....
Red Berry

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2244 on: Today at 12:09:59 AM
Legend.  Our most successful manager in 30 years.

Shanks, Paisley, Fagan, Dalglish, Klopp.

Peerless.

Chris~

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2245 on: Today at 12:10:07 AM
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:06:39 AM
A legitimate genius and a one off.

His ability to be incredbily driven and successful but still be a likeable person full of empathy for others is really rare - shouldnt be but it is

What he's achieved and built is inspiring
One off is right. Cant think of a better way to describe such a brilliant person.
ScubaSteve

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2246 on: Today at 12:12:22 AM
Love the guy.
ScottishKopite

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2247 on: Today at 12:12:55 AM
Love the big bastard! Build a fucking statue!!!!!!
Rheinbacher

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2248 on: Today at 12:13:03 AM
Up there with Shanks,Paisley & King Kenny in the list legends now. What a man.
WorldChampions

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2249 on: Today at 12:13:15 AM
I think we all knew when he arrived we had a good one, his track record and playing style spoke for itself. I had only seen bits of his personality and he seemed as mad as a box of frogs and in some ways he is, however I didn't think another foreign manager would get the club quite how Rafa did. Safe to say I was wrong, just like Rafa he epistemes what the manager of LFC is all about.

He's managed to achieve more than Rafa and being the first manager to bring a league title home in thirty years means he will rightfully go down in history and forever have his name sung on the Kop.

Here's to many more years with him at the helm!
Reds Flag

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2250 on: Today at 12:14:47 AM
Love him so much.
ToneLa

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2251 on: Today at 12:15:45 AM
Me dad, 74, lifelong supporter, on Jurgen:

"He's Shankly"

Ain't that the truth
-Willo-

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2252 on: Today at 12:16:55 AM
Blessed to have him manager our club. We are living through the good old days with this man at the helm, he really is a legend. He will have a statue at Anfield one day.
MBL?

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2253 on: Today at 12:17:48 AM
No words
Dr Stu-Pid

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2254 on: Today at 12:21:06 AM
What happens over the next couple of years will really decide this, but right here and right now, I genuinely think that there is a good real argument to be made that Jurgen Klopp is the greatest manager in the history of Liverpool Football Club.  He may never match the trophy haul of Paisley, but in terms of what he has done for the club he is up there with Shankly in terms of turning around the fortunes of a club and establishing them as a force in world football.

I think John Barnes said it well last night when he said that he felt that in many ways he was still playing for Shankly, because the way that the Boot Room philosophy carried over the years meant that nothing really changed.  But these Liverpool players are playing for Klopp, as the last 30 years have seen an end to the Boot Room era and football has moved on. 

Klopp had to start from scratch in many ways, and he did that, and he also had to fight against the might of not just the financial clout of the PL, but the financial doping of City.  Never had the playing field been so firmly against our club, but not only did he overcome those odds, he created a team that managed to beat every record that every team in the history of the Premier League and the history of the English league had managed to put together.

But not just that, he managed to do what no other successful manager that I can think of has ever done.  I mean seriously, who doesn't love Jurgen Klopp?  Sure, I imagine that there are now fans of PL teams that resent him, but secretly they all love his passion, his enthusiasm, his man management, his humility, and his obvious love for the game.  How can someone possibly be so good that they can create THIS team, but at the same time be so likeable that even my Man Utd supporting friends not just admire him, but actually like him?

This success is not just Jurgen Klopp's (and he wouldn't want it to be), but for all the great players, great owners, great backroom staff, and great scouting and recruitment team, Jurgen is the catalyst and the man that has made it all possible. 

We love you Jurgen, and it's made even more special by knowing that you love us right back.
Red Berry

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2255 on: Today at 12:22:48 AM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:25:12 PM
The interview when Kloppo had to leave cos he was crying ❤️

https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1276269519112220677?s=20

That's amazing, and also amazingly truthful.  Klopp had to find a way for his team to live up to the past without being shackled by it, and he absolutely fucking nailed it.

Souness, Evans, Houllier, Benitez, Hodgson, Kenny, Rodgers.

That's the 25 year gap we had to wait before appointing Klopp; and only Hodgson and Rodgers failed to deliver us a trophy.
BarryCrocker

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2256 on: Today at 12:25:10 AM
Danke Jurgen.
Kashinoda

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2257 on: Today at 12:30:03 AM

jb2319

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2258 on: Today at 12:30:16 AM
Winning the title tonight felt so surreal, I didn't really know how to react at first. Seeing Jurgen's interview, and the pure emotion the man puts into LFC, was the point where it hit me, and I've been a blubbering mess since.

What an absolute hero.
Samie

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2259 on: Today at 12:30:52 AM
It's FA Cup weekend, Robbo said Kloppo will give them a day off, he's trying to get this manger to give them two off.  ;D
Kekule

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2260 on: Today at 12:33:50 AM
Paisley, Fagan, Klopp. The only Liverpool managers to win both the League Championship and the European Cup.
Hendollama

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2261 on: Today at 12:37:58 AM
Forever a legend of this club. Thank you Klopp.
Red Berry

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2262 on: Today at 12:51:41 AM
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 12:30:03 AM


I remember Piers Moron desperately pleading with Arsenal via twitter to panic sack Wenger so they could try to gazump us to Klopp. ;D
deadsetred

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2263 on: Today at 12:52:15 AM
Anyone have either links to interviews with Klopp around when he first started about delivering us trophies? I remember being sceptical back then, more so because of our lack of resources than his ability, so would be powerful to watch/read now.
Samie

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2264 on: Today at 12:53:14 AM
BarryCrocker

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2265 on: Today at 12:58:47 AM
Love his LFC cap with the German flag on the side. Is that new?
Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2266 on: Today at 01:02:15 AM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:58:47 AM
Love his LFC cap with the German flag on the side. Is that new?

no, they had loads of them available earlier in the season, with different flags.
FiSh77

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2267 on: Today at 01:04:58 AM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:53:14 AM


Not as nice as this one



Hell I'd even take this one over the current monstrosity ;D

rafathegaffa83

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2268 on: Today at 01:22:55 AM
Jürgen Klopp had a simple yet emphatic message after Liverpool clinched the Premier League title on Thursday night: This is for you.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/399910-jurgen-klopp-premier-league-title-winners-interview
indikopite

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2269 on: Today at 01:25:26 AM
Back in 2018, when we lost the champions league final to Madrid, I was so crushed, I really didn't know how to deal with the loss.  Then I saw a video of Klopp singing with his mates about how Madrid had all the luck and how we would be back. I knew then, that this was no ordinary man, this was a man who was not just helping us win football matches, but also helping us emotionally in such a meaningful way.

And again today, in this socially distanced new normal, I didn't quite know how to celebrate this historic achievement.  Until I saw Klopp's interview, with his raw emotion, and him remembering all the legends including Stevie. Stevie never won a league title, but as Klopp said, this club stood on Stevie's legs for the last 20 years.  All of a sudden, all the emotions came flooding to me.

We are truly lucky and blessed to have a manager and human like Klopp.

YNWA.
Perham

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2270 on: Today at 01:37:07 AM
Quote from: indikopite on Today at 01:25:26 AM
Back in 2018, when we lost the champions league final to Madrid, I was so crushed, I really didn't know how to deal with the loss.  Then I saw a video of Klopp singing with his mates about how Madrid had all the luck and how we would be back. I knew then, that this was no ordinary man, this was a man who was not just helping us win football matches, but also helping us emotionally in such a meaningful way.

And again today, in this socially distanced new normal, I didn't quite know how to celebrate this historic achievement.  Until I saw Klopp's interview, with his raw emotion, and him remembering all the legends including Stevie. Stevie never won a league title, but as Klopp said, this club stood on Stevie's legs for the last 20 years.  All of a sudden, all the emotions came flooding to me.

We are truly lucky and blessed to have a manager and human like Klopp.

YNWA.
Seeing that was the first time I smiled since losing the morning after. I knew getting there was no fluke and this team was going places
Gaz75

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2271 on: Today at 01:39:12 AM
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:51:41 AM
I remember Piers Moron desperately pleading with Arsenal via twitter to panic sack Wenger so they could try to gazump us to Klopp. ;D
gotta love the knowledge of some of them  ;D
Zeb

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2272 on: Today at 01:40:29 AM
Believe.

Perham

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #2273 on: Today at 01:41:48 AM
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:51:41 AM
I remember Piers Moron desperately pleading with Arsenal via twitter to panic sack Wenger so they could try to gazump us to Klopp. ;D
It's not often he's right about something but damn if he was right in wanting this legend.
